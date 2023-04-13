CANNABIS BOWL 2023: Results of this year's reader poll

Best Delivery Service

Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org

Ask any stoner in Tucson about go-to dispensaries and they’ll mention Earth’s Healing — and for good reason. Getting cannabis from here is like getting weed from Santa Claus. With a wide selection of products and speedy delivery from its two locations, Earth’s Healing hooks it up with no delivery charge and a free pre-roll or edible, making it king of delivery.

Reader Recommended

iLAVA Now at The Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, 520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com

ilavanow.com

Desert Bloom Re-Leaf Center

8060 E. 22nd Street, 520-886-1760

dbloomtucson.com





Best Certification Center

Tumbleweeds Health Center

4826 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-838-4430

tumbleweedshealthcenter.com

No surprise here, Tumbleweeds Health Center wins for the seventh time for best certification center. Known for its great deals on certifications, excellent knowledge on cannabis and over a decade in business this year, THC, as it is affectionately known, is a darling in the cannabis community. Even a quick visit to its website offers a wealth of knowledge for anyone looking to get their medical marijuana card.

Reader Recommended

Dr. Reeferalz

4120 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-623-0420, drreeferalz.com

Moroso Medical Center

2231 S. Fourth Avenue, 520-495-4054

morosomedicalcenter.com





Best MMJ Doc

Dr. Heather Moroso

2231 S. Fourth Avenue, 520-495-4054

morosomedicalcenter.com

Another previous winner of our Cannabis Bowl, Dr. Heather Moroso serves Tucson as one of the most well-known and respected practitioners in the field, having weathered the pandemic at her current location, which opened three years ago on the corner of Fourth Avenue and East 33rd Street. There she can be found offering alternative medicine in addition to medical marijuana, such as acupuncture and yoga Tuesday through Saturday.





Best Waiting Room

Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, 520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com

D2 Dispensary

7139 E. 22nd Street, 520-214-3232

d2dispensary.com

Readers who have been to these two dispensaries could probably see this one coming. As sister stores, each one offers an extremely unique look and take on the cannabis purchasing experience. Starting with Downtown Dispensary, the building itself is the old Stonecypher Bakery that was initially constructed in 1916, with the façade and tower being particular highlights from the late 1930s, according to the National Register of Historic Places. Inside, a deceivingly modern interior offers all of the latest commodities such as large touch screens to order form. Eastward at D2 is another amazing lobby, this one with various kiosks for assistance, glass cases displaying a wide assortment of products, and a friendly face welcoming one into it all as they enter. The irony of it all is that they also have the only dispensary drive-thru in Tucson — just in case one wants to skip going inside the award-winning lobby.

Reader Recommended

Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org

Prime Leaf



4220 E. Speedway Boulevard

1525 N. Park Avenue

520-447-7463, theprimeleaf.com





Best Customer Service

Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org

Circling back to Earth’s Healing, the winner of best delivery also wins best customer service, and the two really go hand in hand. What makes their delivery so good is also what makes their service so good: convenience, speed and consistency.

Reader Recommended

Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, 520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com

D2 Dispensary

7139 E. 22nd Street, 520-214-3232

d2dispensary.com

Prime Leaf

4220 E. Speedway Boulevard

1525 N. Park Avenue

520-447-7463, theprimeleaf.com





Best New Patient Special

Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, 520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com

D2 Dispensary

7139 E. 22nd Street, 520-214-3232

d2dispensary.com

The best deals are simple with little to no strings attached; this is especially true for these two sister stores: 25% off all flower, tinctures, edibles and concentrates. Fifty percent off all iLAVAHEMP products. Need we say more?

Reader Recommended

Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org

Prime Leaf

4220 E. Speedway Boulevard

1525 N. Park Avenue

520-447-7463, theprimeleaf.com





Best Pre-Roll

Earthgrow at Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org

Remember the free pre-roll that comes with delivery at Earth’s Healing? Get Earthgrow, their proprietary grow. As far as freebies go, it’s not often you get the cream of the crop, the crème de la crème, what our readers voted as the best in all of Tucson.





Best Soft-Drink THC Edible

Pure & Simple, Halo Infusions

haloinfusions.com

As delicious as they are unique, Halo Infusions says its juice blends infused with full-spectrum THC plus trace cannabinoids is the best, and readers agree, giving them best soft drink THC edible.

