City Week: Week of Feb. 22, 2024

Xeriscaping 101 FEB. 24 Xeriscaping is landscaping to reduce water use, but deciding what to plant is just part of it. In xeriscaping, we lay out our gardens to take advantage of the natural flow of rainwater, and contour our ground to guide it where it will be most useful. Green Things was among organizations at the forefront of xeriscaping in Tucson yards and landscapes. This class is a great place to start and learn more. Bring pictures of your yard. Green Things, 3384 E. River Road, Tucson, free, 11 a.m., reservations requested, www.greenthingsaz.com

click to enlarge (Susan Classen/Submitted) Susan Classen as Edith Head dished with the late Joan Rivers.

“A Conversation with Edith Head” Returns MARCH 7 TO MARCH 10 In celebration of Women’s History Month, Susan Claasen brings back her glistening, witty and dishy portrayal of the eight-time Academy Award winner Edith Head. With Paddy Calistro, Claasen breathed life into her character using the renowned costume designer’s own words as well as stories told by the famous friends she made in Hollywood and around the world. Head’s career of costuming the biggest stars on film spanned 60 years. Along the way, she also influenced decades of fashion. This run of the production also celebrates its own 22nd anniversary. The Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Avenue, Tucson, $40, various days and times, www.invisibletheatre.com

click to enlarge (Pete Connelly/Submitted) Birds and Arrows’ Pete Connelly exhibits at Etherton.

New Works at Etherton Gallery ONGOING Exhibiting for the first time at Etherton, Pete Connolly is best known locally as the drummer who, with his wife Andrea, comprise the popular Tucson Rock duo, Birds and Arrows. For 30 years, he’s also “moonlighted” as an artist and illustrator. He gained global recognition for “The Connolly Tarot Deck,” which has been continuously published by US Games Systems since 1989. In his visual art, Connolly mixes media in images that recall “Pop Art” in their use of color and their dynamic, sometimes whimsical, expression of energy. Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Avenue, Tucson, free, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, www.ethertongallery.com

FEB. 29 TO MARCH 3

Picture R2D2 and C-3PO in Dodge City, or Sherlock Holmes tracking down his mortal enemy Metallo. Mash-ups like that will be the norm this weekend as Tucson hosts a con, when good and evil duke it out across the centuries and between the tracks of a 19th century steam engine. There will be entertainment, a market, special guests and lots of workshops. We like the idea of the “Get a Start on a Nerf Gun Holster” and the “Box Goblin Make & Take.”

Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson, adult passes start at $45 for one day, child passes and three-day passes also available, times and events vary daily, www.wildwestcon.com





Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus Wild West Rodeo Weekend

FEB. 22 TO FEB. 24

This event puts the “Tucson” in the Tucson Boys Chorus. They’ll learn western songs, musical skills and fancy trick-roping like in the rodeo. They’ll build acting skills with the folks who perform the Pistoleros Wild West show. Then, besides all the outdoor games, cookouts and making new friends, they’ll learn and perform an all-new, Western melodrama at Trail Dust Town. There are age-appropriate sessions for ages six through 9 and ages 1 to 14.

Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, 5770 E. Pima Street, Tucson, $90 for new members, www.boyschorus.org/wildwest, register for times and location details.





El Reunion del Furte: Fort Lowell Day

FEB. 24

A day of festivities at Fort Lowell Park celebrates the fort’s history and the neighborhood that grew up around it. There will be children’s activities and re-enactors at the hospital site and the Fort Lowell Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Fourth Cavalry Band plays at 11 a.m. and a flag-raising ceremony takes place at noon. Witness Cavalry drills and a cannon demonstration. Mariachis and the Way Out West band will also perform and San Pedro chapel will be open all day in the Fort Lowell neighborhood.

Fort Lowell Museum, 2900 N. Craycroft Road, Tucson, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free, www.tucsonpresidio.com





Tucson Peace Fair and Music Festival

FEB. 24

Latin fusion favorites Santa Pachita will be featured guests at this year’s annual fair, where dozens of local organizations will offer information and volunteer opportunities to engage in making peace — with each other, the earth and all of humanity. It’s the largest event of its kind in Arizona. Kids will find plenty of fun things to do. Entertainment includes The Raging Grannies, Kathleen Williamson, One Heartbeat, OG Jacki Blu and A Joyful Peace.

Armory Park, 220 S. Sixth Avenue,

Tucson, 11 a.m. to 4 pm., free,

www.tucsonpeacecalendar.org





Painting with Pigs

FEB. 24

Painting and Vino has held popular painting events all over the Tucson area, but this one is unique in that alcohol is not permitted and the paintings’ inspirations may be dressed in mud. “Painting with Pigs” benefits its host organization, whose mission is to provide a permanent home in a safe, nurturing environment for abandoned, abused, neglected, or unwanted pot-bellied pigs. At present, the sanctuary is home to more than 675 animals, victims of a ’90s pet fad.

Ironwood Pig Sanctuary, 34656 E.

Crystal Visions Road, Marana, $45, 2 to 4 p.m., www.paintingandvino.com





The Surfrajettes

FEB. 28

This female four-piece formed to share their nostalgia for psychedelic rock and surf music, drenched in heavy metal reverb powerful enough to rock their beehive hairdos. Go-go boots? Yes! Plus mini-skirts and those cool, sixties wings in their eyeliner. Since their homemade videos went viral and their first 45 (!) became an instant hit, they’ve toured widely as openers on celebrity cruises and in festivals in the United States and Mexico.

Club Congress, Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $23, 7 p.m., www.hotelcongress.com





The Ten Tenors: Greatest Hits Live

FEB 29

This Australian vocal ensemble has released 15 albums and four DVDs while headlining more than 2,000 concerts around the world. They perform 10-part tenor harmonies in genres ranging from operatic arias to soulful ballads and songs from the rock and pop canon. Since forming in 1995, they have performed for more than 90 million people and shared the stage with Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, Andrea Boccelli, Willie Nelson and Christina Aguilera.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $23, 7:30 pm, www.foxtucson.com