Cannabis Reviews

22 Red Personals .5G Pre-Roll Seven Pack

22 Red’s latest addition to the Arizona market is its Personals line of 1/2 gram pre-rolls that come in seven packs.





First impression

The packaging is very nice. With the on-brand red and black themes, it has a slick appearance while also being convenient. It’s got a protective lock on the paper packaging that is easy enough for an adult to manage without losing your mind, with five pressure points to push to get the thing open. Simply press on the two boxes on the back and slide out the bottom for easy access to your pre-rolls. It offers a level of protection around kids.

I received two different types of the personals. The Shred 22 Sativa Dominant pack, which is a Sour Diesel Strain, and the So-Delicious Indica Dominant pack that is a Gelato 42 strain.





Shred 22

Strain: Sour Diesel (Sativa Dominant)

THC: 26.13%

Total Cannabinoids: 30.41%

Package Weight: 3.5 grams

Opening the pack releases a dank aroma typical of the Sour Diesel strain. The pre-rolls are very nicely packed, and the ends are tucked and not twisted, which is always a nice thing to see. Seems with the tuck it just lights so much easier and evenly. The flower was really fresh, which as any pre-roll enthusiast knows, is a nice treat as sometimes you can get some stale flower on other brands. It smoked really easily, and that dank aroma translated right into a really pleasant taste while smoking. The .5 gram size makes for a perfect personal session but also enough there for a puff-puff-pass session with friends. I really like the size as it’s small enough for a quick session and seems like the bigger joints can sometimes get that burnt taste half through. This size was flavor country from first puff to last.

The effects of this sativa dominant were really pleasant. It wasn’t overbearing at all. Even with a larger dose, there was a feeling of euphoria along with some energy but not to the point of that weird anxiety energy you can get sometimes from Sativa strains.

For a 26.13% it is very user friendly, and I would say this is the perfect party pack. You can bring out and share with aficionados and the occasional smoker and not worry about putting someone into the couch for two hours. The effects lasted for me about an hour and didn’t have any groggy aftereffects or fatigue. Beyond the party, I could see taking one of these downs on a nice hike or while waiting on the third tee box golfing or really any outdoor/social activity.





So Delicious

Strain: Gelato 42

(Indica Dominant)

THC: 25.38%

Total Cannabinoids: 28.77%

Package Weight: 3.5 grams

Opening this pack had much more of a fruity aroma than the Sour Diesel. While being typically a sativa and hybrid strain smoker, I preferred the taste of the Gelato 42. It has a nice fruity taste that matches its aroma. It’s enough so that on first puff I actually blurted out, “Oh that’s really nice.”

Being an indica dominant, the first time I tried it I had plans for catching up on a couple shows after the session. The Gelato 42 definitely delivered but not nearly as much of a “put you in the couch” vibe you can get from some indica dominant strains. This was a very pleasant experience. It didn’t necessarily have the energy punch that the Sour Diesel had. It definitely wasn’t a zone-out high by any means. A nice euphoria mixed with a wave of relaxation in the best way possible. The effects lasted a little over an hour for me and I was pleasantly surprised at the lack of groggy with this one and no brain drain. While I was able to easily fall asleep after the session this one also is in the category of being a party stick as well. The nice mix of relaxation and euphoria with it makes for maybe a more seasoned smoker at a social event but still won’t force any partaker into an early exit. I really liked this one and coming from a sativa and hybrid smoker this looks like one of my go-to indicas moving forward for the later evening sesh.

Overall, I think these are very nice additions to the pre-roll market. The seven pack along with the .5 gram per sizing is perfect to throw in a camping bag, backpack, or golf bag to be there when you want them. With the seven, there’s plenty to share and you could even dish out a pre-roll each to the circle of friends. The packaging is slick and sturdy, so they won’t get crushed. For the convenience and experience, I’d highly recommend giving these a try.





Where to Buy:

• NatureMed

• Botanica

• Earth’s Healing North & South

• Downtown Dispensary

• D2 Dispensary

Drip Oils

Go to dripoils.com to find a dispensary near you carrying Drip products





Drip Premium Distillate

Disposable Vape

Size: 500 milligrams

Strains: Mimosa (Sativa) THC 90.3% CBD 0%, Watermelon Kush (Hybrid) THC 86.2% CBD 0%, King Louis X111 (Indica) THC 93.7% CBD 0%

The Drip Oils Premium Distillate Disposable Vape is a convenient and easy-to-use vaping device that features high-quality distillate and comes in three strains: Mimosa, Watermelon Kush and King Louis XIII. The distillate used in these vapes is pure and potent, providing a smooth and flavorful experience with each puff.

The disposable design of the device makes it an excellent option for those who are always on the go. The device is easy to use and doesn’t require any additional setup, making it perfect for beginners or those who want a hassle-free vaping experience.

The Mimosa strain is known for its energizing and uplifting effects, while the Watermelon Kush provides a relaxing and mellow experience. The King Louis XIII strain, on the other hand, is known for its powerful and sedative effects, making it a good option for those looking for a strong and potent strain.

Overall, the Drip Oils Premium Distillate Disposable Vape is a high-quality and convenient option for those who want to enjoy the benefits of vaping without the hassle of a traditional vaping setup. One of my favorite products reviewed this year.

Kushy Punch Gummies Made

With Drip Oil

Size: 100 milligrams (10 gummies at 10 milligrams each)





Flavors:

• Kiwi Breeze (Sativa)

• Blue Raspberry (Hybrid)

• Peach Mango (Indica)





Kushy Punch is a reputable brand in the cannabis industry known for its high-quality and potent products. The edibles made with Drip Oil are designed to provide a fast-acting and long-lasting experience, thanks to the use of high-quality cannabis oil in their production. With the collaboration of the two brands, we have an elite edible option launching in Arizona.

The Blue Raspberry flavor had a pleasant taste and a balanced high due to the hybrid strain used in its production. It left me feeling uplifted and euphoric with a sense of relaxation and pain relief.

The Kiwi Breeze flavor has a sweet and fruity taste with a cerebral high that can boost creativity and focus. It left me feeling energized and alert with a reduction in anxiety and stress after about 30 minutes. My favorite of the three.

The Peach Mango flavor has a sweet and tropical taste with a potent body high. After about 30 minutes, the relaxing effects came on. A nice calm feeling overall for the high and I became sleepy after about an hour of taking a 10 milligram dose.

I’d recommend these to anyone looking for a quality edible experience made with some of the best oils on the market from Drip. Flavors are great and highs are consistent with amount dosed.