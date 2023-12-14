City Week: Week of Dec. 14,2023

The award-winning Red Herring Puppets present an enchanting Christmas story that’s a children’s favorite in Italy. La Befana is an old woman who travels on a broom and drops down chimneys to deliver gifts to children all over Italy on Jan. 5. On Jan. 6, she presides over “The Feast of Epiphany,” known in Christian tradition as the day the Magi (Three Kings) arrived at the stable, bearing gifts to the baby Jesus.

This event offers two options, both taking guests through stunning scenery. Guests may pass by a ruined stone ranch house or a giant cottonwood, but the whole run spans a dense saguaro forest with a view of rugged cliffs against a blue, blue sky. Choose the 6-mile fun run or the first half-marathon event in Tortolita Mountain Park.

Arthur Vint’s Century Room Jazz Orchestra (CRJO) performs Duke Ellington’s arrangement of the traditional holiday confection, Tchaikovsky’s 1892 master work for ballet, “The Nutcracker.” Ellington released his adaptation, “The Nutcracker Suite,” in 1960. Inspired by the Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, the 17-piece CRIO will be swanking up the music for an adult audience of jazz connoisseurs. CRIO performs classic big-band repertoire every Monday night in the Century Room.

A “Merry-Achi” Christmas

DEC. 15

Gritas galore make this Tucson holiday tradition something to shout about. The Jose Hernandez’s Mariachi Sol De Mexico brings the fun and folly to the season, along with the poignancy of its more magical moments. Hernandez’s youth was shaped by five generations of mariachi musicians in the genre’s heartland, the La Sierra del Tigre region of Jalisco, Mexico. From that foundation, he’s taken the music around the world and into new genres.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $60, 7:30 p.m., www.foxtucson.com





Holiday Express at the Historic Train Depot

DEC. 16

This event offers the best Santa photo op in town: Families can join Santa in front of the star of the movie “Oklahoma!” That would be Locomotive 1573, always the biggest celebrity at Tucson’s Historic Train Depot. Kids can enjoy a reading of the Caldecott Medal-winning “The Polar Express,” and all can join in singing holiday music, pick up last-minute gifts in the museum gift shop and explore the depot museum’s bilingual exhibits and new live-action displays.

Tucson Historic Train Depot, 414 N. Toole Avenue, Tucson, free, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., www.tucsonhistoricdepot.org

Tucson Boys Chorus Holiday Concert

DEC. 16

This annual seasonal highlight includes classic Christmas music and traditional tunes of other cultural celebrations of the season. Selections span genres from the pops to Broadway to classical repertoire, patriotic melodies and the ensemble’s traditional Western music selections. Now in its seventh decade, TABC supports choirs in Tucson, Vail, Sahuarita and Oro Valley.

Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road, University of Arizona, tickets start at $15, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.,

www.boyschorus.org

Winter Wonderland

DEC. 16

Tucson Parks and Recreation spreads the holiday spirit with a “Winter Wonderland” where families can gather to share the cheer. Hot chocolate, carnival games, arts and crafts, as well as a visit from Santa, are all part of the program. Entertainment will be provided by the band Zone, The Barbea Williams Performing Company and the Quincie Douglas Center Tap Dance Class.

Quincie Douglas Center, Silverlake Park, 1575 E. 36th Street, Tucson, free, 4 to 6 p.m., www.tucsonaz.gov

The Transatlantic Salon:

Ximenez Quartet

Dec. 17

String quartets by Joseph Haydn, Maddalena Laura Lombardini Sirmen, Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-George, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Pedro Ximenez Abril Tirado created a rarified ambience in 18th century intellectual salons. The Ximenez Quartet recreates that experience within the genteel acoustics of Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The quartet shares a passion for exploring music by lesser-known composers, especially those from the Americas, in a historically informed manner that puts it on equal footing with the canonic, Eurocentric repertoire.

Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams Street, Tucson, $30.90, 2:30 p.m., www.azearlymusic.org

Downtown Parade of Lights

DEC. 16

Families can make a day of this event by starting with ice skating at the pop-up ice rink outside the Tucson Community Center. Find details here: tucsonconventioncenter.com. Parade-related events begin at 4 p.m. a few blocks southwest in Armory Park, with food trucks, vendors and live music all leading up to the parade kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to join the parade along with the bands, floats, antique cars, folklorico dancers and, of course, Santa Claus.

Armory Park, 623 S. Railroad Avenue, Tucson, free, 4 p.m.,

www.downtownparadeoflights.com

Congress Cinema Presents “Elf”

DEC. 20

Cinema La Placita and the Arizona International Film Festival join forces to present two screenings of the 20th anniversary edition of the movie “Elf,” on the heated Hotel Congress patio. The movie’s all-star cast includes Will Ferrell, James Caan and Zooey Deschanel. Ed Asner plays Santa. Specialty hot drinks and themed snacks will be available, but if you want maple syrup for your spaghetti, you’ll have to bring your own. Also, there will be snow.

Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, free, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., www.hotelcongress.com