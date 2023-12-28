City Week: Week of Dec. 28,2023

“LIGHTS UP! A FESTIVAL OF ILLUMINATION” THROUGH JAN. 7 With the artistry of noted public garden landscape architect Tres Fromme, the Gardens light up for the season. It transforms into a carefully curated and artfully sequenced series of illuminated experiences. Thousands of LED lights illuminate each tree along the gardens’ paths. Custom-built, oversized structures sparkle throughout, and more luminarias glimmer everywhere than ever before. Popular features include a light tunnel, dancing cypress-inspired spindle trees, traditional punched-tin decorations and light curtains that make ideal backgrounds for selfies. Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $18, 6 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, www.tucsonbotanical.org

ARIZONA ROADRUNNERS HOCKEY Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 The Roadrunners face the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Friday and the San Diego Gulls on Saturday. Our team is now third in the league while Coachella Valley is fifth with just one less goal. The Roadrunners won the pair’s last match by three. The Gulls are three points behind in ninth place. Holiday Packs for the Dec. 30 game, “Star Wars Night,” include a Roadrunners light sword, flex tickets for future games and tickets to Zoo Lights at the Reid Park Zoo. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Avenue, tickets start at $17, 7 p.m., www.tucsonroadrunners.com

JANUARY TUCSON ART WALK

Jan. 4

Wilde Meyer Gallery, Jane Hamilton Fine Art, Sunset Interiors, Sanders Gallery, and Settlers West Gallery kick off the new year with a welcome to their monthly art walk. Once again, Vanessa Myers will be holding forth on the harp at Wilde Meyer Gallery. The collectibles are always highlights at Jane Hamilton, and fans of Western art can find something new to love at Settlers West and Sanders Gallery. Sunset Interiors includes sculptures within its décor.

Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive, Ste. 170, free, 4 to 7 p.m.,

www.wildemeyer.com

DEC. 29

The Sonoran Desert is the only place on earth that Saguaro cacti grow. Starlight makes them look magical. This ranger-led auto tour will include a quarter-mile walk along an accessible trail. Guests are encouraged to dress warmly and bring a flashlight. Tours last 90 minutes and depart from the Rincon Mountain Visitor Center every half hour from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, Saguaro National Park, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, free with a National Parks Pass, call 520-833-5153 for a reservation

“THE NIGHTMARE AFTER XMAS”

DEC. 30

In the 18 years preceding its 1998 shuttering, the Fineline nightclub was the nightly hangout for several hundred non-conforming youth enduring their late-teens and early-twenties. Those days, and that goth/punk/industrial milieu, are remembered and celebrated twice a month at a dance party known as “The Fineline Revisited.” This edition, in the twilight between Christmas and the new year, will feature DJ Stubbie Pins spinning Dark Wave, Goth, Industrial and New Wave music. Maybe leave the Santa hat and sparklers at home.

The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Avenue, Tucson, 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m., $5, www.surlywenchpub.com

AMERIND HOLIDAY MERCADO

THROUGH DEC. 31

The Amerind Museum gift shop is a bonanza of options for any lover of crafts and artworks that represent traditional indigenous techniques and designs. Featured are works of the Tohono O’odham, Navajo and Apache who are native to what is now Cochise County. Their contemporary works incorporate not only the materials but the experiences of living their cultures in the 21st Century. This event also includes resale treasures from surrounding communities. All purchases support the Amerind Foundation.

The Amerind Museum, 2100 N. Amerind Road, Dragoon, 10. a.m. to 4 p.m., tickets start at $12, www.amerind.org

YOGA WITH CATS (ALL SKILL LEVELS)

DEC. 31

Friends may wax tiresome when talking about their yoga practice, but advocates include the Mayo Clinic and John Hopkins Medicine. The latter even stresses the benefit of practicing yoga in community. Neither mentions the chef’s kiss yoga practice may be in community amongst cats. Who can doubt that cats invented yoga? Still, a qualified yoga instructor will lead the way. Make new friends at this twist on a cat shelter and stay for lunch at El Jefe Cat Café.

El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Avenue, $18, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. yoga, but stay as long as you like,

www.eljefecatlounge.com

MTB NEW YEAR’S DAY

HANGOVER RIDE

JAN. 1

Tucson MTB Addicts (their real name) will gather for their 13th hangover ride at Sweetwater Preserve. Get there early to get in the annual photo. You don’t have to be a member to enjoy this ride over 15 miles of lovely trails that earned Sweetwater its status as fourth best mountain bike trail in the nation at singletracks.com online mountain biking magazine. The trails are suitable for both beginning and intermediate riders. Stay for an after party with food and drinks.

Sweetwater Preserve Trailhead, 4001 N. Tortolita Road, Tucson, free, 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.,

www.facebook.com/TucsonMTBAddicts

JOE BOURNE: MUSIC OF MOTOWN

JAN. 4

Tucson’s own King of Soul Joe Bourne brings his nine-piece orchestra to share Motown hits and other great soul sounds that still make us swoon, even while tapping our feet. We’ll hear favorites from the Temptations, The Supremes, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Martha Reeves and more. Sing, and dance, along with hits like “Love Train,” “What’s Going On,” “My Girl,” “Superstition,” “Heat Wave, “I’ll Be There,” “Just My Imagination,” and more.

The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, tickets start at $25

6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4,

www.gaslightmusichall.com

SCUBA CLUB TUCSON MEETING

JAN. 4

As if the fantasy of diving in the Sea of Cortez weren’t enough, attendees at this gathering will also enjoy Transplant Pizza, drinks and a drawing for free prizes. The mixer is for club members, potential members and simply “scuba-curious” folks. Ben Lair will give a presentation about technical diving in caves, around wrecks and among other treasures of the deep. Lair is co-owner of Paragon Dive Group and a world-renowned adventurer and tech instructor.

Paragon Drive Group, 2952 N. Swan Road, Ste 175, Tucson, free, 6 p.m., RSVP to erik@scubaclubtucson.com