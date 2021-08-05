City Week: Weekly Picks

Music in the Mountains Concert Series. Honestly, what's more psychedelic than a saguaro? They're so wacky—all stretched out and groovy looking, holding their arms out ready to hug everyone. In honor of this vibe, the local band Lazaret is performing a psychedelic setlist among the saguaros at Catalina State Park. Lazaret likes to blend classic psychedelic rock with blues music and a bit of experimentation and improvisation. Pack a picnic and settle in for an evening at the foot of the beautiful Santa Catalinas. Nothing like an evening spent soaking up the music and scenery that make Tucson so great. 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road.

Congress House Show. Okay, not to make too big a deal of it, but this is the OFFICIAL REOPENING OF CLUB CONGRESS!!! Can you wait? We can't wait. Can you tell we're excited? The night features performances by Dirt Friends, Middle Lanes, Tongues, Augusta and Ashley Tappan. Plus, the total rock-star staff at Club Congress. Get ready to party and to celebrate that one of downtown's most beloved venues is back. 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $5.

Editor's Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that the new Delta variant is circulating and case counts in Arizona are on the rise. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven't yet and following CDC guidance, which includes wearing masks at crowded indoor events. Keep yourself and others safe—the pandemic isn't over yet.

Kingfisher Bar & Grill Road Trip. One of the most whimsical parts of summer here in Tucson, if you ask us, is taking part in the Kingfisher's "road trip" menu. They offer a different specialty menu at different times throughout the summer so you can feel like you're eating specialty cuisine from different areas of the U.S. The Back East menu, offered through Aug. 7, includes lobster tails, crab salad, baked scrod and apple-dried cranberry slab pie. Then they'll switch to their California/Hawaii menu from Aug. 10 through Aug. 21 and the Down South menu from Aug. 24 to Sept. 4. The Road Trip menu is offered along with the regular menu for both lunch and dinner, so you can bring a friend or partner even if they aren't as adventurous about food as you are. Kingfisher hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. Reservations are required for dinner. Located at 2465 Grant Road.

St. Philip's Plaza Market. Even on the hottest days of summer, some things are worth going outside for. The St. Philip's Plaza Market is one of them. Strolling beneath the trees, past fountains and beautiful works of art, is nothing less than idyllic. Are you looking for handwoven socks? Incredible Greek or Turkish cuisine? Some new plants to spruce up your home or garden? A beautiful pair of handmade earrings? They've got you covered. It's a lovely experience even if you don't buy anything, but if you do, you get to carry around that warm "I supported local business" feeling for the rest of the day. 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays and Saturdays at St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell.

HUB A La Road: The Brewery Tour. Have you had a chance to visit the HUB's ice cream truck on one of its stops at a local brewery yet? Don't worry—you've still got time! On Wednesday, Aug. 4, they'll be at Ten55 Brewing Company serving up "beer floats" with Ten55's XOXO Coffee Stout. And on Wednesday, Aug. 11, they'll be at Dragoon Brewing Company doing flights. Yup: a set of four 5-oz pours, all paired with their own li'l ice creams. These sweet treats will have you hoppy-happy. 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Ten55 Brewing Company, 110 E. Congress St. Same time on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Dragoon Brewing Company, 1859 W. Grant Road, #111.

Urban Kiz Class and Social. Urban Kiz is a form of dance derived from Kizomba, a couple's dance that originated in Angola (and which translates to "party," so hell yeah). It's a high-energy couple's dance that's a great way to get moving. Interested in learning more? This is your chance to get started. José Luis and Erika will be your teachers in this one-hour class starting at 8:50 p.m. The class is followed by three hours of social dancing for anyone who is interested, featuring the newest in Urban Kiz, Kizomba, Bachata and Salsa. No partner required and beginners are welcome! 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave. $10 cover (cash or Venmo).

The Ninth House Book Coven. IF you're looking for a new book to read, consider joining this book club with a witchy twist! They meet at the Ninth House the second Wednesday of every month to talk about that month's book. This month, it's White Magic, a group of essays by Elissa Washuta, a member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. There's nothing like reading a fantastic book and then hanging out with a bunch of people who are just as eager to discuss it as you are. Email kimmstoll@gmail.com to be added to the book coven email list for updates and reminders. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. The Ninth House, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road.

Flora + Fauna Photography Exhibition. Decode Gallery's August show is a celebration of the world's natural beauty! Both local and international photographers and photographic artists are exhibiting, and at this Saturday evening show, there will be beverages, snacks and good conversation to go along with all the lovely art. Nature and art are both good for the soul, so treat yourself and your soul to all-around pleasant evening out. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave. Free.