City Week: Weekly Picks

Theater

Tell Me About You. Are you ready to get out of the house for some live, original, safe theater?! This installment of Live Theatre Workshop’s Etcetera Series is a one-woman show written and performed by Ally Tanzillo and directed by Gabriella DeBrequet. Tanzillo has created a show about dating that is equal parts earnest and hilarious. She’ll be discussing everything from her old jobs to whether or not Top Gun is gay to (of course) falling in love. If you’re not familiar, the Etcetera series features local theater artists creating original pieces that reflect the variety Tucson has to offer. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1. Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. This is a drive-in show. $25 per car, or $35-$40 if you get a snack bundle too.

The Fantasticks. Known as the world’s longest-running musical, and performed all over the world, The Fantasticks is a love story that has charmed audiences for generations. In this collaboration between Pima Community College and Arts Express Theatre, the show takes place in a garden, and is available for streaming. This gives you an opportunity to support community theater students who are making magic onstage, as well as to finally see The Fantasticks, if you’re a theater fan who somehow hasn’t seen the show yet. To view, visit arts-express.org/the-fantasticks. Once you begin viewing, you have 48 hours to watch. $25 per device for up to four people viewing. Call 319-0400 for group sale information.

Old Pueblo Playwrights 30th Annual New Play

Festival. One of the silver linings to the pandemics is how many forms of art are now available to enjoy online, from home. Throughout May, enjoy some thought-provoking literary theater for free! Both monologues and multi-character scripts, all written by Tucson authors and which tie in themes related to the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement,

and marital fidelity, will be performed in staged readings. The monologues are “Quarantine Poem,” “Confronting Delusions of Self-Sufficiency” and “The Letter.” One-acts are Nana and Paige and Zoom Intervention. No tickets or reservations needed: Just tune into the Old Pueblo Playwrights YouTube channel anytime throughout May to view the selections.

Art

Pia Camil: Three Works. Have you had a chance to check out the newest exhibit over at MOCA yet? Camil is showing three major pieces that all touch on themes of power, collectivity and intimacy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The piece “Autonomous Space Rug,” created especially for MOCA, is a makeshift space with overstock carpet and T-shirt tarps where community members will be invited to hold pandemic-conscious gatherings. The other two pieces, “Bara, Bara, Bara” and “Air Out Your Dirty Laundry,” also prominently feature t-shirts and the concept of resourcefulness. On display through Sept. 18 at MOCA, 265 S. Church Ave. Museum hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is currently free!

Art Institute Spring Student Exhibit. Are you familiar with the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Art Institute? This show is a good way to get familiar! The show includes more than 50 original pieces by the Art Institute’s students, in mediums including mosaic, oil, scratchboard and photography. Each of them aims to reflect and interpret the unique beauty of the Southwest desert. The show also features portfolios from two Nature Certificate Graduates, Scott Adams and Karen Nealon. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. On display through May 16. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Art Institute, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Entrance to exhibit included with museum admission.

Tempera Paintings of Ted DeGrazia. In a crazy, unpredictable world, one thing we can rely on is tempera paintings. This techniques involves colored pigments mixed with a binder—traditionally egg yolk. And they’re super long-lasting: There are tempera paintings intact from the first century AD. Come check out DeGrazia’s unique twist on this ancient medium, which he explored in 1959 and 1960. As usual, he has a way of bringing images to life with his use of color and brushstrokes. This exhibit is on display through Sept. 1 at the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum, 6300 N. Swan. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and adult admission is $8.

Buccaneers of the Caribbean (or “Don’t Touch Me Booty!”). You can always count on the Gaslight Theatre for a good night out and a big belly laugh. In this outdoor show, follow the crew of the Esmerelda on their journey to find a hidden treasure. Of course, along the way, they battle, brawl and get into all sorts of antics. You can order pizza, popcorn and drinks when you buy your tickets, or once you’re on site (and you can also order extra goodies when you’re on site). Enjoy the show from your car, or check out the new festival seating, with sanitized chairs and tables in the first three rows. Showing at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays through June 6. The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway.

Emergence. The new exhibit at Untitled Gallery is a celebration of a very special time of year, and in history. After all, not only are the Palo Verdes emerging into a brilliant sea of yellow and the air conditioning emerging from its winter slumber, but it looks like we’re starting to emerge from this pandemic. The gallery received 85 entries with more than 250 works of art in response to a call for submissions, and selected 43 to display at the gallery. They’re on display from noon to 5 p.m. every Saturday until June 5 (as well as online 24/7). Come see, or even buy, some art from this truly unforgettable time. Untitled Gallery. 101 Sixth St., suite 121. Free.

Festivals

Agave Heritage Festival Presents Cinco de Mayo. Thank God Cinco de Mayo is here! This statement has been true almost constantly over the last year or so, but I think we could all use a reason to safely party and relax right now, right? Normally the Agave Heritage Festival kind of takes over town around this time of year, but this year, Hotel Congress is doing the big celebration in its COVID-conscious plaza for one night. Come on down for a night of mezcal tasting, live music and good eats. Capacity is limited, so get tickets in advance! 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. Club Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. $25.

May Day. Do you already have plans to celebrate this ancient, folkloric holiday? Because the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures is having the cutest little celebration. They’ve celebrated May Day every year since their opening in 2009 (except in 2020, when pretty much everything that is enjoyable in this life was cancelled). Bring the kids for a chance to make crafts, listen to music, and do the Fairy Caitlin Scavenger Hunt. And be sure to check out the Japanese Children’s Day display. Do feel free to dress up: fairy wings, flower crowns, whatever strikes your fancy. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. Tickets are $10.50 GA, with discounts for military, students and youth. Capacity is limited, so purchase them in advance!