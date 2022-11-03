Chelsea Handler is horny and ready to make you laugh again

click to enlarge (Submitted) Comedienne Chelsea Handler hopes to release a TV special by the end of the year.

The queen of jumpsuits wants to make fans laugh, forget about the state of the world and take a load off with strangers.

“That’s my job as a comedian and I take it pretty seriously,” Chelsea Handler said.

Former late-night talk show host, six-time New York Times Bestseller author, Grammy-nominated comedienne and social justice advocate, Chelsea Handler returns to Tucson on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall. Those who cannot attend should look for a new TV special Handler hopes to release by the end of the year.

Handler, who has been on the road for the last leg of her “Vaccinated and Horny” tour, said she’s ready to remind people about the humanity and togetherness of being in a venue.

“I think my standup show that everyone’s going to see in Tucson is really about everything we’ve experienced in the last four or five years with COVID,” Handler said, mentioning how her family “invaded” her house during the pandemic. “I had to literally put my house on the market to get rid of it.”

Handler’s latest tour, which launched in 2021, marked her first comedy standup since the pandemic for her “Life Will Be the Death of Me Tour,” based on her 2019 memoir, “Life Will Be the Death of Me:..and You Too!” Her 2020 HBO Max special, “Evolution,” was similarly inspired by her personal journey towards “self-awareness,” she said, and reckoning of her own privilege.

Well known for her candor and political activism, Handler said she strives to make sure she’s aware and proactive of societal and cultural moments about people and human rights. In March 2009, she was awarded the Ally for Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign for her commitment toward the betterment of the LGBT community.

“I always infuse my comedy with my belief system and my principles,” Handler said. “It’s making sure that I’m vocal and mindful of everybody.”

Whether she’s writing a book, doing standup or being interviewed, Handler said that everything is interwoven in her work. “We’re in a situation in this country and in the world where our rights are being contracted instead of expanded,” she said.

Handler, who has been vocal about her support of women’s right to access abortion care, said, as a woman, she can’t remain silent.

“Overturning Roe v. Wade is absolutely unacceptable for every young girl growing up in this country,” she said.

“You’re putting every single girl who gets pregnant and doesn’t want to have a baby, you’re putting her life at risk. It’s absurd to think about the fact that they don’t protect these children once they’re born. They don’t protect them with healthcare, they don’t protect them against guns, yet they’re forcing people to have children– it’s total hypocrisy and has nothing to do with religion. I mean that’s just an umbrella that people like to use as an excuse, as a subterfuge.”

She has also used her own experiences with abortion to speak out in support for this health care issue and has most recently condemned Kanye West’s anti-Semitic commentary on her social media, calling upon media outlets to stop giving the rapper airtime to “spew his anti-Semitic vitriol.”

Handler’s multiplatform success illustrates a personal reflection of whatever she’s going through or whatever is happening in the world. Her 2019 publication is also in conversations to be adapted into a comedy series. Described as Larry David’s sitcom, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” with Handler as the lead, she said it’s a story about her experiences going to therapy.

Her podcast, “Dear Chelsea,” in its third season, similarly shares insight with its vibrant mix of guest hosts and callers.

“I’ve been giving out unsolicited advice to people for years,” Handler said. “I’m like a big sister to so many people in my life and I love to push the ball forward and make people a little bit braver and stronger.” Having to be on top of her game, she said she is constantly reading self-help books and psychology to truly help people, some of whom make real life transformations.

“Most people just need a kick in the butt and that’s what I like to consider myself, a kick in the butt,” Handler said.

Looking on the horizon, since her seven-year stint of “Chelsea, Lately,” Handler said she’s thinking about something along the lines of a “Chelsea, Later.”

“After hosting Jimmy Kimmel for a week a couple of months ago, I hadn’t realized how much I loved doing that and how much I love commenting on what’s happening culturally, societally and politically,” Handler said.

Of the comedic landscape and ever-evolving realm of late-night television, Handler said there’s a dearth of women being represented, during a time where women are needed in these multiplatform spaces that have been historically dominated by men. “It’s embarrassing at this point that we don’t have more females doing this job,” she said.

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

WHERE: Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue

COST: Tickets start at $39

INFO: ticketmaster.com