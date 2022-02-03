Cannabis New Nuggets: Joint Effort

Speaking of efforts to fund criminal justice reform on the cannabis front: Select recently released a new two-pack of pre-rolls, with 10% of sales going to organizations that work to help people who have been arrested on minor drug charges.

The pre-roll pack is dubbed the B Noble, after Bernie Noble, a Black man who was sentenced to 13 years in prison in Louisiana in 2011 after he was arrested while riding his bicycle for possession of what amounted to two joints worth of marijuana. Noble had several previous arrests for drug possession but had never been convicted of a violent crime.

Noble, a father of seven children, was eventually released in 2018 after serving seven years of his sentence after his case drew national attention, according to an article in the Huffington Post. He was 51 years old when he left jail.

“I cried a lot of times in prison silently because you can’t do it out loud in a treacherous place like that,” Noble told The Marshall Project after his release. “But I always said, ‘One day it’s gonna get better.’”

The contribution of a portion of the B Noble sales is part of Curaleaf’s Rooted in Good program, which funds organizations that work to end unwarranted cannabis criminalization; support people who have a cannabis-related criminal record; and create pathways for post-incarceration future.

The 2-gram pack of pre-rolls sells for $15 at Curaleaf locations.