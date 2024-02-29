Celebrating Live Music: 12*12 Fest embraces Tucson bands, artists

Christopher Stryker, one of the organizers, plays with several of the bands that will be performing at 12*12 Fest.

When Christopher Stryker and Gianna Purcell from Barefoot on Bumblebees noticed there weren’t many festivals highlighting local musicians, they decided to take action.

They are staging the first 12*12 Fest, which will showcase 12 local bands and 12 solo artists on two stages in 12 hours on Sunday, March 3, at Blondies on Stone.

Along with live music, the festival will feature local vendors selling food, clothing, jewelry, books and other merchandise. Some of these vendors play in bands performing at the festival.

“There is definitely diversity here,” Purcell said.

“There are different styles of musicians. There are people from all different backgrounds. … For next year, we definitely want to branch out a little more and see who wants to submit and possibly get on the bill. We’ve already had people asking if the bill was full, if they could get on for next year. We are coming up with a process for that.”

Stryker said the festival highlights bands with various levels of experience. The lineup, for example, includes headliners AJJ, a local folk-punk band that released “Disposable Everything” last year. Local bands will serve as openers.

For the lineup, visit https://bit.ly/1212Concert.

Purcell said performing at a festival such as 12*12 gives acts the experience to jump on other events.

“In order for you to get gigs on festivals and get showcases at South by Southwest, they want to know what festivals you’ve played on,” Purcell said.

“You have to have already played on festivals to play a festival, which is pretty challenging. This is a way to have something available to smaller acts that maybe don’t have an easy time getting some of those bigger shows,” Purcell said.

Stryker and Purcell will perform in various capacities throughout the festival. Alternative folk’s Barefoot on Bumblebees will hit the stage, as will Stryker solo. Their other band, Human Sounds, and Stryker’s Working People are on the schedule, too.

As for the fans, Purcell hopes 12*12 will attract the occasional and serious music fans.

“There are people who don’t go out to see music regularly throughout the year,” Purcell said. “They just go out to big events where they can see a bunch of acts together. It’s a good opportunity to get to people who don’t have the time to see these regular shows.”