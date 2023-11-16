City Week: Week of Nov. 16, 2023

Ballet Tucson welcomes the season with three iconic dance works, including two by legendary American choreographer George Balanchine and a company premiere of a ballet by internationally acclaimed South African choreographer Andrea Schermoly. Her “Klein Perspectives” is a contemporary work inspired by visual artist Yves Klein. The works by Balanchine include a regional premiere of his interpretation of Mozart’s “Divertimento No. 15,” and a performance of his acclaimed “Serenade” in its entirety.

Spoiler alert! Scrooge finds his heart, and everyone lives happily ever after. The fun is in getting there, as Scrooge takes a musical journey through his past relationships, good times and bad. Scrooge has made his living as a heartless debt collector until the specter of his former partner brings a warning that strikes him with both dread and the hope of changing his future for the better.

Marana PD Food Drive

NOV. 16

The Marana Police Department is hosting a community food drive featuring Tucson’s Mr. Boogie Woogie. Food trucks will provide the fuel for what will likely be a dance fest. Mr. Boogie Woogie is known for a hard-driving, New Orleans-style rhythm and blues that gets everyone moving, even in their seats. Admission is free with nonperishable food items.

Town of Marana Courtyard, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive, Marana, free, 5 to 7 p.m., www.maranaaz.gov





African American Museum of Southern Arizona

Winter Gala:

‘Jewel in the Desert’

NOV. 17

A costume gala honoring “Black Roots in the Wild West” will raise funds for the new African American Museum of Southern Arizona. The event is being held in cooperation with UA Black Alumni. Tickets include dinner, a silent auction, an awards presentation and music for dancing. Silent auction items include a quilt embroidered with inspirational quotes from African American women and an opportunity to golf with retired NBA players, along with a backpack and three golf balls commemorating the game.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $75, 5 p.m., www.aamsaz.org





Desert Artisans Market

NOV. 18

Tucson artisans turn out monthly for this minority-run gifting expo. With all the holidays and parties ahead, we are all looking for the right little somethings for party hosts, family members and friends near and far. Vendors will include makers of soaps, candles, crochet items and stuffies, treats, jewelry and wall art. For the first time, there will also be a table for young entrepreneurs to sell handmade beaded jewelry.

CATALYST Creative Collective, Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, free, noon to 5 p.m., November Desert Artisans Market on Facebook





Heirloom Farmers Markets: Harvest Fest

NOV. 19

This harvest season event celebrates the farmers, and their autumn produce. More than 90 food vendors will be on hand, and farmers will give presentations and demonstrations about their crops. A chef from The Coronet restaurant will also present a “Taste of the Market” recipe preparation. Demonstrations begin at 10 a.m. in front of the Music Tent in the Center Circle. Live music provides a soundtrack for the festivities.

Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Avenue, Tucson, free, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,

www.heirloomfm.org

Civic Orchestra of Tucson

NOV. 19

A universal, all-ages favorite, “Peer Gynt, Suite No. 2,” is tucked into a potpourri of popular modern works including Copland’s beloved “Hoedown” and “Saturday Evening Waltz,” Zimmer/Bruns’ “Pirates of the Caribbean” score, Fauré’s “Pavane, op. 50” and the 4th movement of Brahms’ Symphony No. 2. Tucson’s 70-piece community orchestra performs these works accompanied by well-known Tucson musician soloists and winners of the orchestra’s Young Artists’ Competition. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.

Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane, Oro Valley, free, 4 p.m.

www.saaca.org





Downtown Skating Rink:

“Holiday Ice”

NOV. 19 TO JAN. 7

If not for the danger of knocking someone down, we’d suggest that you close your eyes and dream of a Midwestern evening when the temperature plummets well below Tucson’s balmy 70-degree winter average, and frozen ponds everywhere are free for the skating. “Holiday Ice” can stir lovely memories in a skater, but even if you’ve never ice-skated, you should try it once, to say you did. Either way, it’s a fun time out with friends.

Tucson Convention Center, 255 W. Alameda Street, Tucson, prices start at $15 for 90 minutes,

www.tucsonaz.gov, days and times vary, tickets must be purchased online, skates are included.





Family Festival in Reid Park

NOV. 18

Enjoy games with prizes, arts and crafts, a free indoor swim at Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, $1 admission to the Reid Park Zoo and all the fun packed inside our parks department’s Ready, Set, Rec Vans. Gertie N’ the T.O. Boyz will play music for dancing. If you can move, you can dance to it. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place, Tucson, free, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., www.library.pima.gov





Native American Heritage Month Social and Indian Craft Market

NOV. 24 TO NOV. 26

Indigenous people developed and fostered their own music, dance, art and food for millenniums before the United States was founded. Experience the life and history of several nations in this annual Native American Indian Heritage Month Social and Craft Market. Here, guests will find authentic artwork, crafts, demonstrations of their songs, and dances to expand their knowledge of American Indian ways.

Tucson Mall Sears Entrance No. 3, Catalyst Arts, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, free admission, 520-420-4332, www.usaindianinfo.com