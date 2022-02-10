Cheers!

click to enlarge Rick Shortsleeve pouring beer on tap at Crooked Tooth. - NICOLE FELTMAN
Nicole Feltman
Rick Shortsleeve pouring beer on tap at Crooked Tooth.

Tucson’s local craft brewery scene is a marvel to behold: We have more than a dozen breweries, all making their own beers that range from lagers to sours to stouts and everything in-between.

Arizona Beer Week is a celebration of these scrappy locals. There’s a lot going on starting next week, both here in Tucson and across the state. Managing editor Jeff Gardner tells you what’s happening at Borderlands, MotoSonora and Tap & Bottle these days; staff reporter Nicole Feltman explores the mystic properties of Crooked Tooth’s lunar beers; and guest contributor Matt Russell previews how Maynards is teaming up with Flagstaff’s Mother Road Brewing Company for a Beer Week dinner.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Columnist Tom Danehy tells us how Mount Lemmon’s Gordon Hirabayashi Campground got its name; UA School of Journalism intern Jake O’Rourke takes us inside Copper Hall, the new jazz venue at Hotel Congress; XOXO columnist Xavier Omar Otero tells you about the great live music on the horizon, including the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Storm Large and others; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott catches up with the latest cannabis bills at the Arizona Legislature; calendar editor Emily Dieckman lets you know where to have some fun this week; and there’s more to enjoy in our pages, so get yourself a cold craft beer and enjoy.



Jim Nintzel

