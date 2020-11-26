City Week: Weekly Picks 

Sweeten the Deal. Looking to buy an original piece of art without breaking the bank? In celebration of the holiday season, the staff at the Wilde Meyer Gallery are curating a show of their favorite works for under $1,000. These are all pieces they consider exceptional for the price. They'll even pay your sales tax or shipping on each purchase (free shipping in the continental 48 states only). There's quite the variety of pieces, and it's such a special gift to be able to give someone a completely original and unique work of art. The deal is ongoing at the gallery through December. 2890 E. Skyline Drive, Ste. 170.

wildemeyer.com/event/sweeten-the-deal/

Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins. A Hanukkah event! Hooray! This show is brought to you by the local theater company Scoundrel and Scamp with the support of the PJ Library. In this play version of a beloved story, Herschel of Ostropol arrives in a village after a long journey to find the villagers cowering in fear: Goblins have taken over the synagogue! Herschel the trickster must use all of the wits and tricks up his sleeves to vanquish the goblins over eight nights. Directed by Leora Sapon-Shevin and Gretchen Wirges. Catch the livestream if you want to attend a Q&A with the artists, or watch it later if you can't make it at that time. 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29. Scoundrelandscamp.org. $11. scoundrelandscamp.org/hershel-pj-library

Give thanks for Music. If you're having trouble finding things to be grateful for this year, that's okay. It's been a terrible year, and you don't have to spend this Thanksgiving being thankful. But if you are trying to find reasons to be grateful, there are some basics that are always good to come back to: sunshine (we sure have plenty here in Tucson), cacti with silly arms (also a Tucson staple) and music. This weekend, the MSA Annex is hosting two nights of live music. Friday is Amor Deluxe (fronted by Naim Amor) and Katie Haverly, who are playing a set of original songs. On Saturday Freddy Parish and Mamma Coal are teaming up for a night full of honky tonk country music. Pod seating is available in twos or fours. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28. MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. Tickets are $34 to $68 (depending on pod size and seat location). mercadodistrict.com/events

Hotel McCoy Pop-Up with NORI and Jared Clark. It's holiday market season! Things are looking a little different this year, but this event is an extra special one. Blax Friday will feature Arizona Black-owned businesses in many places, but just one is Hotel McCoy, featuring NORI and Jared Clark. If you send a screenshot of our Black business purchase to hello@hotelmccoy.com, you'll get 25% off your hotel stay, plus a complimentary drink and free breakfast in the morning! But don't stop there! Visit blaxfriday.com for information on Black-owned businesses in Arizona so you can support, support, support! 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. facebook.com/events/643960912937771/

Hot Club of Tucson. Taco Tuesdays at Hotel Congress, brought to you by Rhythm and Roots, continue this week as we ring in the month of December. This week, Hot Club of Tucson is brining those gypsy flair, Django Reinhardt-inspired vibes with a guitar, violin and upright bass. Grab a taco and enjoy an evening out where COVID-19 protocols are being strictly followed to keep everyone safe. If the temperature goes below 65 (fingers crossed!) they'll bring out the heaters and hot drinks. Just one month left of 2020! That sure is a reason to celebrate. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Club Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. $8 at the door only. eventbrite.com/e/hot-club-of-tucson-tickets-129626421115

American Indian Heritage Month Social & Craft Market. Every Thanksgiving weekend, this event gives Tucsonans a chance to learn more about 15 tribal nations and 10,000 years of culture in the form of music, dance, art and food. Pick some gorgeous handmade pieces as holiday gifts, view demonstrations of songs and dances and learn about the history of the land we live on today. This year's featured cultural presentation is by Cecil Manuel, an award-winning Tohono O'odham and Apache hoop dancer. You can also see Marvin Todacheenie on the Navajo flue and catch a book signing by Fred Snyder. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 29. CATALYST Arts and Maker Space at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Ste. 110. Free admission and parking, but scholarship donations are appreciated. https://usaindianinfo.com/events/craft-market

CULTIVATE Tucson Pop-Up. We love a good collective that brings together local makers, designers, small businesses and nonprofits. That means we love CULTIVATE Tucson! This group of makers will be selling their wares for six weeks, starting this Friday! Products range from yummy baked goods to handmade books to ceramics, jewelry, hats and macramé. Plus plenty more! You'll find something one-of-a-kind at this market and have the chance to support local business while in the process. If you're high risk, you can even schedule a private shopping appointment. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. mercadodistrict.com/events/cultivate-tucson/

Virtual Santa Visits. With Dr. Anthony Fauci's recent announcement that Santa Claus is immune to COVID-19 (we've heard it's the Santa-bodies!), kids all over the world are breathing a sigh of relief. But the part of the year leading up to Christmas Eve, where kiddos usually go visit Santa and tell him what they want, is still going to look a little different this year. Luckily for us, Tohono Chul is offering a chance to purchase custom video messages or Zoom visits straight from the North Pole! Just head over to their website and pick out which package you want from this special feature sponsored by Tucson Electric Power. tohonochul.org/santa

Pop Up @ Pop Cycle. Tucson has such a wonderful sense of community. It's cheesy and maybe that sentence reads as cliché, but it's simple and it's true. This is one of the times of year where that sense of community is usually most evident, with an abundance of fairs featuring local makers and artists. In lieu of some of the bigger ones, like the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair, Pop Cycle is hosting some locals out front of their shop every Saturday. Meet some artists and pick up the perfect holiday gifts right from the sort. Monster Booty Threads, Juju & Moxie, Cactus Cloud and Marcy Ellis are just some of the featured artists. Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Dec. 12. Pop Cycle, 422 N. Fourth Ave. facebook.com/events/409532893566322

Classic Car Show at Little Anthony's Diner. Another week, another trip to the diner for some classic cars, yummy food and some good old fashioned fun. This week's music is brought to you by DJ John. With hand-tossed pizza, decadent milkshakes, live music and gorgeous cars, there really is something for everyone. Car registration for those participating in the show starts at 9 a.m. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. facebook.com/events/4046543068707833

Black Friday at Tanque Verde Swap Meet. Black Friday is intense even in the best of years. This year, with a pandemic thrown into the mix, the whole thing is set to be even crazier than ever. If you're looking to get in on the action, but also hoping to support local businesses and shop in the open air, the swap meet is where it's at! Fresh air, vendors with plenty of holiday gifts, and plenty of room for social distancing. Mask up and get ready to find some deals, while feeling safe and like you're contributing to the community. 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road. https://www.facebook.com/events/756740661603704