Chow: Grateful for the Grub 

If there's one thing we Tucsonans should definitely be thankful for this Thanksgiving, it's the unique assortment of local restaurants representing our food scene. Approaching Nov. 26, many eateries are gearing up to provide local families with Thanksgiving meals. Here's your chance to support local restaurants that have been struggling with COVID losses, and enjoy some specialty dishes at the same time.

Cup Cafe

Cup Cafe, the award-winning restaurant located within Hotel Congress, has prepared a three-course Thanksgiving dinner for $55 per person or $25 for kids, 10 or younger.

For the first course, choose between the butternut bisque with maple granola and ginger crema, or the autumn chopped salad, a mix of lettuce, chickpeas, brussels sprouts, squash, salami, provolone cheese and pomegranate all immersed in mustard vinaigrette.

For the second course, choose between four dishes: herb-roasted turkey breast with a confit leg and pan gravy; beef short ribs braised in red wine along with pumpkin seed gremolata; tarragon crusted salmon with cranberry chutney; or stuffed delicata squash with tofu, brussels sprouts, caramelized onions and pecans.

Dessert choices include pumpkin pie or apple-berry crumble, both topped with vanilla whipped cream.

The meals were constructed by Cup Cafe's executive chef Brian Smith and second-in-command, Chef Carlos Mendoza, and the culinary team behind them.

The Parish

At The Parish on Oracle Road, customers can grab a $125 fried or smoked turkey dinner for four, with a plethora of side dishes such as buttermilk mashed potatoes with garlic, butter or scallions and smoked andouille gravy, green bean casserole with mushrooms or blue cornbread stuffing. The Parish provides three Thanksgiving pie options all at $25. The pie options are pickleberry pie, dulce de leche pumpkin pie and maple pecan pie.

Charro Vida

If you are looking for a vegan option this Thanksgiving, Charro Vida will be serving up their fully plant-based, gluten-free and dairy-free "Plantsgiving" menu, with meals starting at $22.95.

Charro Vida has composed two choices for their "Plantsgiving" entrees: mushroom and poblano crema gravy-covered portobellos stuffed with vegan chorizo, or their "Beyond Carne" picadillo enchilada. These can be served with a variety of side choices such as vegan smashed sweet potatoes with cinnamon or Hola Hemp tamale stuffing.

To compliment the meal, the menu also includes a fully vegan dessert, Chef Carlotta's dulce pumpkin tamales with cranberry chutney, a signature dish created by Charro Vida's Chef Carlotta Flores.

During Charro Vida's "Plantsgiving Week" from November 24 through 29, there will also be a 50% off deal on choices of wine.

Pastiche Modern Eatery

The menu at Pastiche is different from many of the others, in that it includes an a la carte Thanksgiving menu rather than any set meal. In their Thanksgiving appetizers, Pastiche includes five primary options, such as bacon-maple balsamic brussel sprouts, deep-fried turkey wings, and their "smoked heirloom tomato caprese stack," with locally grown tomatoes.

For salads, you can order a caesar salad, Mediterranean salad, a house salad or a baby greens with green apple salad. You also have the choice to add grilled salmon, shrimp or chicken.

For entrees, you can choose between their holiday special options or "Pastiche Favorites." For special Thanksgiving dishes, Pastiche serves a traditional turkey dinner with mesquite-smoked turkey, rotisserie prime rib, pork osso bucco, pumpkin ravioli and balsamic braised short ribs. Some of the "Pastiche Favorites" dishes that aren't unique to Thanksgiving include bourbon salmon, baked mac 'n' cheese and lamb shank braised in red wine. To go with the entrees, Pastiche also holds a diverse selection of red, white and rose/bubbly wines.

The choices for dessert include three types of pie, pecan streusel bread pudding, crème brûlée, a chocolate brownie, cheesecake and more.

Charro Steak & Del Rey

Charro Steak & Del Rey in downtown is offering both take-out options for 4-6 people and dine-in options this Thanksgiving. The take-out option starts at $175 for family orders and the dine-in "Dia de Gracias" option starts at $39 per person or $14.95 for kids 10 and younger.

For dine-in, the options include all natural turkey with Chef Gary Hickey's smoked ancho gravy, or all natural 22-day dry-aged prime beef stuffing with bread from the local Barrio Bread and Charro tamale. Sides include Chef Gary's poblano mashed potatoes or mexican street corn.

Dessert options include Charro pumpkin tamales or pumpkin flan, and a pumpkin tres leches cake unique to Charro restaurants.