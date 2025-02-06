City Week: Week of Feb. 6, 2025

Tucson Loves LA

FEB. 7

Tucson comes together to support musicians in LA. Among the performers are Howe Gelb, Jason Lytle, Brian Lopez, Birds & Arrows, Petie Ronstadt, Gabriel Sullivan, Beth Goodfellow, Thoger Lund, Naim Amor, Gabby Pietrangelo and Salvador Duran.

Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, 6 to 9:30 p.m., foxtucson.com

Judy Collins

FEB. 7

Judy Collins, a revered figure in music for more than 60 years, is known for her refined taste in song selection and her ability to tell stories through song. Her 1967 album “Wildflowers” famously featured original pieces and works by “emerging” artists like Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen. Collins evolves, offering audiences a fresh performance that highlights her enduring creativity.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $28, 7:30 p.m.,

foxtucson.com

“Dr. Zoo”

FEB. 9

Kids can step into the shoes of a zoo veterinarian with a behind-the-scenes experience at the Reid Park Zoo’s Animal Health Center, exploring surgery and treatment rooms while learning the vital role of math and science in animal care. Through hands-on activities based on real-life scenarios, participants will earn their Dr. Zoo certificate and gain a deeper appreciation for veterinary work.

Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, Tucson, $25, 9 to 11 a.m., reidparkzoo.org

M.J. Lenderman

FEB. 11

Mark Jacob Lenderman, also known as Jake or MJ Lenderman, will take the stage at the Rialto for a live performance. The talented singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who has released multiple solo albums, is also a member of the alternative rock band Wednesday and has played drums for Indigo De Souza.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $25, 8 p.m., rialtotheatre.com

An Evening with Carsie Blanton

FEB. 12

New Jersey singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton is known for her eight studio albums and three EPs, which blend folk, pop and jazz.

Rialto Theatre, 191 E. Toole Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $25, 8 p.m., rialtotheatre.com

ONGOING

“All in a Day’s Work: Life on the Ranch” at Pusch House Museum

TO FEB. 8

Visit the historic Steam Pump Ranch to see the Pusch House Museum’s new exhibit, “All in a Day’s Work: Life on the Ranch.” Running through Saturday, Feb. 8, the exhibit shows how ranch owners and their employees spent their days making a living from the late 1800s until early 2000. Free museum tours are self-guided with docents available to answer questions. Donations accepted.

Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free, visit website for hours, ovhistory.org

“Blues in the Night”

TO FEB. 15

A musical celebration of the blues and its impact on American music, this toe-tapping revue weaves the tales of three women and one man as they navigate love, heartbreak and rebirth. Set in 1930s Chicago, this emotionally uplifting narrative showcases 26 of the hottest torch songs by blues and jazz legends such as Bessie Smith, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, Ida Cox and Benny Goodman, among others. Join us to celebrate a uniquely American music genre on this powerful journey through the hearts of four of the country’s finest crooners, accompanied by a live band and a soundtrack featuring an array of America’s greatest composers.

Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson, various times, tickets start at $33, atc.org

“Reprieve” by Dana Roes

TO MARCH 7

The Bernal Gallery at Pima Community College presents “Reprieve,” a solo exhibition by Dana Roes, dean of arts. This exhibit combines selections from Roes’ “Untitled” collection, her evocative “Future Tense” series, and features new works that offer an introspective exploration of space, transition and resilience. A reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6, with a lecture at 6 p.m.

Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, Center for the Arts-West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road, Tucson, free, pima.edu

Barbara Jo and Pat Dolan Art Exhibition at Adobe Barn Gallery

TO MARCH 16

Barbara Jo and Pat Dolan’s art exhibit started last week, but their opening reception is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. The Adobe Barn Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 16, and by appointment. A closing reception with presentations by the artists is at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 16.

Adobe Barn Gallery at the Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle, free admission, various hours, trianglelranch.com, triangleart@gmail.com

“Cronan The Barbarian”

TO MARCH 30

The Gaslight Theatre presents “Cronan the Barbarian,” a hilarious and epic adventure set in a chaotic ancient world. When lawlessness spreads, the legendary hero Cronan, part man and part myth, rises to fight for his people, armed only with his strength and a mystical sword. This parody, perfect for all ages, promises a thrilling and comedic journey as Cronan battles impossible odds to bring peace to a turbulent world.

The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, $28, various times,

thegaslighttheatre.com