City Week: Weekly Picks 

Zoo to You Virtual Animal Encounters. The Reid Park Zoo is open for business, with plenty of safety protocols in place. But if you're missing the animals and still not quite ready to head back in person, these 10-15 minute virtual encounters might be just the animal fix you need. You get a chance to meet an ambassador animal in these sessions hosted by the zoo's education department. What better way to break up the midmorning doldrums than with a little virtual visit from an armadillo or a cockatoo? Program capacity is limited, so make sure to register in advance! 11 a.m. on Thursdays and Sundays. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Taco Tuesdays at Hotel Congress. We started off this month with an incredibly stressful Tuesday, so doctor's orders are to spend Tuesdays chowing down on tacos while enjoying performances by local musicians for the rest of the year. This series is sponsored by Rhythm and Roots, and takes place on the Hotel Congress outdoor plaza, with CDC safety protocols in effect. This week, the Kiko Jácome Band takes the stage, with their mix of original and classic tunes they like to call "Desert Rock and Soul." It's a mix of blues, rock and folk with some Southwestern and Latin flair — perfect for your Taco Tuesday. Doors at 6:30 p.m./show at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. $8 donation at the door supports the music.

Evenings at Yume: Obon Floating Lanterns. This year has certainly been surreal. But hopefully you've been able to find some peaceful, magical moments along the way as well. If you haven't, this night is perfect for you. Well, this night sounds pretty perfect for everyone. Stroll through Japanese gardens after dark while Japanese folk melodies play in the background, taking in the glow of lanterns and candlelight. Perhaps the best part is that you can purchase a floating lantern of your own at the door and launch it on the koi pond, in honor of those who have departed your life. Admission is limited and time slots are one hour each, to ensure social distancing for visitors. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 through Saturday, Nov. 14. Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. $16 adults, $5 kids under 15 and $10 for members.

Mozart Wind Serenade. Enjoy a performance by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra from the comfort of your own home this Friday afternoon. This is the first of Mozart's wind serenades, and is quintessentially him. He once wrote a letter to his father telling the funny story of how the musicians snuck up beneath his bedroom window and played the piece's opening fanfare and startled him as he was getting ready for bed. Have a more peaceful experience of the song in this free, virtual showing. 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Free, but donations gratefully appreciated!

Henry Porter at the Gaslight. Did you catch this sidesplitting spoof at the Gaslight back when it debuted in 2015? If you did, you know how great it would be to have a chance to watch the original cast perform it again. If you didn't, then now is the perfect chance! The story follows Henry Porter, who discovers one day that he is not actually a normal young man, but a wizard! He heads to Frogwaits Magical Academy and enters a world full of magic, danger and friendship. Purchase a "view" of the show that you can watch over and over throughout November with the whole family. Purchase on the Gaslight website for $20 and laugh your way through the rest of the month.

Drylands and Baskets: A ClimateLore Conversation. ClimateLore is a series of talks hosted by the Southwest Folk Alliance that explores the way ecological shifts affect cultural practices surrounding human relationships with nature. In this virtual session, hear stories of resilience amid the increasingly drier and hotter conditions in Arizona. Speakers include Alice Manuel, a basket weaver in the Onk Akimel O'odham tradition; Terrol Dew Johnson, a Tohono O'odham contemporary basket weaver and sculptor; Dr. Michael Kotuwa Johnson, a member of the Hopi Tribe and a traditional drylands farmer; and Dr. Daniel Ferguson, an environmental sciences professor at the UA. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Free. Register: https://bit.ly/climatelore

Cat-Man and Kid Sparrow. It's not just a comedy, and it's not just an original musical, but it's also a show performed at Live Theatre Workshop's outdoor drive-in stage. What better combo could there be? The show tells the story of our two heroes, who are about to be launched into outer space by their arch nemesis, Dogg Dastardly. Will they escape and save the city of Metroville before it's too late? Only one way to find out! Wear masks and tailgate or enjoy from the warmth of your car. Don't forget to preorder snacks! 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14. 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15. 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $25 per car.

St. Philip's Plaza Market. Strolling through a farmer's market on a weekend morning is perhaps one of life's simplest pleasures. And, since they're a good way to stay outside and maintain social distancing, visits to the farmers market feel more important than ever. Come support local cooks and bakers, knitters, jewelry makers, plant aficionados and much more. It's probably time to start thinking about holiday shopping anyway. And what's holiday shopping without getting a little something for yourself as well? See you there! 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Drags for Paws. Maybe this year is finally starting to look up: This event combines a fantastic drag show with a chance to support the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Fifteen amazing performers will be strutting their stuff in a night hosted by Freddy Prinze Charming and Felicia Minor, and produced by Miss Nature. Come on in for the live performance at the Screening Room, where face masks, sanitization and temperature checks are required to keep everyone safe. And then, kick back and forget your troubles for a few hours. Or stream the event live for free! 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. $20.

Rocky Horror picture Show Movie Experience. Really, any time you watch Rocky Horror, it's a capital-E Experience, right? But this is a real cool one to celebrate the 45th anniversary! El Toro Flicks is doing a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and—of course—plenty of audience participation. Be sure to enter the costume contest, and don't miss the chance to do a socially distanced meet-and-greet with Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors himself)! Be sure to do plenty of vocal warmups so you can sing along and shout all the classic jokes at the screen. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and movie starts at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. 131 S. Linda Ave. $55 GA, $100 VIP pass. Barry Bostwick meet & greet ticket is separate, $60. tablelist.com/e/16ec0738f83bdf36

The Cultures of Chocolate. They say you are what you eat. And, since you've likely been chowing down on leftover Halloween candy, and maybe even gearing up for the upcoming holidays, over the past few weeks, consider this two-part workshop hosted by the UA an opportunity to learn more about who you are and where you come from. A group of professors will be going over everything from chocolate's natural origins and spread around the world, the magico-religious significance of cacao to ancient Mesoamerican cultures and modern refinement processes for chocolate. Registered participants also have the option to purchase boxes of chocolate to do tastings along with the class. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Via Zoom. $50 for the class, $40 for the optional box of chocolate.