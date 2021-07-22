City Week: Weekly Picks

Monsoon Plant Fair. As if this year’s abundant monsoon season is already a gift enough in itself, Native Seeds/SEARCH is upping the ante with this plant sale! Feeling ready to get started with some veggies and herbs? Hoping to spruce up your yard with some wildflowers and landscape plants? You’ll find whatever you need here, all from local growers. Don’t you want to raise a little plant that can enjoy the rain as much as you do? And how fancy would you feel if you could cook with herbs you grew yourself? Come check it out! See nativeseeds.org/plantfair for a list of tentative plants. 8 a.m. to noon Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24. Native Seeds/SEARCH Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road.

Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony’s Diner.When the day cools down enough to safely and (somewhat) comfortably venture outside, a car show over a Little Anthony’s is always a good choice for how to spend the evening. Chow down on some classic diner food or on something from the outdoor grill, and check out some beautiful classic cars. The event is hosted by DJ John. Wanna bring a car of your own to show off? Just come a bit early: Registration is from 5 to 6 p.m. The show is from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Entrance is free.

Pop Cycle Local Love Sale. Three cheers for Pop Cycle, this sweet, beloved little shop, for surviving the pandemic! To thank the community for helping support them through the last year, they’re hosting a big, 20% off sale, storewide! It’s one of their only sales of the year, and the perfect chance to pick up the piece you’ve been eyeing. Or, to (dare I say it) get some very early holiday shopping done. Then you can walk around smugly during the holiday season, telling all of your friends and family about how you started your shopping in JULY. Hooray! 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25. Pop Cycle, 422 N. Fourth Ave.

The Fourth for North. Happy fourth birthday to the North location of Tap and Bottle! While many 4-year-olds are just learning about concepts like counting and how to use scissors, good ol’ Tap and Bottle has already been serving up brews and local music pretty much since day one. Very much ahead of the curve. Come celebrate with them at this daylong celebration, featuring DJ Polo and Kadetree, Mariachi Tesoro and the Keith Robinson Band. They’ll also have Black Market BBQ onsite for lunch, staff favorites on tap and cupcakes. Because you can’t celebrate a 4-year-old’s birthday without cupcakes, no matter how developmentally ahead they are. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Tap and Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road.

Sunset Yoga at Armory Park. Have you been to one of these pleasant evening yoga sessions yet? It’s worth checking out. Some fresh air, a yoga class by Kyndle Fire, and a group of other people just vibing right along with you? Neat. Even if you don’t think of yourself as a “yoga person,” what are the odds you’re really going to regret trying out a yoga class? Maybe it’s not your thing, but if you come away feeling just a little bit more peaceful or having broken into just a little bit of a sweat, that doesn’t sound like an evening wasted to us. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave. Free.

Summer Safari Nights. Another Saturday means another evening spent with family at the Reid Park Zoo! This week’s theme is “Dog Days and Astronomy Summer.” Come meet some of the zoo’s newest guests, the pack of African wild dogs, and learn about how they (and other species) are influenced by the stars. From preparing for the seasons to exhibiting survival behaviors, both humans and animals have been guided by the stars throughout history. Jamie’s Gang is providing the live music, and, as usual, there will be games, wildlife activities and libations. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids 2 to 14.

Fold Workshop With X2 Dance Company. This weekend’s installment of MOCA’s summer Autonomous Space programming is focused on the intersection of movement and fashion. Sarah Elizabeth Stanley, the co-director of X2 Dance Collective, will lead this movement workshop with the same theme as the company’s 2019 work, “fold.” The workshop will explore two main questions: How does fast fashion shape our interactions and culture? And how do we express gender identity, sexuality, personality and memory in our fashion choices? Participants are encouraged to bring pieces of clothing to use as props. Workshop is 2 to 6 p.m., and the presentation is from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave. Free, but register on the MOCA website.

Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Bismarck Bucks. Our local indoor football league is facing off against this North Dakota team this weekend. Last time, the Bucks beat the Saguaros, so we’ve got to come back at them with more energy than ever. Never seen an indoor football game? Well, heck, you’d better get on it! It’s played in a hockey-sized arena, and has been around since the late 1800s. So you’re behind the times if you haven’t. Root, root, root for the home team by heading over to the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. 6:05 p.m. Saturday, July 24. $17 to $91+.

HUB A La Road: The Brewery Tour. A cold beer on a hot summer night in Arizona sure is something special. A cold ice cream on a hot summer night in Arizona is also something special. So this is going to be a fun one. HUB Ice Cream is taking their vintage ice cream truck “a la road” this summer, parking outside local breweries to do pairings with local brews. Flights, tasters and beer floats will abound! This week is Dillinger Brewing Company, and you won’t want to miss it. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. Dillinger Brewing Company, 3895 N. Oracle Road.