City Week: Week of Feb. 8, 2024

The Invisible Theatre: “The Bookstore” THROUGH FEB. 10 The history and charm of a neighborhood bookstore is lost on the busy and preoccupied protagonist who’s inherited one from her aunt. All but twisting his mustache, an evil real estate developer offers her much more than it’s worth to take the shop off her hands. That’s when the beloved bookstore, its whimsical employees and the community that’s grown around it begin to work their magic on her. The Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Avenue, Tucson, $40, 7:30 p.m. nightly and 2 p.m. Saturday, www.invisibletheatre.com

click to enlarge (SAACA/Submitted) Cars are the stars, but bands are the soundtrack. Cruise, BBQ and Blues Car Show FEB. 10 Who can deny that an automobile is a remarkable work of kinetic art? The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance (SAACA) gives the car its due in this annual classic car show and family festival. Awards are given in more than 30 categories, including people’s choice. The event also features kids’ activities, classic barbecue on outdoor grills and live blues on the main stage. All proceeds support SAACA’s Business and Arts Integration Initiatives.. Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, $5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., www.saaca.org

Mardi Gras Festival at the Parish FEB. 13 Uniquely devoted to New Orleans’ culinary culture, The Parish goes all in for Fat Tuesday with an alligator roast, crawfish boil, Cajun sampler plates, King Cake, festive drinks and live music by Mr. Boogie Woogie’s Bourbon Street Bash, The Muffulettas, Tiny House of Funk, In Tha Zone and Fugitive Truckers. And there will be beads! Admission is first come, first served. The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, $15 cover, 1 to 10 p.m., 21 and older, unless accompanied by a parent, no minors after 9 p.m., www.theparishtucson.com

Celebrate Arizona’s Birthday!

SATURDAYS IN FEBRUARY

February is Arizona’s birthday. Come celebrate its 112th birthday at the Pusch House Museum at the historic Steam Pump Ranch. See why the move to statehood took about two years for the settlers to say they were a part of the United States, and why Oro Valley was a big part of that negotiation.

Pusch House Museum, 10901 N.

Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free,

donations accepted, 9 a.m. to noon,

www.ovhistory.org





Piffaro: The Renaissance Band

FEB. 11

“America’s foremost Renaissance wind band,” Piffaro performs revolutionary music. Its repertoire represents the greatest hits of the court of King Charles VIII of France, the period’s equivalent of Madison Square Garden. Printing had just been invented and a revolution in popular culture was afoot. Instrumentation includes carefully reconstructed shawms, dulcians, sackbuts, recorders, krumhorns, bagpipes, lutes, guitars, and a variety of percussion.

St. Philip’s in the Hills, 4440 N. Campbell Avenue, Tucson, $31,

3 p.m.,

www.azearlymusic.org





“The Asteroid Readings:

The Pallas Reading”

FEB. 11

Borderlands Theatre features Tucson poet Brytnee Laurette in this month’s all-ages poetry open mic. DJ KPMadman will provide the vibes. Tucson poet Eva Sierra conceived this monthly series, which encourages local poets and storytellers to share personal perspectives rooted in their cultural and geographic environments. The title suggests astrology and tarot readings inviting ancestors and deities to empower the performers. This month’s reading is named for an asteroid that symbolizes creative intelligence.

The Courtyard, El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, Building 1, 101 W. Irvington Road, Tucson, free,

www.borderlandstheater.org





Music for Alzheimer’s Patients

FEB. 12

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts a music jam for Alzheimer’s patients on the second Thursday of every month. Studies show that patients may respond positively or even participate in music that stirs fond memories, depending on the stage of the person’s disease. Some report that music reduces anxiety and can mitigate depression and can help with emotional and social skills.

TMC for Seniors, Tucson Medical Center, 2695 N. Craycroft Road, Tucson, free, 11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month





Mardi Gras with Buckwheat Zydeco Jr.

FEB. 13

Following in the footsteps of his late father, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. along with Ils Sont Partis Band will usher in Fat Tuesday, this time at Hotel Congress Plaza. Ils Sont Partis Band, featuring guitarist, Lee Allen Zeno, earned a Grammy nomination for 2023’s “New Beginnings.” Find shrimp po’ boys, muffulettas, gumbo, jambalaya and King Cake cupcakes on the menu and Sazerac at the bar.

Hotel Congress Plaza, Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson,

reservations start at $20, $50 VIP,

www.hotelcongress.com





Arizona Beer Week Kickoff

FEB. 15 TO FEB. 25

Women members of the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild collaborated with Tucson’s Dragoon Brewing to create an original Mexican-style lager. It will be tapped for the first time to launch Arizona Beer Week. The Guild organizes this annual week to encourage us to explore Arizona brewers’ wide range of brewing methods and beer styles. Find all events on the website.

Westbound, 267 S. Avenida del

Convento, Suite 12, Tucson,

free admission, 5 p.m.,

www.chooseazbrews.com





“One World, One Sky:

Big Bird’s Big Adventure”

FEB. 9 TO FEB. 10

Hosted by the Vail School District, this planetarium dome show is ideal for kids age 7 and younger. A brilliant display of light and color shine and twinkle over Sesame Street. As the furry Sesame Street neighbors marvel at the night sky, Kids discover how different the moon and space are from Earth. Following the show is a live, interactive presentation and discussion about the solar system.

Flandrau Science Center and

Planetarium, 1601 E. University

Boulevard, Tucson, $12, $8 kids ages 3 and older, 11 a.m.

www. flandrau.org