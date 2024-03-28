Chevy Showdown: Tucson couple shares a love story for the road

Carlos and Pat Lucas of Tucson will share their love of cars at this year’s Chevy Showdown.

Hosted by the Classic Chevy Club of Tucson, the car show kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Desert Diamond Casino in Sahuarita. The Tucson couple, both of whom are 80, will showcase their pair of beloved 1957 Chevys.

Pat acquired her burgundy, four-door, hardtop Bel Air 30 years ago. Her favorite part may just be the smiles she gets from young girls as she drives down the street.

“If you’re in any kind of car show or driving down the street, they’re always thumbs up,” Pat said.

Carlos also shares a soft spot for the reactions his wife receives.

“If they see a woman driving a car like that, little girls are happy,” Carlos said. “If a little girl — 10, 11 years old — they get crazy because a woman is driving a (classic) car. Some guys are like, ‘How come you let your wife drive that car?’ It’s not mine, it’s hers.”

He drives a bright red 3100 truckwith the Chevrolet name on the tailgate in gold leaf.

The pair have always been car enthusiasts; beginning with a 1949 Ford Carlos Lucas got when he was 14. At 15, he earned his driver’s license and at 16, his wheels helped him meet his future wife at a school dance.

“Carlos went to Pueblo (High School) and I went to Tucson High, and the way we met is Pueblo and Tucson High were playing each other in football,” Pat said. “Afterward, there was a dance and that’s where we met.”

Carlos ended up offering her and a friend a ride home in his 1953 Chevy.

“Luckily, (Pat) sat next to me,” Carlos added. “I tell everybody that 63 years later, she’s still there… From then on, we hung around for about a year and a half and then we got married.”

That was in 1960. Now, the couple boast a large family scattered around the United States, but those Chevys remain right there in their garage. However, like their family, the cars have gone through changes as well. Pat’s Bel Air was painted and reupholstered. She also installed air conditioning and seatbelts in the back “for the grandchildren.” Carlos painted his 3100 from olive to red and switched over the transmission from manual to automatic.

“We’re getting older,” Pat Lucas said. “That’s a lot of work (to drive).”

That’s not going to stop them from attending Chevy Showdown. Their cars will be just a few of many on display. GM vehicles at least 30 years old are also eligible to show. Registration is $35 and can be made the day of the show. General admission is free, and food will be available. Other highlights include raffles for prizes ranging from a couple of 46-inch televisions to tools and other car care accessories. Participants must be on-site to win.

For Pat and Carlos, it’s a love that runs deep.

“Well, my dad was that way,” Carlos said when asked what about Chevys was so appealing. “It’s something that your family starts doing, you stay that way.”