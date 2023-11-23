City Week: Week of Nov. 23, 2023

Sales of ukuleles reportedly soared in the wake of Jake Shimabukuro’s 2021 release of “Jake & Friends,” recorded with, among others, Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Michael McDonald, Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Shimabukuro will play music from that record, along with holiday favorites, accompanied by bassist Jackson Waldhoff and special guests. Ticket holders may opt to add $100 to join the artists for a Kon-Tiki-catered luau before the show.

Old Tucson’s annual immersive “Christmas Village” experience opens this weekend with festive decorations throughout, costumed actors portraying chatty inhabitants and activities like those that might have been found in the Old West of the 1800s. A new tradition debuts this year: strolling carolers. The Grand Palace hosts performances of “The West Pole,” a new, live musical show. There’s also the mine tour, face painting, a kids’ holiday quiz show, a Christmas Carousel, traditional comedy stunt shows in the streets and magic show in the mission, the Mrs. Claus Experience and Mexican Christmas music.

Kids already love to play in Reid Park Zoo’s “Adventure Zone,” making their way from an Antarctic cave to a rainforest and the redwoods. The just-opened “World of Play” offers a deeper dimension, engaging kids’ energy and physicality in exploring the more tactile qualities of life in the natural world. Sensory exhibits encourage kids to climb, slide, swing and let their imaginations fly as they learn about nature and biodiversity from an animal’s perspective.

SANTA CRUZ RIVER HISTORY TOUR

NOV. 24

A new history tour led by seventh-generation Tucsonan Mauro Trejo focuses on the origin of our modern city in the O’odham village that then thrived at the Eastern base of Sentinel Peak, aka “A” Mountain. Included are the site of a former Spanish mission, the mission garden, Tucson’s tallest tree and the Garden of Gethsemane, depicted in statuary created in the 1940s by artist Felix Lucero and a crew of World War I veterans. The tour begins at Mission Gardens.

Mission Gardens, 946 W. Mission Lane, Tucson, $35, 10 a.m. to noon,

INDIGENOUS TAKEOVER

ANTI-THANKSGIVING

NOV. 24

Producers “VinhomPiast” (translation: “metal party”) bring the screaming metal guitar work, heavy distortion and bruising rhythms of “rez metal” Downtown for this holiday weekend. Describing its music as “blackened death metal,” headliner Six Million Dead hails from the Gila River area around Sacaton. Down the bill are death metal artists Narbona, Maricopa-based Dogyard and Tham Ju, characterized as hard-core Tohono O’odham. Food will be available from Reservation Sensation of the San Xavier District Tohono O’odham Nation.

191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Avenue, Tucson, $10, 7:30 p.m.,

BRIAN BROMBERG TRIO:

THE LAFARO PROJECT

NOV. 24 AND NOV. 25

In four performances, former Tucsonan Brian Bromberg presents the music of the Bill Evans Trio highlighting that combo’s legendary bassist, Scott LaFaro. LaFaro died in 1961 at age 25. Counter to the then-prevalent “walking baseline” style, he played inspired, often counter-melodic lines that paved the way for Jaco Pastorious, among others. The Bromberg trio includes pianist Tom Zink and drummer Charles Ruggiero. Bromberg expects to release a recording of this music next year.

The Century Room, Hotel Congress, 319 E. Congress Street, tickets start at $25, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.,

THE SONGS OF LUCINDA WILLIAMS

NOV. 25

“Church of Song,” a show promotion outfit that produces bimonthly-themed concerts at Saint Charles Tavern, has mustered many of Tucson’s favorite women musicians for a tribute to Lucinda Williams. Williams’ visceral storytelling songs made her a contender in a decadelong alternative-country wave dominated by Texas singer-songwriters. The show’s lineup includes the venerable Mamma Coal, Julie Jennings Patterson, Little Cat, Maree Montagnini, K Clarence, Erin Alyssa, Natalie Pohanic and The Carlones.

Saint Charles Tavern, 1630 S. Fourth Avenue, South Tucson, free, 8 p.m., www.facebook.com/SaintCharlesTavern





TUCSON PARKS DEPARTMENT

ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR

NOV. 25 TO NOV. 26

Vendors are required to present unique handmade goods that offer attendees a diverse selection of high-quality items. More than 140 vendors qualified, representing artisans from throughout the Southwest. You’ll find artists, artisans, photographers, painters, potters, leather workers, quilters, woodworkers, weavers and sewers, plus gourmet treats, toys, pet accessories, soaps, lotions and more. Food trucks and other refreshment vendors will also be on hand.

Gene C. Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Place, Tucson, free, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., www.tucsonaz.gov





2023 SANTA CLAUS TOY RUN

NOV. 26

The 11th annual Santa Claus Toy Run, acknowledged to be Tucson’s largest biker event, begins with a roundup at Renegade Classics and, following a scenic ride through the Tucson Mountains, wraps up with a buffet lunch at Desert Diamond Casino, Sahuarita. The party includes live music by Sunset Red. Proceeds from the event benefit The Salvation Army’s holiday toy drive.

Renegade Classics, 4745 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, $25, $22 advance,

9 a.m., tucsonbikerevents.com





TORTOLITA PRESERVE NATURE TREK

NOV. 28

Join a Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation naturalist for an exploration in the Tortolita Preserve. Established in 2009, the 2,400-acre preserve protects vegetation and wildlife native to the foothills and rolling range known as the Tortolita Mountains. The trail is mostly contained in the area known as Dove Mountain. Native birds flourish there, as do Ironwood trees and many of the largest saguaros in the Sonoran Dessert. No off-highway vehicles are allowed in Tortolita Preserve.

Tortolita Preserve Trailhead, 6250 W. Moore Road, Marana, free, 8:30 to 11 a.m., www.maranaaz.gov.