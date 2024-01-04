City Week: Week of Jan. 23, 2024

Tucson guitarist and singer-songwriter Brian Lopez introduces his new release, “Tidal” in the company of two Phoenix artists with long resumes: session go-to pedal steel player Jon Rauhouse, best known for his work with Neko Case; and Blaine Long from “The Voice.” “Tidal” represents Lopez’s most current preoccupations when he’s not on tour with Calexico, Orkesta Mendoza or his own project with Gabriel Sullivan, Xixa.

JAN. 6 Experienced guides from Tucson Mountain Stables lead the way through the natural beauty of the Tortolita Preserve. Suitable even for first-time riders, the Tortolita Preserve Trail meanders in and out of washes and among acres of saguaros, ironwood trees and habitat that reveals unique desert valley ecosystems. The preserve is also a bird-watcher’s delight. “Tortolita” is Spanish for “little turtle dove,” so the area is known to many as Dove Mountain.

Ted DeGrazia’s work is sui generis. Its impressionistic, often airy style tells a sun-drenched story of the many cultures among the mountain ranges within the Sonoran Desert. A current exhibit of his works from 1937 through 1973 focuses on the character of the Mexican Revolution. The artist portrays with empathy the period’s “Villistas” — the soldiers, bandits and working-class men and women who comprised the forces of Pancho Villa. While at the gallery, see the chapel with its seasonal décor.

Pusch House Museum Tours

SATURDAYS

In the late 1800s, what brought people to Tucson, and then why did they move to Oro Valley? Find out in the Pusch House Museum at the historic Steam Pump Ranch on North Oracle Road in Oro Valley. Tours are free and docents will be on hand to answer questions.

Pusch House Museum, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free, 9 a.m. to noon, www.orovalleyaz.gov





Benedict Cumberbatch: “Hamlet”

JAN. 6

Arizona Theatre Company is opening a new outlet for its commitment to bring first-class theater performances to Arizona. Its National Theatre Live series will present films of live performances by noted British actors on London stages. Leading off the series is “Hamlet” featuring Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role. Most recently starring in “The Power of the Dog,” Cumberbatch has long been known to pop culture fans for his multiple appearances as Dr. Strange.

Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson, $15, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., www. atc.org





Rating for Pickleball Players

JAN. 7

Refkin Tennis Center is giving pickleball players the chance to level up. They’re offering a rating event for folks to qualify for the center’s Pickleball Ladder, which is maintained according to the Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR) system. Bring a partner and take a guess whether your duo stands in the range of 2.5 (lowest) to 4.0 (highest). DUPR ratings will be given for players in men’s, women’s, mixed doubles and other categories.

Refkin Tennis Center (formerly Randolph Tennis Center), 50 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $15, 9:30 a.m., call to sign up, 520-791-4896





Tucson International Jewish Film Festival

JAN. 11 TO JAN. 31

This 33rd annual event includes tales of Jewish culture, both history and identity, as well as stories around timely social and political issues and themes of love and family. There’s also comedy in the mix. All films were chosen to provide entertaining learning experiences that encourage understanding and acceptance of diversity. For the first time this year, films will also be shown at venues beyond the The J. Peruse the digital brochure online.

Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road, Tucson, tickets start at $12, dates and times vary, www.tucsonjcc.org, virtual viewing continues through Jan. 31





City of Tucson: TreeCycle

THROUGH JAN. 15

Heads up! The city of Tucson doesn’t pick up Christmas trees at the curb. Drop it off at the TreeCycle site nearest you and the city will turn it into a sustainable resource — compost. TreeCycle sites are listed at the website below. You can be even more earth-friendly by loading out your neighbors’ trees, too. Just make sure they’ve all been cleared of stands, lights, tinsel, ornaments and wire.

Various locations, free, times vary,

www.tucsonaz.gov/treecycle





“Acting Skills for Scoundrels”

Adult Acting Workshop

JAN. 6

Aspiring actors ages 18 and older can take a step toward making their dreams come true at this class, which concludes with a performance for friends and family. Experienced actress, improviser and coach Dawn McMillan leads the class with fellow actor and director Zachary Austin. Participants will study improv, scripted dialog, character-building and scene analysis. They’ll also work on ensemble building, movement and gesture, vocal skills and collaborative storytelling. Both new and experienced actors are welcome.

Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Avenue, Tucson, $45, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., www.scoundrelandscamp.org





Oracle Chamber Music Festival

JAN. 6

A festive affair, this concert in the Oracle Piano Society’s Signature series features piano students of all ages. They’ll be proudly showing off their most challenging accomplishments for friends, family and others who might appreciate the chance to attend an afternoon free concert. Consider inviting a home-bound friend or family member to celebrate the music along with the young musicians of our community.

Oracle Piano Society, Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston Street, Oracle, free, 3 p.m., www.oraclepianosociety.org





Ladies Truck Driving Career Night

JAN. 11

This event will feature women truck drivers sharing their experience, insights and tips for finding success in the truck driver’s seat. The sponsoring HDS Truck Driving Institute is an accredited school with 30 years’ experience in training truck drivers and helping them to find jobs. The training goes beyond the commercial driver license test. The objective is to reassure and encourage women to consider a career in truck driving.

HDS Truck Driving Institute, 6251 S. Wilmot Road, Tucson, free, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., www.hdstruckdrivinginstitute.com