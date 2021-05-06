City Week: Weekly Picks

Screenings & Performances

The Loft Reopens! It's been almost 14 months since Tucson's most beloved movie theater stopped doing indoor screenings, and now they're back! Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street is first on the roster, and tells the story behind the creation of the children's TV show. It made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and now it gets to make its Tucson premiere here. For now, they're only doing screenings in the Loft's main auditorium, seating capacity is reduced, mask-wearing is mandatory and seating must be reserved. And if that's what it takes to get back into a movie theater, watching the lights dim and holding a popcorn container in your lap, sign us up! Showtimes at 1 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Friday, May 7. The Loft, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. GA is $7.50 for matinee and $10 for evening. See loftcinema.org for more details on other showtimes.

I Dream in Widescreen. In other film news, the UA's annual showcase of undergraduate thesis film starts this weekend as well! The entire program will be available to stream online until May 22, but the School of Theatre, Film & Television is kicking it off by partnering with The Loft and the Cactus Drive-In Cinema for an in-person showing. Fourteen films and one series pitch, many of which have been selected to screen at national and international festivals, will be playing and competing for prizes. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Cactus Drive-In Theatre. Free.

Ostara's Big Bunny Bash. It's starting to feel a little bit like summer, but maybe if we celebrate the spring with this big dance party, spring will stick around longer. This socially distanced event at the MSA Annex features aerial acrobatics, fire arts and several types of dance performances. You can also look forward to poetry by To Ree Nee Wolf and astrological insights with Valhalla Toadplant. World beat, new R&B, deep house—all with a side of adult content! The only thing missing is you and the 97 other guests allowed per evening (so get your tickets in advance)! 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8. MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. $25.

Art

Tangencies. Have you seen the circles? From February to April, artist Benjamin Dearstyne Hoste visited 100 sites in Tucson and drew 1,025 circles on the ground. Along the way, he invited the people he met in these public spaces to stand in the circles with each other for one minute of shared stillness and reflection. He videotaped the interactions, and now has 60 one-minute videos involving 101 participants. He's displaying the work in the Joseph Gross Gallery at the UA, but also holding two events, where he'll be on-site drawing circles and inviting folks to participate in the work. The first is this weekend! Noon to 7 p.m. at The Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art, 165 S. Church Ave. Learn more at tangencies.art.

Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art Exhibit. You might not always think about Marine Corps members as artists, but, of course, artists take many shapes. This traveling exhibit by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and National Museum of the Marine Corps features 36 works of art by 15 combat artists, focusing on Marine Corps service from immediately after the Vietnam War through to more recent years. It's traveling across the country until mid-2023, and will be at the Pima Air & Space Museum for a few months. You don't want to miss it before it leaves at the end of August. On display at the Pima Air and Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Included with museum admission.

The Tortoise and the Hare. It's hard to think of a more iconic fable than this one. Live Theatre Workshop's Children's Theatre is honoring the story while also putting their own twist on it. The setting: Camp Wagamaroon, a sports camp run by Rhoda the raccoon. The main characters: Juanita Jackrabbit and Tuggle Tortoise, who are getting limited training from Rhoda (she's not only scatterbrained, but is actually nocturnal, limiting training time options). This family friendly original musical features original music by Michael Martinez, choreography by Simone Jolivet and directorship by Ericka Quintero Heras. This is a drive-in show. May 7 to May 23. 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $30 GA or $40 to $45 for admission with snack packs.

Miscellaneous

Mothers' Day Brunch at J.W. Marriott. If you were hoping to use your time in quarantine to improve your cooking skills, but never got around to it, this might be the perfect option for celebrating your mom this May. In addition to the regular breakfast menu at the J.W. Marriott's Signature Grill, Executive Chef David Fransua has prepared an a la carte brunch menu for this Mothers' Day. Whether your mom is a salmon gravlax bagel type, a lamb loin fan or a strawberry stuffed French toast gal, she's sure to be pleased by this treat. 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9. J.W. Marriott Starr Pass, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd. Reservations are required: Call 791-6064.

Train Day. Man, did we miss the wholesome historic events over at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum. This Saturday, head over for a free afternoon (or morning) of family fun. The Tucson Garden Railway Societies will be present, and so will the Gadsden-Pacific toy train. Porky Lewis will be giving a woodworking demonstration as well. In between the available children's activities, the kids can pay a visit to good ol' Locomotive #1673. And why not pick up one of the toy trains that's for sale so you can keep the fun going at home? 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8. 414 N. Toole Ave. Free.

Mercado Flea. Looking to keep it low-key, yet classic for Mothers' Day? Take her to The Flea! That's right, Tucson's second-Sunday, open-air, antique and vintage market. You and mom can peruse the offerings of more than 35 vendors selling used and collectible items of all sorts. Afterward, stop in one of the restaurants or coffee shops at the Mercado San Agustin or the Annex, all of which are now open for both indoor and outdoor seating. Bring a mask for while you're shopping. And don't miss it! This is the last Mercado Flea until October. 8 am. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9. 100 S. Avenida del Convento.