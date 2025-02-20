City Week: Week of Feb. 20, 2025

click to enlarge (Trail Dust Town/Submitted) Rodeo dance at trail dust town, Feb. 21, 6-10 p.m.

Rodeo Dance at Trail Dust Town

FEB. 21

Anthony Taylor Jr. will celebrate the release of his new EP. Dust off your boots and enjoy toe tapping tunes with a $5 cover, or free with any purchase at Pinnacle Peak. This event is for the grown-up wranglers: 21 and up only.

Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, $5, 6 to 10 p.m., traildusttown.com

Hearts and Horses

FEB. 22

Join the family-friendly Hearts & Horses hike at Sabino Canyon, a perfect outdoor adventure for all ages. This easy, less than a mile hike offers a relaxed pace and stunning natural views, with important guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety. Remember to bring water, snacks, and a camera to capture memories, just be sure to leave wildlife and cacti undisturbed.

Sabino Canyon, 5900 N. Sabino Canyon Road, Tucson, free, 10 to 11:30 a.m., sabinonaturalists.org

Cara Romero

FEB. 23

Contemporary photographer Cara Romero will share her insights on image making, storytelling and resilience in her creative practice. An enrolled citizen of the Chemehuevi Indian Tribe, Romero blends fine art and editorial photography, exploring Indigenous and non-Indigenous cultural memory from a Native American female perspective. Her unique vision is deeply rooted in her experiences growing up between the Mojave Desert and Houston.

Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Avenue, Tucson, $5, 3 to 4 p.m., tucsonmuseumofart.org

“My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys” at The Gaslight Theatre

FEB. 24

“My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys” is a heartfelt celebration of Western music’s rich history and the legendary figures who defined it. Rob Wright and a talented ensemble of Arizona musicians bring to life songs from country icons such as Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton. With its lively performances, this show offers a creative, Arizona-style tribute to the heart of Western music.

The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway, Tucson, tickets start at $18, 6 to 7:30 p.m., thegaslighttheatre.com

Amy Grant

FEB. 25

Legendary singer and songwriter Amy Grant is set to perform at The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, showcasing her music that crisscrosses the genres of Christian and pop music.

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, $80, 7:30 p.m., tucsonconventioncenter.com

Garden Storytime

FEB. 26

Weekly Garden Storytime offers a fun, nature-themed experience at 10 a.m. Wednesday through April 30. This interactive hour features music, puppets, and sensory storytelling, with a garden-themed coloring book to take home. Geared toward children ages 5 and younger, but open to all, it’s a perfect family friendly outing.

Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, free with paid admission, 10 to 10:30 a.m., tucsonbotanical.org

“The Wedding Singer”

FEB. 27

Relive the vibrant ’80s with “The Wedding Singer,” a musical comedy directed by Simone Jolivet-Manuel, based on the beloved 1998 film. The show follows wedding singer Robbie Hart as he navigates heartbreak and finds romance with waitress Julia Sullivan. Packed with energy, humor and ’80s magic, this delightful musical has an unforgettable love story and timeless humor.

Pima Community College, 2202 W. Anklam Road, Tucson, $15, 7 p.m., events.pima.edu

Ongoing

Arizona’s journey to Statehood

The Oro Valley Historical Society is honoring Arizona’s journey from territory to statehood at the Pusch House Museum. Discover how this region of cowboys, stagecoach drivers, miners, and other historical figures transformed into statesmen and the duration it took for us to achieve statehood. The exhibit will be held from 9 a.m. to noon through March 15, and admission is free, with donations warmly welcomed. Volunteers will be present to answer questions and provide additional information. And don’t miss our newest addition — rare meteorites discovered by James Kriegh, Oro Valley’s founder, along with others generously donated to the society.

Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free, various times, ovhistory.org