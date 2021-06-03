City Week: Weekly Picks

Kingfisher Road Trip. Oh, this is a true rite of summer, and we are so glad it's back this year at the Kingfisher! This six-week virtual tour features cuisines from six distinct regions of the U.S., so you can feel like you're traveling across the country even if you won't be going on any trips this summer. Stick with it throughout the summer, because if you purchase five Dinner Road Trip entrees, the sixth is free! At the very end of the season in September, they'll do a "best of" compilation with guests' favorites from throughout the summer. First up is the Southwest! Featuring chile verde soup, grilled pork medallions with mole, tres leches cake and plenty more. Now underway and served through June 12 at Kingfisher, 2465 E. Grant Road.

Free Concerts at Little Anthony's Diner. Sitting down for meal at the most charming diner in Tucson is one way to hearken back to simpler times. Doing it to the soothing sounds of a totally free concert is truly a cherry on top. The name of his week's band, the Cadillacs, is especially fitting for that oldies vibe. I mean, really, the URL for this three-piece Tucson band's Facebook page is facebook.com/50sClassicRock. So they're the real deal. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Head on down to Little Anthony's at 7010 E. Broadway, or call 296-0456 to make reservations.

New Art for Your Life. A new month means a new exhibit at the Wilde Meyer Gallery, something we always look forward to 'round these parts. This group show features a variety of the gallery's painters and sculptors, including Jody Choate, Ka Fisher and Sarah Webber. Plus, some new arrivals by folks like Wayne Salge, Ryan Hale and Peggy McGivern. Come treat yourself to some art (whether you're in the market to buy or just to look) at this exhibit, up throughout June at the Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Thirsty Thursday Fun Run. It's just about that time to start making mid-year resolutions, in case your New Years' resolutions fell by the wayside months ago. The good thing about starting a fitness routine during the summer is that if you can survive working out during these months, the rest of the year will feel much easier. Anyway, to make things even easier, head over to the MSA Annex for a casual run or walk anywhere between 1 and 5 miles. When you're done, hang around for some food at Beaut Burger and Kukai and drinks at West-bound Bar. Sounds like the type of exercise worth considering. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3 (and Thursdays throughout the summer). MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento.

Tuesday Night Live: An Evening With Greg Morton and Jim Stanley. If you haven't been lucky enough to swing by Club Congress recently, make a point of it! They're hosting all sorts of music series on their back patio, preparing us to shimmy into summer. This Tuesday, you've got Greg Morton, a bluegrass guitarist who's spent most of his life on a stage, and Jim Stanley, an upright bassist who has been a part of several bands on musical endeavors throughout Tucson. Seating is limited and COVID-19 protocols are strictly enforced. Get your tickets at the door or online at hotelcongress.com. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. $10.

Summer Safari Nights: Bird is the Word. Need we say more? Birds are cool, and if you disagree, you should consider the possibility that you might just be jealous, because you can't fly. Then again, neither can ostriches, and they're still cool. Come celebrate those birds and more this Saturday at the Reid Park Zoo. As usual, the night will also feature live music from local bands games and wildlife activities and carousel rides! Plus food and drink specials (including craft beer, prickly pear margaritas, wine and White Claws for the adults). 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids 2 to 14. Be sure to reserve your tickets in advance!

Tucson Saguaros vs. Santa Fe Pueblos. Happy Baseball season! This weekend, our beloved Tucson Saguaros are facing off with another team that's used to the heat! If you're not familiar, both teams are members of the Pecos League, an independent baseball league operating throughout California, New Mexico, Southern Arizona, Kansas, West Texas and Colorado. The Saguaros are the only team representing Arizona, which means we've got to cheer for them extra loud. Cheers to live summertime sports! 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6. Amphi High School, 95 W. Prince Road.

Purple Mountain Majesty. I think there's a shade of Crayola crayon with that name. I didn't always get it as a kid, because, you know what? Mountains aren't purple. But, you know what, again? When that sunset light hits them just right, or when the clouds pass overhead in just the right way, they kind of are purple. And "majestic" is the perfect word to describe it. In this exhibit at the Madaras Gallery, see a collections of paintings by Diana Madaras in which her violet hues, with their special way of bringing the desert to life on canvas, are front and center. On display through June 30 at the Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The Desert Museum at Night. The Desert Museum is probably one of the coolest parts about living in Tucson, but the blazing heat of the desert itself is not necessarily one of the coolest things about living in Tucson. This June, the Desert Museum will be open until 9 p.m. so you can explore when it's not so dang hot! It's also an awesome chance to see some of the nocturnal animals, like bats, otters and scorpions, start to wake up. Treat yourself to an evening at the Desert Museum, watching the sunset and then the stars come out. And don't forget your flashlight so you can explore! If you're feeling extra fancy, you can add a beer or wine tasting to your evening by going to desertmuseum.org/visit. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. GA is $23.95, with discounts for seniors, youth, military and residents. Reserve your ticket online!