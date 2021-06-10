City Week: Weekly Picks

Harkins Family Fun Series. Didn't you miss the movies? With the popcorn, and the big ol' drink, and the beautiful, wonderful air conditioning? Sometimes it's really more about the experience than about the movie itself. Throughout the summer, Harkins Theatres is featuring family movies every week for just $5. If you join My Harkins Awards, a free loyalty program, they're only $3, AND you get 50% of a kids combo on weekdays before 6 p.m. Up this week: Despicable Me, an age-old tale of a man who sets out to steal the moon and instead has his heart stolen by a trio of loveable orphans. Showing June 11-17 at Harkins locations. Visit harkins.com for more info.

A Life in the Theatre. If you ask me, there are few things theatre-lovers love more than theatre about theatre. But stage aficionado or no, you won't want to miss this hilarious, Pulitzer Prize-winning show over at Live Theatre Workshop. The two main characters are John, an up-and-coming young actor, and Robert, an older actor whose career is beginning to wane. Watching the contrast between youthful wonder and middle-aged cynicism, and their places in the cycles of life, might sound a little heavy, but it's done with levity and humor and sincerity that will have you feeling like it's all going to be OK. Thursday, June 10, to Saturday, July 10, at Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $20 GA, $18 military/senior/student, $15 Thursdays and previews.

Summer Safari Nights. To the zoo! To the zoo! Summer Safari Nights are our favorite because it's a chance to hang out with animals without having to venture out into the heat of the day. This week's theme is ocean conservation and sustainable seafood. Many animals—including otters, grizzly bears, jaguars and alligators, love spending time in the water. So this is a great chance to come hang out with them and learn what you can do to help protect the health of Earth's oceans. Wear your best ocean blue outfit and opt for your reusable water bottle tonight. Live music by Michael P. and the Gullywashers. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14.

HUB's Rooftop Dinner Summer Series. You know what? It has been a long year and a half, and a long semester, and probably a long week. And you should treat yourself to a rooftop dinner at some point this summer. Luckily, HUB is providing multiple chances. In the first dinner in the series, they're partnering with Dragoon Brewery on a five-course food and drink experience. Just to whet your appetite, we're talking coffee rubbed smoke beef short rib paired with a Russian imperial stout, and apple cheddar bruschetta paired with a pale ale. And that's just two of the five courses! Must call 207-8201 to reserve a spot. 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17. HUB Restaurant, 266 Congress. $70 per person, plus tax and tip. Future dinners take place on the third Thursday of summer months.

Round Up at the Ranch 5K. Community races like this one are really special for a couple of reasons. One is the sense of camaraderie they build between participants. Oftentimes everyone stands together at the start cracking giddy jokes about how they're nervous or how it's funny that runners choose to torture themselves with early-morning events like this. Another is the sheer sense of accomplishment you get from completing a race. And another is just those good 'ole endorphins. This race starts at Steam Pump Ranch and goes down the multi-use path toward Catalina State Park. You can also choose to participate virtually and run 3.1 miles wherever you want, but you won't be eligible for any awards. Proceeds benefit Oro Valley's Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund. 6 a.m. start time Sunday, June 13. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. $25.

Encompassing Arizona. Did you know that Tohono Chul's Exhibits Program has worked with more Arizona artists than any other organization in the state since the program began in 1985? If you haven't had a chance to check out this exhibit yet, don't miss it. And even if you have, come check it out again. Encompassing Arizona is a rotating invitational exhibition that presents a wide variety of artworks from established and emerging artists all across the state. If you find something you can't leave without, you can feel good knowing that half of all sales proceeds help fund programs at Tohono Chul. Tohono Chul Main Gallery, 7366 Paseo Del Norte. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. $15 GA, with discounts for seniors, military, students and kids.

One Dollar Clothing Sale. I'm going to venture a guess that most of us, at some point in the last weird year, did a little bit of cleaning or decluttering around the house to combat feelings of either boredom, confusion or terror. So, you might just have a little bit of extra room in your closet now for some new thrifted threads. In conjunction with the exhibition Pia Camil: Three Works, MOCA is partnering with Buffalo Exchange for this sale. And 100% of the proceeds benefit MOCA and its educational resources. The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, but you must book a timed ticket in advance at moca-tucson.org. Masks are required. 265 S. Church Ave.

Cool Saturday Nights in June at the Desert Museum. Strolling through the Desert Museum is always a treat, even if you have to do it in 100-degree heat. But doing it NOT in 110-degree heat is even more of a treat. On Saturday nights in June, the Desert Museum is open until 9 p.m., so you can hang out with soaring bats, splashing beavers and glowing scorpions. If you come at the right time, you might even get to catch one of those stunning sunsets that makes you think living in the desert isn't so bad after all. Bring a flashlight to explore, and add a beer or wine tasting if you're feeling fancy. 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $23.95 GA, with discounts for youth, seniors, military and Arizona/Sonora residents.

Kingfisher Road Trip. Oh, this is a true rite of summer, and we are so glad it's back this year at the Kingfisher! This six-week virtual tour features cuisines from six distinct regions of the U.S., so you can feel like you're traveling across the country even if you won't be going on any trips this summer. Stick with it throughout the summer, because if you purchase five Dinner Road Trip entrees, the sixth is free! At the very end of the season in September, they'll do a "best of" compilation with guests' favorites from throughout the summer. First up is the Southwest! Featuring chile verde soup, grilled pork medallions with mole, tres leches cake and plenty more. Now underway and served through June 12 at Kingfisher, 2465 E. Grant Road.

Artists Studio Tour and Sale. Do you ever miss DVDs? They had those amazing special features section with things like deleted scenes, bloopers and behind-the-scenes content. There's just something cool about going behind the scenes and seeing how art is made. That's one reason why this double show, which features both art for sale and studio tours, makes for an excellent summer outing. Don Baker, who works with rusted steel on canvas, is doing a retrospective. And Risa Waldt is showing her spring collection paintings. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13. Don Baker is at 16530 N. Ridge Rock Road. Risa Waldt is at 65650 E. Edwin Road.

Tucson Museum of Art. TMA has several shows terrific shows this summer, including 4X4: Willie J. Bonner, Nazafarin Lotfi, Alejandro Macias and Anh-Thuy Nguyen, which are four solo shows making up on exhibition of work by artists "influenced by their personal experiences, politics of space, and social issues of our time." (Through Sept. 26). TMA is taking pandemic precautions: Attendance is limited and you're asked to reserve your tickets in advance. Face masks are required and guests are asked to physically distance from other groups.

Ready to Launch: Arizona's Place in Space. The Arizona History Museum is launching a really neat new exhibit this week, all about the role that Arizona and Arizonans have played in space exploration. Arizona has several claims to fame, but things like sending multiple missions to Mars and helping capture the first image of a black hole have got to be among the coolest. The exhibit includes objects from NASA, Lowell Observatory, the UA and—in the spirit of galactic neighborliness—even ASU. Come be inspired, whether you're 2 years old or 102. Opens Thursday, May 20, and ongoing through Nov. 30, 2021. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Arizona History Museum, E. Second St. $10 GA, with discounts for students, seniors and youth (free for kids 6 and under). Ask about free admission for veterans.