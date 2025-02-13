City Week: Week of Feb. 13, 2025

Tucson Gem and Mineral Show

FEB. 13 TO FEB. 16

The Tucson Gem and Mineral Show celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2025 with a dazzling showcase of the earth’s natural wonders. This event features over 225 dealers, 150 exhibitors, many rare collections, and offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore different minerals, gemstones and fossils..

Tucson Convention Center 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., tgms.org

Valentine’s Day at Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium

FEB. 14

Celebrate Valentine’s Day under the stars with a romantic evening at the planetarium, where you can enjoy a live astronomy star talk or an exciting laser light music show. Tickets grant access to all science exhibits, enhanced with romantic lighting and music, along with themed activities to add an extra touch of magic to your night. If the weather permits, guests can also enjoy stargazing through powerful telescopes with the help of Flandrau’s staff.

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Boulevard, Tucson, $25, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

A Fun Evening of Magic

FEB. 15

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the renowned John and Mari Lynn Shryock at the Carnival of Illusion Theater, where their magic and captivating performances will leave you spellbound. With a rich history of performing at prestigious venues like Caesars Palace and the Magic Castle, this intimate show offers a whimsical experience in a venue that has been delighting audiences for well over 100 years.

Scottish Rite Cathedral,160 S. Scott, Tucson, $50, 7:30 p.m., carnivalofillusion.com

Kimono/Kanzashi Fashion Show

FEB. 16

Experience the beauty of traditional Japanese fashion with Tucson’s Kimono Club and Oakashi Flowers in this captivating fashion show, showcasing a variety of kimono styles and the intricate kanzashi, handmade hair ornaments. Learn about the symbolism behind kimono design and color motifs while enjoying a live demonstration of the delicate process of creating these stunning, handcrafted pieces, all while supporting local artisans and benefiting the Gardens.

Yumm Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $20, noon to 2 p.m., yumegardens.org

Arizona Renaissance Festival

FEB. 17

Step back in time to the legendary Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with a full day of immersive entertainment and interactive fun! From jousting knights and majestic falconry to beautiful mermaids, lively games and an open-air artisan market, this family-friendly event offers something for everyone in a vibrant, magical atmosphere.

Arizona Renaissance Festival Grounds, 12601 U.S. 60, Gold Canyon, $36, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., arizona.renfesinfo.com

“Some Like it Hot”

FEB. 18

Set in Prohibition-era Chicago, “Some Like It Hot” is a high energy musical about two musicians on the run from the mob, embarking on a thrilling cross-country like adventure. With its perfect blend of humor and unforgettable song and dance numbers, the show has won numerous theater awards and is hailed as the best musical of the season, offering a dazzling escape into the world of Broadway.

Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard, University of Arizona, Tucson, $40, 7:30 p.m., broadwayintucson.com

“Innovation Expo”

FEB. 19

The University of Arizona Eller College of Management invites the public to explore its ninth annual Innovation Expo, showcasing the best of student ventures and campus innovations. Hosted by the McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship, the event features dozens of exhibitors sharing groundbreaking ideas and entrepreneurial opportunities from the university’s thriving ecosystem. This event provides a unique chance to engage with the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

University of Arizona, 1200 E. University Boulevard, Tucson, free, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., eller.arizona.edu

“La Fiesta de los Vaqueros”

FEB. 20

The Tucson Rodeo, celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025, is a beloved tradition that has grown into one of the top 25 rodeos in the United States. Known as “La Fiesta de los Vaqueros,” this exciting event features a week of thrilling competitions, including bull riding, barrel racing and steer wrestling, with world-class PRCA and WPRCA athletes. Boasting a vibrant mix of family-friendly activities, live entertainment and a deep connection to Tucson’s Western heritage, the Tucson Rodeo offers an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Louis Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Avenue, Tucson, $30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., tucsonrodeo.com