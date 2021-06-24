City Week: Weekly Picks

Summer Safari Nights. Art in the Animal Kingdom. Nature is a lot of things, but one of the things it is is just plain beautiful. I mean, honestly. Have you seen a colorful bird? A zebra? A lion's mane? Are you kidding me? At tonight's edition of the Reid Park Zoo's summer nights series, take some time to appreciate the colors, patterns and all-around beauty of nature. Leila Lopez is bringing the live music. And, as always, there will be games and wildlife activities, carousel rides and plenty of food and drink specials. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 children ages 2 to 14.

Oro Valley Movies on the Lawn. Frozen II. Feeling like it's too hot to go outside? What better way to cool down than with screening of Frozen II? At the next outdoor screening up in Oro Valley, pretend you live in a world full of snow and ice, and sing along with all of your favorites, including Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Samantha. Bring your own chairs, blankets and snacks! We suggest lemonade, as it's scientifically proven, when paired with a screening of Frozen II, to be the best way to cool off. 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Canada Drive. Free.

Saguaro Fruit Harvest. All hail the O'odham calendar, which very smartly begins in the middle of summer. This means you get the most unbearably hot part of the year out of the way right away! This season is also the time to harvest saguaro fruit. The traditional way is to do it using a harvesting pole made from the ribs of the giant cactus. Head over to the Desert Museum this week to try it yourself! You can also lean all about the different ways that the fruit is preserved or prepared, as well as some of the other important food sources for native peoples. 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 27, and Tuesday, June 29. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $50 museum members, $55 non-members.

Harkins Family Fun Series. Have you been back to the movies yet since theatres started reopening? This could be a fun way to ease back into it. And, well, if nothing else, it will certainly be an affordable way to ease back into it. Each week through July 22, you can get movie tickets to the Harkins Theatre movie of the week for just $5 apiece. If you become a My Harkins Awards Members, they'll knock it down to just $3, plus you'll get 50% off of a Kids Combo Monday through Friday before 6 p.m. (The My Harkins Awards Members program is a free loyalty program!) This week's film is Abominable, the 2019 Dreamworks film about a teenager's quest to reunite a Yeti with his family on Mount Everest. Showing from Friday, June 25 to Thursday, July 1. Valid at participating Harkins Theatre locations.

Make It! Workshop. One of the best parts about being a kids is how much less afraid we all were to create stuff. Can't really draw? Didn't stop us from coloring on the walls. Not really sure if the story we were writing was compelling? We'd write them anyway! This very hands-on opportunity at the Children's Museum's Curiosity Courtyard is breaking out the hammers, saws and glue guns to give kids a chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects. Obviously adults will be present—and some of you just might find you learn something, too. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. $15 includes supplies and tools, plus tickets are buy one, get on free!

Sophie McTear. Solo Exhibition. Have you ever had the chance to check out And Gallery, a groovy little space over on Fourth Avenue? This month, they're hosting the art of Sophie McTear, a queer, nonbinary illustrator whose bright, bold digital art has something for everyone. (One that always sticks with me, personally, is this...sad, flat cowboy that I'm having trouble describing, with the text "I reckon I don't feel too yeehaw lately, partner.") McTear's work is inspired by their experience in the LGBTQ+ community, life with chronic illness, comic books, music, witchy things and plenty more. This month's showcase is all about celebrating queer expression. If that doesn't have you feeling yeehaw, partner, I don't know what will. On display 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, until June 30. And Gallery, 419 N. Fourth Ave. Free, with donations accepted.

Sunset Yoga at Armory Park Downtown. Looking for a way to wind down at the end of a long summer day? Tucson Yoga Jam is offering these free community yoga classes with teacher Kyndle Fire, as well as appearances from special guest DJs. Get your meditation face on, and settle in for an evening of stretching, reflecting and, you know, vibing. Whether you're a yoga veteran or looking to finally start a new hobby, stretching out in the grass can't be all that bad, right? Please arrive at 6 p.m. for yoga from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 222 S. Fifth Ave. Free.

Tuesday Night Live: Kevin Pakulis and his Band. Repeat after me: This is the week I'm going to go to the Rhythm and Roots concert series at Hotel Congress. These are a blast every week, but if you like Americana music, you really won't want to miss singer-songwriter Kevin Pakulis. He's put out several albums since 2004. The latest, Holliday (2018) is all about life in the Sonoran Desert, the many forms of love, and the ins and outs of social disparity. Pakulis has opened for acts including Willie Nelson, Leon Russell, Merle Haggard and more. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress. St. $10.

Zona Libre at Saint Philip's Plaza. Saint Philip's Plaza is one of the most charming locations in Tucson. The Sunday morning farmer's market, the beautiful fountain, the trees that make you feel like you're not in the desert. This Friday evening, head over for a live performance by Zona Libre. This suite of musicians has a flair for creating hip arrangements of contemporary Latino urban music. And tonight, you'll be able to hear them play from Union, Reforma or Proof. Treat yourself to a fancy Friday night out! 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 25. St. Philip's Plaza, 280 N. Campbell Ave.