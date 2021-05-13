City Week: Weekly Picks

Art

In the Eye of a Needle. There's something really impressive about all of the displays at the Miniatures Museum: little houses only two feet tall, or people the size of your fingers. Colombian artist Flor Carvajal takes things to the next level with her micro-miniature sculptures on the head of pins and in the eyes of sewing needles. All she uses is a magnifying glass, needles, synthetic resin and plenty of good lighting. This is the first time these works will be on display in the United States, and you seriously don't want to miss it. They're SO SMALL, and this woman is SO TALENTED. On display through June 27 at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. GA is $10.50 and ticket slots are made available starting three weeks in advance.

Vanishing Circles. I think you can learn something every time you go to an art gallery. This exhibit is particularly sobering, as each of the animals, plants and habitats pictured in the collection are endangered, threatened or otherwise compromised. The series of paintings and drawings was acquired for the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum by the Michael C. and Priscilla V. Baldwin Foundation. It's strange how sometimes, though we're surrounded by the beauty of the desert every day, it takes viewing it in an art exhibit to gain a renewed grasp on its beauty and importance. On display May 15 through August 15. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Ironwood Gallery at the Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Entrance included with museum admission, and tickets must be reserved in advance.

Tubac Center for the Arts Exhibitions. In the mood to get out of town for a bit? The Tubac Center for the Arts is displaying several great collections for just about another week. "Starry Starry Night" is a national juried exhibit with art celebrating the night sky. "Catherine Nash: An Inner Astronomy," with guest artist Robert Renfrow, is a series of works also inspired by the mystery of the night sky. And Beth Courtright-Detwiller's exhibit features an interactive dive into the emerging medium of masking tape art. You know road trips and art are both good for the soul. So take advantage. On display through Sunday, May 23, at the Tubac Center for the Arts, 9 Plaza Road in Tubac. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.

All the Single Ladies: Women Pioneers of the American West. Many depictions of the Wild West include two types of women. There's the doting farmer's wife, hair in curls, baby in arms and needlework in hand. And there's the seductress, who strolls into saloons in sexy black boots and a low-cut dress to "keep the fellas company." Of course, the experiences of the early pioneer women were far broader than this. Many were married, but some chose to come out West single! This exhibit at the Tucson Desert Art museum tells their stories: the boarding house owners, the teachers, the madams, the entertainers, the Harvey girls. Put your hands up! (as Beyonce would say) and head over to this exhibit. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Closed Sundays through Tuesdays. Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road. $10 GA.

Music

Miss Olivia and the Interlopers at Rendezvous Plaza. They're back! They're back! This beloved local band is playing their first live show in... well, in awhile. The gradual return of live music has been a real balm to the soul, and this is one we were particularly looking forward to. They pull from too many influences to be easily classified, Olivia's voice soars in a way we really don't deserve, and the bandmembers' care for each other is tangible. Come rock out with them again this weekend! 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Rendezvous Urban Flats, 20 S. Stone Ave.

Sports

Tucson Roadrunners Fan Appreciation Weekend. Ready for a live hockey game? Or willing to try it out if it means leaving the house to get into some air conditioning? This weekend's Roadrunner games feature increased arena capacity (while still maintaining social distancing and other safety protocols). On Friday, May 14, they take on Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. The two teams face off again at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 16. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $17 to $48.

Shopping

May Market. Gather: A Vintage Market is a monthly antique market with a different theme each time. May's concept is "Al Fresco," featuring European doors, motel chairs, outdoor dining inspiration and much more. It's a delightful opportunity to find some one-of-a-kind goodies and reward yourself for the spring cleaning you've been doing, or have been thinking about starting. Out with the old, in with the new, right? Or, since this is a vintage market, maybe it's more like "Out with the old, in with the... better old." 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 13. 657 W. St. Mary's Road.

Beasts and Children

Summer Safari Nights. Summer Safari Nights at the Reid Park Zoo starts this weekend, and thank goodness. It's such a pleasure to spend the evenings outdoors among the animals and live music from local bands. There are plenty of games, wildlife activities, and even carousel rides for the kids. For the adults, there's plenty of craft beer, prickly pear margaritas, wine and White Claws. This week's theme is Super Heroes and Animal Super Powers. You'll get to lean all about the super hearing of African wild dogs, the high-powered noses of the bear snout and the mega strength of elephants. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Reid Park Zoo, 300 Zoo Court. $10.50 GA, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 children ages 2 to 14.