City Week: Weekly Picks

Space Wars. It's been over a year since the Gaslight Theatre did an indoor melodrama. They did some really incredible outdoor shows, which you could enjoy from your car. But there's nothing like the atmosphere inside the Gaslight Theatre. For their first show back (with limited capacity seating), they're doing this parody of Star Wars. Do Duke Starfighter, Princess Layla and the rest of the Rebels have what it takes to stop the Evil Dark Visor from destroying the universe? The wisdom of Yoga (the little green sage dude) enough to keep Duke on the Course, is it? Only one way to find out, and it's INDOORS! May the Farce Be With You. Showing most Wednesdays through Sundays through Aug. 29. (Most of June is already sold out!) Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $23.95 adults, $21.95 seniors/students/military, $13.95 kids.

Gallery of Food Bodega Grand Opening. Kristine Jensen was the chef behind the Tucson Botanical Garden's fantastic Café Botanica. When the restaurant closed during the pandemic, she launched with local purveyors like Pivot Produce, Barrio Bread and Top-Knot Farms to create a super cool weekly delivery service, through which people can sign up to receive fruits and veggies, meats, breads, and dishes made by Gallery of Food Chef Christopher Baldwin. Now, Jensen is launching a beautiful market, full of locally sourced, hand-crafted items—including all the goodies from the online shopping list and more. The grand opening features live music, a store and kitchen tour and plenty of shopping. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 20. Gallery of Food Bodega, 2522 E. Fort Lowell Road.

Comedy at the Wench: Back in Person! It's been 17 months since this comedy act has actually taken place on the Surly Wench Pub stage, and boy are we excited. Headliner Jimmy Callaway, in from Los Angeles, is sharing his energetic, irreverent, surprising and witty humor. (He's also the author of Lupo Danish Never Has Nightmares, a superhero-gangster novel.) Roxy Merari hosts, and a slew of local favorites are doing sets as well. Take dad out for a laugh, or just take yourself out for a laugh. They're also offering a livestream option if you aren't yet ready to attend in-person (or if Dad lives far away and you want to tune in together). 7 p.m. Sunday, June 20. Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. $15.

Summer Safari Nights: Large and In Charge. If you attended Summer Safari Nights last weekend, then it's already been almost a whole week since you got a Reid Park Zoo fix, and we can imagine you must be ready for another. This week's focus is on some of the zoo's biggest animals, such as the giraffes, rhinos and lions. And of course, their elephant Mabu, who is the largest resident of Arizona at over 13,000 pounds! Wear a muscle shirt if you want to go along with the theme, or just bring a smile and be ready for some fun. Tonight's live music is classic rock, rock 'n' roll, blues and country covers by Jamie's Gang. As always, the night also features games and wildlife activities, food and drink specials, and carousel rides. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14.

Cool Saturday Nights at the Desert Museum. Sometimes we Arizonans are so exhausted at the end of summer days, just from trying to SURVIVE in the oppressive heat, that we forget it gets a little bit nicer outside after dark. Plus, there's all sorts of interesting wildlife to see, like bats and glow-in-the-dark scorpions. Over at the Desert Museum, you can also watch the beavers splash around and spend some time with the stingrays. On Saturdays throughout June, they're open until 9 p.m. Time it right to watch the sunset fade into a sky full of stars, then wander around with a local beer and marvel at all the sights. 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $23.95 GA, with discounts for youth, seniors, military and Arizona/Sonora residents.

Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Massachusetts Pirates. The Sugar Skulls are Tucson's indoor football team, part of the Indoor Football League. There are 17 teams in the IFL, and this year marks the league's 13th consecutive season of play. Ever seen an indoor football game? It's not so different than outdoor football—in fact, IFL players have been known to go on to the NFL. The "field," an indoor padded surface, is 85 feet wide and 50 yards long, with eight-yard endzones. Goal posts are 9 feet wide with a crossbar height of 15 feet. Whether you're a football fan or completely new to sports, the team is worth checking out, and certainly worth rooting for. Go Sugar Skulls! 6:05 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $17 to $91.

Quilts in the Garden. We know and love the Tucson Botanical Gardens as a place that's bursting with color. This summer, the plants aren't the only source of rainbows at the garden. Handmade quilts from the local charity Quilt for a Cause are hanging throughout the garden's indoor spaces—including the gift shop, the legacy gallery and the education classroom. And all of them are for sale! Quilt for a Cause often raises money to support breast and gynecological screening and treatment, but the proceeds from this display will be donated to the Tucson Botanical Gardens to help care for the gardens. Pop in to say hi. You might just leave with a new quilt! On display through Sept. 19 at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. $15 adults, $13 students/seniors/military, $8 kids 4 to 17.

Mark Insley and the Broken Angels. The Rhythm and Roots concert series at Hotel Congress continues this week with a performance by Mark Insley, a mainstay in Americana music for over 20 years. Insley has four albums under his belt—including Tucson, which spent 10 weeks in the Top-10 of an Americana music chart. His most recent album, Ten Cent Redemption, was recorded last year in Tucson, live, in one take, in just a little over five hours. His high-energy music and outlaw-style country will be a balm for your tired soul. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress. $8.

Friday Night Concerts at Little Anthony's Diner. There's nothing like a meal at a diner on a summer night, you know? A nice big burger with crisp lettuce and tomato, a heaping side of fries, and a malt to finish the meal off. This summer, pair a meal at Little Anthony's Diner with a chance to see some live music. The atmosphere at these shows is so fun. Don't be shy if you want to start dancing in the parking lot! This week's band is Johnnie and the Rumblers, a trio specializing in classic rock, blues and a little bit of country. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 18. Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Free.