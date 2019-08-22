Chow Haul 

Kababeque Indian Grill. Who doesn't love a nice, piping-hot plate of curry on a 108-degree day? Well, for Wildcats with an international palette, Kababeque Grill comes in hot and heavy. The University Boulevard staple has a full menu of delectable Indian dishes that will leave both your stomach and wallet full.

—Christopher Boan

Time Market. The steadfast market still slings its phenomenal pizza slices the size of a small bus, with a host of food that hits the spot. Time Market has a menu chock full of delicious dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a full beer lineup and wine list to wet your whistle while you eat. The market also sells packaged goods, produce, dairy and meats you can take with you once you've satiated your appetite. The coffee options at are top notch as well, so you can recover from a night of hard drinking with some much-needed caffeine as you tear into a plate of tasty food.

—Christopher Boan

Drunken Chicken. Fourth Avenue's go-to spot for chicken and waffles and more is sure to leave you full and satisfied, with a menu full of made-from-scratch, hearty items. The store's chicken and waffles are the perfect mix of savory chicken (either breaded or "naked") with a waffle that's everything you've ever dreamed of. The shop has an amazing selection of flavored maple syrups, ranging from a traditional option to bourbon-flavored syrup and more from there. If you require extra nourishment, the sides at Drunken Chicken— mac-and-cheese bites to wedge fries—are top-notch. The shop's beer list is eclectic and sure to satisfy beer nuts of all ages, giving everyone a reason to celebrate.

—Christopher Boan

The Market at Maynards. The actual market portion of Maynards Market has some of the best noshes in town, with a happy-hour menu that includes a generous "personal' pizza that's big enough to feed a small army or a single hungry college student. The white-tablecloth restaurant, which abuts the train tracks downtown, also has a phenomenal charcuterie board and a host of finger foods during their happy hour that are both filling and affordable for diners of all ages. Check out the market's beer and wine list, which are chocked full of goodies that are sure to leave you satisfied. The market also slings a mean breakfast, with everything from croissant sandwiches to wraps and English muffin-topped offerings packed with eggs or preserves. The Market is sure to enrapture foodies of all ages with a menu that's tailored to tastes both adventurous and tame.

—Christopher Boan

The Den, Park Student Union. The Den serves breakfast all day and all the burgers, fries and milkshakes you could possibly want conveniently located on the top floor of the Park Student Union. This popular student spot is the perfect place to swing by for some unpretentious eats between classes or on your way back to the dorm. Elevate your burger, or veggie burger, by upgrading to sweet potato fries.

—Jamie Verwys

Food Conspiracy Co-op. If you have a craving for fresh fruit and vegetables or a clean, organic vegan lunch, the Co-op on Fourth Avenue is a short bike ride away. The market, featuring lots of locally sourced options, has expanded its prepared food offerings and has a hot bar with both vegetarian and meat options every day. Splurge on some fancy chocolate, hit the salad bar and sit inside for some great people watching.

—Jamie Verwys

No Anchovies. This beloved pizza place is smack dab in the middle of University Boulevard. No Anchovies, better known as 'Chovies' on campus, has become a staple for the college crowd with large slices, a renovated seating area and upstairs patio. They have a new menu to try out but you can't go wrong with their UA famous buffalo chicken pizza. Expect a lively crowd on the weekends.

—Jamie Verwys

TallBoys. For a fancy diner breakfast and wide selection of beers and booze, TallBoys is a tasty new entry to the Fourth Avenue/downtown food scene. The Breakfast Poke, a hearty dish of eggs, raw salmon, rice and kimchi, might become your new favorite dish.

—Jamie Verwys

Rocco's. This joint is so much more than just pizza. While Rocco's gets its food inspiration from Chicago, it has been a local favorite in Tucson since opening in 1998. They've got sandwiches, salads, wings, calzones, three different flavors of breadsticks, heaping portions of pasta and a specialty stuffed crust pizza with all the toppings your heart desires. If you can't decide between all those delicious options, their lunch specials will give you a little taste of everything. Come for the witty messages on their marquee sign out front, stay for the sweet ricotta-filled cannolis.

—Kathleen B. Kunz

Baja Café. For lovers of breakfast, it doesn't get much better than Baja Café. This locally owned restaurant goes above and beyond, from their sweet and cinnamony liege waffles to their spicy southwestern breakfast plates. Oh, and did we mention they have an entire page of the menu dedicated to different types of benedicts? These aren't just your regular everyday benedicts, either. Be prepared to take half home with you because each is piled high with delicious ingredients. With three locations spread across the greater Tucson area, it's time to make Baja your newest Sunday morning ritual.

—Kathleen B. Kunz

BOCA Tacos y Tequila. True foodies know this place before they even set foot in Tucson. BOCA's head chef, Maria Mazon, has won several awards for her original tacos and salsas and has been featured in national food shows and articles a handful of times. Her food lives up to the hype. Choose from a long list of specialty crafted tacos (beef, pork, chicken, seafood, veggie, you name it) and be amazed as a server presents you with a rotating sample of hot salsas made in-house every day. They proudly proclaim: "Our salas are hotter than your wife." No joke. Make sure you have a margarita handy to cool your mouth down.

—Kathleen B. Kunz

The B Line. Nestled on Fourth Avenue between Sixth Street and University Boulevard, The B Line is the perfect spot to take a study break and refuel for the day. Whether you're craving southwestern fare like tacos and quesadillas, or Italian pasta, a gourmet salad, or a healthy sandwich, this place has got you covered. If you're getting an early start to the day, grab a quick and healthy breakfast burrito or bowl of granola, or sit and stay a while with a good book and a plate full of pancakes. The choice is yours, but each choice will B delicious. ■

—Kathleen B. Kunz