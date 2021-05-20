City Week: Weekly Picks

Cat Bingo. Need a last-minute Friday evening activity? Look no further than Cat Bingo, the game you didn't know you needed. Just head on over to our adorably cozy local cat lounge, El Jefe, for an evening among the kitties. There are only 12 spots available for this event, so make your reservation now. You'll have the chance to win plenty of prizes—including a free lounge hour pass and El Jefe merch. And who knows? Maybe you'll fall in love with a furry friend while you're there and end up adopting a new pal. 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21. El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave. $24 for two people. (If they run out of space at bingo, you can still visit for a regular lounge hour!)

SAHBA Home & Patio Show. It feels like we've all been training for this for over a year. Stuck inside our houses much more than usual, some of us have got some big ideas about changes we'd like to make to our décor. The SAHBA HomeShow features more than 300 exhibitors, so you're sure to find a vendor to meet your needs, whether it's got to do with your driveway, that funky light in your kitchen, better ways to store your leftovers, a rug to really pull together a living room or a brand-new pool. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 23. Tucson Community Center, 260 S. Church Ave. $8 GA, free for kids 12 and under, discounts for military, and half-price for seniors 50 and over on Friday. Check their website, sahbahomeshow.com, for a $2-off coupon.

Ready to Launch: Arizona's Place in Space. The Arizona History Museum is launching a really neat new exhibit this week, all about the role that Arizona and Arizonans have played in space exploration. Arizona has several claims to fame, but things like sending multiple missions to Mars and helping capture the first image of a black hole have got to be among the coolest. The exhibit includes objects from NASA, Lowell Observatory, the UA and—in the spirit of galactic neighborliness—even ASU. Come be inspired, whether you're 2 years old or 102. Opens Thursday, May 20, and ongoing through Nov. 30, 2021. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Arizona History Museum, E. Second St. $10 GA, with discounts for students, seniors and youth (free for kids 6 and under). Ask about free admission for veterans.

I'll Follow The Sun. Shelley Lawrence Kirkwood, who earned her MFA in photography at the University of Arizona, has spent most of her life in either the Sonoran Desert or the forests and meadows of western Massachusetts. This exhibit takes a close—like, really close—look at bits of debris and foraged plants from both of these areas. She blows up photos of these little objects to huge sizes, to be proportionate to both their significance in her personal history and their echoes through a larger system. Her work has been exhibited in galleries across the country, and you don't want to miss this opportunity to see it at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. On display through Sept. 6 at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. $15 GA.

Movies on the Lawn. Even before the pandemic, there was something extra fun about watching movies outdoor on a lawn. Bringing your own chairs, blankets and snacks? Sign us up! The Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center his hosting screenings on a giant, inflatable screen once a month throughout the summer, to give us something to look forward in the gut-wrenchingly hot months ahead. First up: Grease! This year has been a tough one for a lot of us, but one thing that Grease can teach us to be grateful for is the fact that we are no longer sewing ourselves into our pants to impress idiotic men. These days, ladies, we are only sewing ourselves into tight pants if we want to do it for ourselves. 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center, 11000 N. La Canada Drive. Free.

Hacienda Del Sol Pop Up Drive Through Sculpture Show. It's exciting to be re-entering a time in our lives when we can attend events where we actually leave our cars, because it's safe to be near other people. But it's unfortunate that we are also re-entering a time in our lives (summer) where we'd really rather not leave our air-conditioned cars. That makes this art display at Hacienda Del Sol a perfect fit for our lives right now. Just drive through the front entrance of the resort and follow the signage to see a gorgeous array of featured art displays—all against a background of lovely desert scenery. On display through Sunday, June 13. Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road. Free.

Discovery Night at the Children's Museum. One of the best parts of being a kid is that you have the whole summer to explore and adventure. One of the worst parts of being an adult is that you usually don't. While summer rages on for the kids, many of us grownups are stuck at work during the day. That makes these evening hours at the local children's museum a perfect chance for working caregivers and guardians to take their kids out for some fun. (Not to mention that it's a little bit cooler.) These events, which happen once a month during the summer, also offer half-price admission and bilingual programming. Hip, hip, hooray! 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. $4.50 GA.

Spaceballs at the Drive-In. Somehow, the drive-in is an experience that seems to make everybody feel nostalgic, even if they didn't grow up in a period where drive-ins were popular. And what better befits that sense of nostalgia than the 1987 Bill Pullman-Mel Brooks-John Candy-Rick Moranis spectacular Spaceballs? Follow the saga of Lone Starr the space pilot and his half-man, half-dog partner as they set out to rescue Princess Vespa from President Skroob. This parody film is a great way to get in some laughter on your Sunday night. 8 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23. Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road. $20 to $25 per vehicle.