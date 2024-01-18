City Week: Week of Jan. 18,2024

Against the backdrop of economic depression, the 1930s generated a gold mine of gangster drama. Hotel Congress featured in events leading to the capture of notorious mobster John Dillinger. Every year, the anniversary calls for a ’30s-themed shebang. Friday’s “Speakeasy” includes whiskey tastings, live music, dancing, cigars and vintage gangster movies. Sunday features live replays of Dillinger’s capture plus a classic car show, historic lectures and walking tours and period music by Bees Knees. Sunday’s events are family-friendly.

Carra “Mamma Coal” Stasney salutes Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday by bringing together a host of top Tucson women musicians to sing her songs. Guests include “American Idol” finalist Crystal Stark, Olivia and the Interlopers, Connie Brannock, Steff Koeppen, Gabrielle Pietrangelo and Heather Hardy. It’s always a good time to celebrate Parton, but this one’s special. Two years ago, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; late last year, she released a rockin’ record to celebrate. This lineup will play her heart and her power through every genre.

A tireless work ethic runs through this 200-year-old family enterprise, now in its 13th year making Tucson an annual stop on its international touring schedule. The director of Venice, Italy’s Compagne de Calza, one of the oldest theater companies in the world, co-produced this season’s show. All the costumes and props were crafted in Venice, and Venetian music provides the soundtrack for the show’s theme of time-traveling intrigue.

All-Ages Gardening Class

JAN. 20

The National Institutes of Health has a lot to say about the benefits of gardening, especially when it combines social interaction and exposure to nature and sunlight. This program’s four hands-on workshops encourage families to find fun, too, in planting and harvesting nutritious crops at the Marana Community Garden.

Heritage River Park Community Garden, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive, Marana, $40 residents, $50 nonresidents, 9 to 10:30 a.m., third Saturday through April,

www.maranaaz.gov/recreation





Etherton Gallery: “Encounters”

TO JAN. 27

Featuring the photography of Zana Briski and Chuck Kelton, this exhibit highlights their unique approaches to processed photography. Each image is one-of-a-kind, acted upon by darkroom materials and older photographic processes. Some works have never been touched by a camera. Briski’s work expresses her impressions of wildlife she’s encountered in more than 80 countries she’s visited. Kelton is known for his cameraless images and photograms. Also featured are the photographic works of Puspa Lohmeyer, “In the Cases.”

Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Avenue, free, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, ethertongallery.com





“Unbossed and Unbowed: The Shirley Chisolm Story”

JAN. 20 AND JAN. 21

Shirley St. Hill Chisholm was born in Brooklyn of immigrant parents. When fellow activists began urging her to run for office she demurred, noting that, being both Black and female, she had two strikes against her. Before long, though, those two features began to drive her strength. She became the first African American woman to win a seat in the U.S. Congress and to run for U.S. president. Ingrid Griffith’s award-winning production provides the depth and details that bring Chisolm to life.

Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 2 p.m. Jan. 21, $45,

www.invisibletheatre.com





Tucson Children’s Museum:

“Zoom Zoom”

JAN. 20

“Zoom Zoom” is a day of activities exploring all the ways that transportation connects us. Kids see, play on and talk about a wide range of vehicles from the community, including classic cars, fire trucks, golf carts, bicycles provided by local organizations. They can learn about related careers.

Tucson Children’s Museum, 200 S. Sixth Avenue, Tucson, pay what you will, includes museum admission, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., www.childrensmuseumtucson.org





Generation Cool 10th Anniversary with Mac Sabbath

JAN. 20

Pop culture vintage store Generation Cool celebrates its 10th anniversary with a retro/fast-food theme. Enjoy treasure hunting for second-hand clothing and household items at the McMarket Vintage Flea Market from noon to 5 p.m. DJ Chicken Nugget will play the atmosphere for custom cocktails at R Bar. A concert at 8 p.m. will feature MacSabbath, a Black Sabbath tribute band with a McDonald’s twist, including fast-food-themed props, puns and stunts.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $26, 8 p.m.,

www.rialtotheatre.com





Fruit Cocktail Lounge

JAN. 21

Vocalist Jeremy Vega performs with Khris Dodge and the Fruit Cocktail Combo to kick off the new year of this monthly jazz cocktail party for the LGBTQIA+ community. Paul Bowman hosts and The Century Room serves up signature craft cocktails and small plates. Capacity is very limited, so guests are urged to get tickets in advance at the front desk or online.

The Century Room, Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $10, 4 to 7 p.m., www.hotelcongress.com





“Art in Oro Valley” Opening

JAN. 24

A new exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the town of Oro Valley, with more than 140 works in a range of media. With paintings, sculpture, fabric arts and photography, the show celebrates the diversity of artists and makers who live and work in Oro Valley area. Guests at the opening can meet the artists and enjoy complimentary drinks, snacks and live music.

Ventana Gallery at Roche Tissue Diagnostics, 1910 E. Innovation Park Drive, Oro Valley, free, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.,

www.saaca.org/ventanagallery.html





Cinema Tucson: “Totem”

JAN. 24

In this month’s Spanish language film offering, a young girl begins to understand the weight of the preparations she and her family are making for a special birthday party. Director Lily Aviles portrays the story with unique sensitivity. The film is Mexico’s official submission to the Academy Awards for Best International Feature.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, $10, 7 p.m.,

www. foxtucson.com