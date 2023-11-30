City Week: Week of Nov. 30, 2023

Will it be “You’re a Mean One Mister Grinch,” or the Muppets’ endearing “One More Sleep ‘til Christmas”? Keep guessing, because Reveille isn’t telling yet which movies’ songs they’ll be covering. We can be sure that this performance will feature sentimental favorites along with the show’s traditional shenanigans. We’re hoping for “Hard Candy Christmas” from “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” and for “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” from the movie of the same name. Whatever they choose, they’ll make it fabulous.

The year 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of TubaChristmas, which appears at the festival. Tuba and euphonium players around the world gather for the event, and it has something for everyone. Holding down the “spectacular” category will likely be the tree lighting, but other activities include family art activities, food trucks, 125 artisans and more than 150 performers, including lots of student groups, as well as photos with Santa and the Golder Ranch fire truck.

Peter Gabriel has said he thinks this Quebec-based band sounds more like Genesis intended than Genesis ever did. That’s saying a lot for a former frontman of these pioneers of progressive rock. Genesis has sold over 100 million albums through five decades of personnel changes, the most impactful likely being the transition from Gabriel to Phil Collins. This show commemorates the 50th anniversary of Genesis’ “Selling England by the Pound” and includes images from the era.

Celebrate the Osiris-Rex Exhibit Opening

NOV. 30

The UA Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum is celebrating the OSIRIS-Rex Asteroid Return Mission and the sample exhibition debut. The draw here, though, is a presentation by UA researcher Dante Lauretta, who conceived the mission and is its principal investigator. Following this event, the exhibit will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, weekly. In addition to the samples, the exhibit includes interactive, themed activities throughout the galleries.

Arizona Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum, 115 N. Church Avenue, Tucson, $10, 5 to 7 p.m.,

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations”

TO DEC. 3

From the streets of Detroit to the bright lights of Broadway, this musical traces the journey of the silky harmonies and suave dance moves that made The Temptations’ indelible mark on American culture. Brotherhood, family, and loyalty united them, but through the struggles of the Civil Rights era, personal and political conflicts threatened to break them apart. Along the way, they generated 42 Top 10 hits, of which 14 rose to No. 1.

Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard, Tucson, tickets start at $39, dates and times vary, www.centhall.org





Marana Holiday Festival, Christmas Tree Lighting

DEC. 2

At 40 feet, festooned with 18,000 RGB lights, Marana’s tree is larger than that of any other municipality in Arizona. It will be the star of a repeating, 13-minute show with a musical playlist synchronized to more than 100,000 more lights in the landscape trees. While waiting for the big moment, visitors can shop a mistletoe market, peruse artisan and craft vendors, enjoy performances on two stages, ride the Holiday Train for free and write letters to Santa. He and Mrs. Claus will be special guests.

Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive, Marana, free, 6 p.m. tree lighting





18th Tamale and Heritage Festival

DEC. 2

Buy tamales fresh from the source at this popular event, where you’ll find native artisans, live local entertainment and a farmers’ market along with tamales from different traditions throughout the Southwest and Northern Mexico. Try to guess what tamale will win the day’s competition. Many of the vendors are also raising funds for local charities.

Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson, free, 10 a.m.,

www.casinodelsol.com





Fort Lowell Museum Grand Reopening

DEC. 2

Celebrating the reopening of the Fort Lowell Museum, The Old Arizona Brass Band reenacts the 4th Cavalry Regimental Band of Fort Lowell as it performs concerts at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will also be lots of kids’ activities, displays, tours, and re-enactors. The museum’s exhibits highlight the nearby Apache people who endured hardship as Anglo and Mexican settlers arrived. Also featured are Buffalo Soldiers who passed through and the Hohokam who lived on the side in prehistory.

Fort Lowell Museum, 2900 N. Craycroft Road, Tucson, free, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., www.tucsonpresidio.com





Afternoon Tea at Lavender Manor

DEC. 2

This may call for a hat! Guests are promised a lavender version of Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite, Earl Grey tea, in a 1903 Victorian manor house. Naturally, there will be treats — finger sandwiches of lavender chicken salad and lavender Boursin veggies, lavender scones and a choice of lavender desserts, all dreamed up by the ladies of Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm for this party at their Fourth Avenue pied-à-terre.

Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth Street, Tucson, $50, 2 to 4 p.m.,

www.lifeundertheoakslavenderfarm.com





Senior Pride Tour of the Museum of Contemporary Art

DEC. 3

“Magma & Pearls: Oceans Rise and Fall Like Meteorites” is first an installation of large-scale sculpture by artist and performer Keioui Keijaun Thomas. It’s best understood, though, as an ongoing project including video, performance and community-generated programming. MOCA commissioned the project, which builds on more than a decade of the artist’s work exploring “the affective and material conditions of Black and trans identity.” Thomas’ intention is to create spaces of safety, joy and healing.

Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, by donation, noon to 2 p.m.,www.soazseniorpride.org