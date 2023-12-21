City Week: Week of Dec. 21, 2023

“The Who’s Holiday”

DEC. 21 TO DEC. 31

Samantha Cormier plays Dr. Seuss’ Cindy Lou Who as a wayward, middle-aged character on the tipsy side. We find Cindy preparing to host friends for a Christmas party in her modest trailer home. Speaking entirely in Dr. Seuss-like rhyming couplets, she shares her own perspective on her fateful meeting with The Grinch and how it changed her life. Director Kevin Johnson describes the play as a “wildly irreverent solo show and heartfelt holiday parody.” Beloved Tucson drag legend Lucinda holiday makes a guest appearance.

Cabaret Space, Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Avenue, various days and times, tickets start at $20, www.arizonaonstage.org

click to enlarge (Submitted) celebrate Christmas with a good old fashioned saloon fight. (Submitted)

“A Fistful of Christmas”

FRIDAY TO SUNDAY THROUGH DEC. 31

The Wild West shoot ‘em up stunt show at Trail Dust Town dusts off everyone’s favorite tricks this time of year in “A Fistful of Christmas.” Comedy fistfights, high falls, explosions and magical special effects — they’re all there. Wrap it up with a steak dinner at Pinnacle Peak, rides on the antique carousel and Ferris wheel or browsing for gifts in the old-timey-looking shops. The kids can pan for gold, too.

Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, free, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., www.traildusttown.com

Holiday Planetarium Show:

“Season of Light”

TO DEC. 31

Around the winter solstice, the day each year when the sun shines least, more than a dozen cultures and religions throughout the Northern Hemisphere celebrate a holiday involving light. Whether it’s with candles, a star, lanterns, fireworks or Christmas lights, humans light up their darkest months with joy and gratitude for the longer days to come. This planetarium show is a family favorite lighting up the planetarium dome with depictions of both historic and contemporary celebrations and related celestial wonders.

Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Boulevard, Tucson, $12, 2 to 3 p.m.,

www.flandrau.org

Tucson History Social

THIRD THURSDAY EVERY MONTH

A seventh-generation Tucsonan and frequent guide for Presidio de Tucson history tours, Mauro Trejo is making a party out of his history talks at the Tuxon Hotel. This month, the topic is The Civil War in Tucson. Tucson history-lecture buffs can enjoy special history-inspired cocktails plus options from the full menu.

The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway Road, Tucson, free, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.,

www.facebook.com

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

DEC. 22

Angelo Versace, Scott Black and Arthur Vint perform the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s much-beloved “A Charlie Brown Christmas” along with a selection of other familiar Guaraldi compositions. The classic Christmas album had an unexpected impact on jazz and pop culture. Released in 1965, it helped popularize jazz among mainstream listeners and became synonymous with the holiday season. Guaraldi’s scores for the “Charlie Brown” television specials are credited with creating a generation of jazz fans.

The Century Room, Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $15, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., www.hotelcongress.com

Sing Your Joy!

DEC. 23

Performers at the Arts Express musical theater will lead a mass choir of carolers including everyone who happens to be shopping in the mall at the time. Singing reduces stress, according to the Mayo Clinic. That makes it a great antidote to the holiday bustle.

Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, free, 5 to 6:30 p.m. www.parkplacemall.com

Squirrel Nut Zippers “Christmas Caravan”

DEC. 23

There will be hot times in the Old Pueblo tonight! The Squirrel Nut Zippers always bring the fun with dazzlingly expert musicianship behind their barrel-roll showmanship. Even the esteemed Andrew Bird spent his early career with them. Inspired by jump tunes and New Orleans jazz, their music found a toehold in lounge-revival. Founders and leads Jimbo Mathus and Katharine Whalen make the music as much a treat as the old-tyme candy bar for which it’s named.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $20, 7:30 p.m., www.foxtucson.com/events

For Kids: “Elves Gone Bad”

DEC. 23 AND DEC. 24

Round up all the kids for this imaginative, interactive stage adventure. Created by Unscrewed Theater and Active Imagination Theater, it’s a play, created in real time, involving elves, Santa, reindeer, pirates and your kids! They’ll add their own ideas to the story as it evolves. It’s never been told before, and will never be heard again, except in the kids’ imaginations. Advance registration is recommended. Relatives and friends from all over the world can watch online.

Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, $5 live or virtual, www.unscrewedtheater.org

Holiday Treats and Wine Pairing

DEC. 27 TO DEC 31

The Charron Vineyard Tasting room has thoughtfully selected the perfect wine for you to pair with favorite holiday goodies. The drive to get there itself is a treat, setting you up for an afternoon as relaxing as it is tasty. Charron is tucked in at 4,400-feet elevation, surveying the foothills of the Empire Mountains, home to Arizona’s storied Empire Ranch. Your holiday houseguests will be awestruck by the view of the Santa Rita mountains from the Tasting Room patio.

Charron Vineyard and Winery, 18599 S. Sonoita Highway, Vail, $12 with your own glass, $16 with souvenir crystal glass, $3.50 three holiday cookies with no wine, noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday, see website for additional hours, www.charronvineyards.com

Gifts That Say “Southwest”

DAILY

This unique store features gifts representing the geology, biology, botany and unique culture of the Southwest. Expect the usual, and always welcome, T-shirts, hats and mugs. But also find loads of books – history, natural history, native culture, cookbooks, kids’ books and more. There’s also indigenous pottery, basketry and jewelry, Mexican home décor and national park collectibles. For kids there’s clothing, games, Junior Rangers gear and adorable stuffies of bighorn sheep, coyotes and other animal natives.

The Western National Parks Association National Parks Store12880 B, Vistoso Village Drive, Oro Valley, free, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., wnpa.org/the-national-parks-store