Cannabis Legends: Fan favorite strains of 2023

Another year has come and gone, blunts have been rolled and bowls have been packed.

At mercy to the ebb and flow of consumers’ smoking habits, popular cannabis strains are subject to constant evolution. The ’90s popularized cannabis legends like Sour Diesel, OG Kush and White Widow, while strains like Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg became stoner favorites in the mid 2000s.

But what’s everyone smoking on these days? I did some digging, using data provided by Headset, a leading data tracker for cannabis consumption nationwide, and Leafly, a national ordering platform for dispensaries, to pinpoint 2023’s most popular strains.





Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy

Flavors: Earthy, herbal

Effects: Creative, relaxed, euphoric

Cultivated by the cannabis brand 22Red, this strain is a commanding combination of Banana Cream Cake and Jealousy; packed with flavor and a top-notch terpene profile, thanks to its genetic background. BCC x Jealousy is truly the best of both worlds. You’ll be full of giggles while feeling mentally soothed. Energized, but not frantic.

Data from Headset ranks BCC x Jealousy as the top-selling strain in the Arizona cannabis market, and it’s no wonder why.





Wedding Cake

Flavors: Tart, vanilla, peppery

Effects: Blissful, hungry, sleepy

Wedding Cake is an indica-leaning hybrid that has garnered a loyal fanbase of smokers over the years. While a fan-favorite among many, no one really knows who concocted this cannabis confectionery; even its genetics are still debated among seed banks. But whether it’s a cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie, or a phenotype of Triangle Mints, everyone seems to want a slice.

Happy, hazy and hungry is all you really need to know about this one. I like to say that the high from Wedding Cake is riddled with nostalgia, taking you back to the days when one puff took you into that perfect cloud of giddiness.

Wedding Cake was a national favorite in 2023, and is the second best-selling strain in Arizona.





GMO Cookies

Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg

Flavors: Diesel, herbal, pungent

Effects: Sedative, happy, relaxed

Don’t worry, we aren’t talking about genetically modified organisms. Instead, we’re talking about the pungent showstopper known as GMO Cookies, sometimes called Garlic Cookies, which earned its name due to its pungent and garlic-like aroma. This strain is easy to spot, with flecks of orange speckled throughout dense, elongated nugs.

GMO Cookies is known for its all-encompassing relaxing effects; soothing aches and pain, emotional or physical, with every inhale. Thanks to its sedative nature, GMO Cookies is usually used to manage chronic insomnia and stress.

GMO Cookies delivers what every indica lover is after; a heavy, uninterrupted body high.

GMO Cookies is the third best-selling strain in Arizona.





Apple Fritter

Sour Apple x Animal Cookies

Flavors: Cheesy, earthy, sweet

Effects: Tingly, relaxed, inspired, giggly

A rare and evenly balanced hybrid strain, Apple Fritter was most likely created and popularized by breeder Lumpy’s Flower in 2015. As a relatively new strain in the cannabis world, Apple Fritter has climbed in popularity over the years, thanks to its distinctive flavor profile; one that is fruity, cheesy and buttery.

Apple Fritter is all about balance, delivering a high that is both stoney and energizing. Bursts of creativity are followed by a state of blissful relaxation, making this strain an ideal choice for the afternoon or early evening.





Ice Cream Cake

Wedding Cake x Gelato No. 33

Flavors: Cheesy, citrusy, earthy, creamy

Effects: Sleepy, uplifting, hungry, sleepy

What do you get when you combine two legendary cannabis giants? One delicious, knockout dessert.

Like many other famed cannabis strains before it, the genetics and history of Ice Cream Cake are up for debate. But the most popular version of the strain was most likely created by Seed Junky Genetics, cultivators renowned for their heavy-hitting, top-shelf tier strains. Ice Cream Cake’s terpene profile is notable, including a robust combination of myrcene, linalool, limonene and caryophyllene.

With a slight vanilla cream aroma that effortlessly melds into a sweet and gassy nose, Ice Cream Cake is perfect for the adventurous cannabis connoisseur. As for the effects, Ice Cream Cake is known for its enjoyable combination of uplifting cerebral effects that quickly morph into a powerful couch lock.









Gelato

Sunset Sherbert x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies

Flavors: Berries, fruity, woody, lavender

Effects: Euphoric, blissful, creative

A feel-good and beloved strain among many, it really doesn’t get any dankier than Gelato. Most likely created by cannabis curator Sherbinski in 2014, the invention of Gelato changed the trajectory of the cannabis world for the better.

Gelato curbs a bad mood with ease, delivering a euphoric and relaxed high.

With sticky, dense nugs easily identified by a myriad green hues, Gelato is easy to spot, and even easier to love. Some claim Gelato is a 50/50 hybrid, while others feel it’s more of an indica-leaning strain.

Either way, Gelato’s delightful balance of a cerebral and body high is naturally beloved by many. Including me!