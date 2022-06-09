Changing the World: The Fixx ‘means business’ in Tucson

By

click to enlarge The Fixx had to cancel its last Tucson date due to COVID-19. - They make up the show on Monday, June 13, at the Rialto Theatre. - LIZ LINDER/CONTRIBUTED
Liz Linder/Contributed
The Fixx had to cancel its last Tucson date due to COVID-19.They make up the show on Monday, June 13, at the Rialto Theatre.

The Fixx lead singer Cy Curnin hasn’t been shy about sharing his political beliefs from his start in 1979 through the English band’s new album, “Every Five Seconds.”

This spring, he became a U.S. citizen and he’s ready to roll up his sleeves and advocate for change.

“I felt like I was being handed a ticket to the Titanic,” he said about his citizenship ceremony.

“I can actually vote in the things that are important to me, and locally, to what’s happening to me. Voters should pay attention to local elections. I will be voting. I’m just as entitled as one of you to speak my mind, and not be one of those preachy Brits.”

The Fixx is on tour, hitting stages in support of “Every Five Seconds.” The jaunt comes to Rialto Theatre on Monday, June 13.

“We were robbed of this date,” he said, referring to the pandemic. “We mean business this time.”

The Fixx’s first new offering in nearly 10 years, “Every Five Seconds” was produced by Stephen W. Tayler for Chimera Arts (Kate Bush, Stevie Nicks, Peter Gabriel) and mastered by Alex Wharton (Paul McCartney, My Bloody Valentine, The Chemical Brothers) at Abbey Road Studios in London.

“We were ready to go (record) right before everything shut down,” he said. “Now was a good a time as any to make new music,” he said.

“We’re not getting any younger. We’re still fit. We’re still chomping at the bit. To have a decent run doing this and still being able to do it and have an audience turn up every night is really remarkable.”

Curnin said “Every Five Seconds” fits perfectly with the Fixx’s catalog.

“It’s perfect wine for the cellar,” he said.

“It’s just a slightly more sour grape that becomes of drinking age as soon as we hit the stage. The last few years have been crazy, and I feel that humanity deserves more of itself. We don’t ask enough of ourselves.”

Led by Curnin, the Fixx has spent four decades sharing complex, introspective songs. The band garnered three No. 1 hits, five more in the Top 5 and a dozen that reached the Top 10.

With millions of albums sold worldwide, songs such as “One Thing Leads to Another,” “Red Skies” and “Saved by Zero” remain everyday staples on the playlists of the Rock, AAA and Alternative radio stations.

The Fixx’s classic lineup remains intact, with Curnin, guitarist Jamie West-Oram, keyboardist Rupert Greenall, bassist Dan K. Brown and drummer Adam Woods.

“The topics we were singing about way back then are still very much in the forefront of the political/philosophical debate today,” Curnin said.

Fans can relate, he said. The Fixx’s shows can raise spirits as, Curnin said, ticketholders can agree on one thing: they like the band.

“It’s time for the pendulum to swing through the center and celebrate the good things in life,” he said. “We’re so divided for no reason. We need a shout out for the moderates.”

The Fixx

8 p.m. Monday, June 13

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

$29 and up, ticketmaster.com, rialtotheatre.com

Latest in Music Feature

Rocky Point Rock: A musical festival this fall will benefit science field station CEDO in Puerto Peñasco

By Jim Nintzel

Sergio Mendoza with Quetzal Guerrero.

Dig In: Spoon’s Britt Daniel breaks down five of the band’s essential songs ahead of Tucson show

By Vincent, Arrieta

Dig In: Spoon’s Britt Daniel breaks down five of the band’s essential songs ahead of Tucson show

Foolin’ Around: Hotel Congress hosting ‘Opry’ themed variety show

By Jeff Gardner

Folk duo Chris Brashear and Peter McLaughlin will be hosting Hotel Congress’ first Tucson Opry show on Memorial Day, May 30.

Growing Up: Chateau Chateau makes strife sparkle on new album “Grow Up”

By Jeff Gardner

Growing Up: Chateau Chateau makes strife sparkle on new album “Grow Up”
More »
More Music Feature »
All Music »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

Desert Detour: Keith Robinson Band Digs Beneath Roots Music on 'Homecoming'

By Jeff Gardner

Desert Detour: Keith Robinson Band Digs Beneath Roots Music on 'Homecoming'

Dizzying Skies: Local band Sweet Ghosts finally gets to celebrate the release of ‘An Endless Blue’

By Jeff Gardner

Dizzying Skies: Local band Sweet Ghosts finally gets to celebrate the release of ‘An Endless Blue’

Pulling Away: Sophia Rankin stretches beyond her folk roots on Too Close to the Riptide

By Jeff Gardner

(Left to right) Eli Leki-Albano (bass and vocals), Connor Rankin (drums and percussion), Sophia Rankin (vocals, rhythm acoustic and electric guitar), and Noah Weig-Pickering (lead electric and acoustic guitar).

Trending in the Alternative Press

Tucson Weekly

Best of Tucson Weekly

Tucson Weekly

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2022 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation