City Week: Weekly Picks

Masque-Rave Ball. So, we have good news and bad (or maybe just gloomy) news. The bad/gloomy news is that masks are required at this event. But the good news is that they're not talking about THAT kind of mask. For this modern twist on a masquerade ball, Solar Culture wants all guests to wear neat masquerade costume masks. How fun! If you've never fantasized about meeting a mysterious suitor at a masquerade ball and dancing the night away with a charming, presumably good-looking masked stranger, go ahead and start now, so you will be ready. 10 p.m. Friday, July 30. Solar Culture Gallery, 31 E. Toole Ave. $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Your Favorite Movie, Improvised

Are you ever watching your favorite movie, say Titanic or The Shawshank Redemption, and you think, "You know what's missing from this film? Some improv comedy!"? Boy, does Tucson Improv Movement have a show for you! Come shout out your suggestions to the performers so they can improvise your favorite movie, even if they've never seen it before! You'll be cracking up, and if you pick up some drinks and snacks too, you're in for a pretty much perfect Saturday night, if you ask me. Thing About Matthew and Surge Pricing are the openers. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St. $7.

HUB A La Road: The Brewery Tour. I'm disappointed to announce that not only have I never had a beer float (as in, a scoop of ice cream in beer), but I've never even heard of a beer float. If you are in the same, shameful boat as me, this is the week that we can change everything! In this week's edition of the HUB's summer brewery tour, they're teaming up with Ten55 Brewing Company to offer up this sweet treat. The HUB's mobile ice cream truck will be at Ten55, offering up a selection of ice cream to pair with the XOXO Coffee Stout. Talk about a midweek pick-me-up. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4. Ten55 Brewing Company, 110 E. Congress St.

Monsoon Madness Plant Sale. How 'bout that monsoon season?! The plants are celebrating just as much as us by growing extra green and beautiful. So, head over to Tohono Chul to pick up some new little friends and learn more about the world of plant care. They've got a great selection of local growers and nationally renowned plant experts selling weird and wonderful desert-friendly plants. Maybe you're finally heading back to the office and want a lil' dude for your office. Maybe you're late to the quarantine trend of stocking up on houseplants. And hey, you don't need a reason! Buy some plants if you want. 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Free admission during the sale.

Backroads Country Band at the Gaslight. God bless the Gaslight Theatre for giving us something about Mondays to look forward to with their Monday evening concert series. This week, they've got Backroads, aka the Ultimate Country Cover Band. They're bringing you covers of No. 1 hits by artists ranging from George Strait and Brooks and Dunn to Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Florida Georgia Line. You'll be singing and dancing along the whole night. And it might just make facing Tuesday morning at work a little more bearable the next day. 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2. Gaslight Theatre – East Side, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $15 to $27.

Transformative Meditation Class With Yin Yoga Elements. I mean, it's worth a shot, right? Meditation and yoga are the sort of practices that always seem worth at least trying. This class at Floor Polish is a good way to ease yourself into it. Instructor Myrene Dickinson, a hypnotherapist, meditation coach and Yin Yoga instructor who also has a master's degree in psychology, will start the class off with some physical yoga movements. Then, you move into the meditation portion of the class, building skills to help mange stress, build focus, improve self-awareness and grow in forgiveness and patience. 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31. Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave. $10.

Fuss-Free Gardening. The best kind of gardening! We desertfolk tend to over-maintain our plants. I mean, raise your hand if you've ever accidentally caused root rot in a succulent or other desert plant. In this virtual class offered by the Tucson Botanical Gardens, horticulturist Noelle Johnson (aka the "Arizona Plant Lady") will offer some of her top tips for keeping up a low-maintenance garden, as well as point out some of the biggest mistakes to avoid. One of the only things better than an idyllic personal garden is an idyllic personal garden that hardly requires any work, right? 10 a.m. to noon. Friday, July 30. Tucsonbotanical.org/class. $30.

Summer Safari Nights. Did you know that ostriches can run up to 70 miles per hour? Incredible, considering that I don't even understand how their legs support their big, round bodies. Learn more about these big ol' birds and some of the animal kingdom's most Olympic-ready animals at this week's Saturday night event, which has an "animal athletes" theme. We're talking big strong African elephants, gymnastic champion squirrel monkeys and plenty more. Plus, aerial performances by humans from the Circus Academy and all the usual games, wildlife activities, food and tunes. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14.

Rise of the Prospects. Maybe you don't want to go to the movies or just grab a typical drink this Saturday. How about watching some Muay Thai (kickboxing) fights by talented locals over at the Rialto Theatre? This action-packed show will give you something to talk about all week long. See more than 15 sanctioned amateur fights at this event, and then decide from there whether you want to launch a Muay Thai career for yourself. Good for all ages, but be warned that your kids might be attempting to reenact the fights for the next week or so if you bring them. 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. $40 to $60.

Free Time: Building Community for Incarcerated Writers. This event hosted by the University of Arizona Poetry Center and American Friends Service Committee is a unique way to get involved with a good cause. Each month, this workshop meets online to pair artists in Tucson and surrounding communities with incarcerated writers across the country who are looking for guidance, mentorship and collaboration through regular correspondence. Workshop leader Joe Watson will guide participants with advice on how to offer advice and compassionate criticism, suggest notable works by incarcerated writers, and review developments in criminal justice reform. Email heyjoewatson@arizona.edu prior to the first workshop to receive instructions on how to join via Zoom. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Online. Free.