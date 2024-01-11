City Week: Week of Jan. 11, 2024

click to enlarge (The Rogue Theatre/Submitted) The Rogue Theatre presents Dylan Thomas’ “Under Milkwood.”

The Rogue Theatre: “Under Milkwood” JAN. 11 TO JAN. 28 Based on a radio broadcast by Dylan Thomas, this stage play uses the device of a narrator revealing the characters’ internal lives as they evolve toward understanding how they affect each other. Thomas originated the script in 1934 at age 17. Later he’s said to have once lost it on a barstool. Characters evolved and others were added as he met new inspirations among English villagers. He wrote the last lines just before the 1954 broadcast in New York City. The Rogue Theatre 300 E. University Boulevard, Tucson, various days and times, tickets start at $37, www.theroguetheatre.org

click to enlarge (Christiana Bertoldi/Contributor) Yume Garden celebrates the year of the dragon. Japanese New Year Festival JAN. 13

Happy birthday, dragons! You have the most coveted sign in the Chinese zodiac. Use the numbers 1, 6 and 7 at every opportunity, but avoid 3 and 8. Yume Gardens celebrates the advent of your year with a festival filled with Japanese music, traditional dancing, a variety of authentic Japanese food, snacks and drinks, and the annual ritual of Mochitsuki – pounding rice to make the Japanese sweet treat known as mochi. Yume Japanese Garden, 2130 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., www.yumegardens.org, advance registration required

click to enlarge (Jennie MacFarland/Contributor) Nearly 20,000 Sand Hill Cranes can’t be wrong.

“Wings Over Willcox” TO JAN. 14 An estimated 20,000 Sandhill Cranes winter at Cochise Lake, famously dubbed by a prominent birder, the “best sewage treatment pond for birding.” But beyond the Sandhill Cranes, The National Audubon Society regards Willcox as an “Important Bird Area” for more than 300 species. This event attracts birders from around the world to its seminars, field trips and nature expo. Willcox Community Center, 312 W. Stewart Street, Willcox, $20 registration, additional for some activities, various dates and times, www.wingsoverwillcox.com