Reader Recommended

Keef

Multiple locations

keefbrands.com

Sir Newton’s Soda

Multiple locations

sirnewtons.com





Best THC Brownie

Aunt a, Halo Infusions

haloinfusions.com

The quintessential edible, the brownie is God’s gift to stoners everywhere. Its not as go for broke as a soda, but maybe that’s all the more impressive given how crowded this category is. It’s simple chocolatey perfection, but if you do want to go ridiculous, you can get the 225 mg THC Super Mega Brownie. If you want to get batshit crazy, the 500 mg THC Ultra Mega Brownie will do.

Reader Recommended

Amy & Al’s

Various locations

amyandalsedibles.com

Sublime

Various locations

feelsublime.com





Best Craft Baked Edible

Aunt Ellie’s, Halo Infusions

haloinfusions.com

Getting fancy with its second win is Aunt Ellie’s Baked Medible’s craft baked edibles. A fun phrase for sure, but even more fun are the menagerie of flavors and confections offered by this brand. From gingerbread to peanut butter, red velvet to gluten free, it has its stuff straight.

Reader Recommended

Amy & Al’s

Various locations

amyandalsedibles.com

Sublime

Various locations

feelsublime.com





Best Candy THC Edible

Zenzona

zenzona.com

Vegan, local and smartly packaged, Zenzona knows what impact they have on the world and what impact they’re looking to make. With eco-conscious design and clearly sourced ingredients, this is one time that eating candy can be completely guilt free as you drift to a more relaxed place.

Reader Recommended

Wyld

wyldcanna.com

Cannabliss

cannablissorganic.com





Best THC Topical

iLAVA Touch

(now at The Downtown Dispensary)

221 E. Sixth Street, 520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com

ilavanow.com

A unique blend of essential oils, CBD and THC, iLAVA Touch is Tucson’s best offering for THC topical lotion as voted by our readers. With transparently sourced ingredients such as mango ginger, iLAVA also offers the gel in refill pods to reduce their footprint.

Reader Recommended

Drip, The Prime Leaf

4220 E. Speedway Boulevard

The Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street

dripoils.com

Releaf Brand



releafcbd.com





Best Indica Concentrate

iLAVA at The Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, 520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com

ilavanow.com

Looking to chill? Look no further; everyone knows indica is the go-to for relaxation and concentrates and the go-to for potency. Put both together and have iLAVA make it and badda bing, badda boom, you have a beautiful thing.

Reader Recommended

Earth Extracts, Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org

Halo Cannabis

7710 S. Wilmot Road

520-664-2251, thegreenhalo.com





Best Sativa Concentrate

Earth Extracts, Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org

Swinging high with sativa comes Earth Extracts with its absolute precision in all things concentrates. Go to its website and blow your mind with the test reports on some of the purest concentrates around, proudly displayed for anyone to view in case they didn’t know Earth Extracts means business.

Reader Recommended

iLAVA at The Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, 520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com

Halo Cannabis

7710 S. Wilmot Road, 520-664-2251

thegreenhalo.com





Best Hybrid Concentrate

Halo Cannabis

7710 S. Wilmot Road

520-664-2251, thegreenhalo.com

Giving us the best of both worlds is Halo Cannabis with its stellar hybrid concentrates that readers voted as perfectly balanced. With an eye to detail and amazing blends, visit its store off Wilmot and the 10 anytime from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Reader Recommended

iLAVA at The Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, 520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com

ilavanow.com

Earth Extracts, Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org





Best Sativa Vape Cartridge

Earthvape, Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org

Facing off fierce competition comes Earthvape with its iconic sativa vape cartridge. With flavors like harvest berry and 250 mg of THC, partying can happen all night long with our winner for best sativa vape cartridge.

Reader Recommended

iLAVA at The Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, 520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com

ilavanow.com

Stiiizy

stiiizy.com





Best Indica Vape Cartridge

iLAVA, iLAVA at The Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, 520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com

ilavanow.com

Nabbing another win is iLAVA with its Indica Vape cartridges that are as polished as every other product it puts out. Needless to say, its indica is top shelf.

Reader Recommended

Earthvape, Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org

Stiiizy

stiiizy.com





Best Hybrid Vape Cartridge

Earthvape, Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org

In the brutal back and forth between the giants of iLAVA and Earthvape comes another win for Earthvape. At the end of the day, the blends of Earthvape are our readers’ No. 1 for those smoking sessions where the choice between indica and sativa is too much.

Reader Recommended

iLAVA at The Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, 520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com

ilavanow.com

Stiiizy

stiiizy.com





Best CBD Vape Cartridge

iLAVA at The Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, 520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com

ilavanow.com

The last of the cartridge categories ends strong with iLAVA’s CBD vape cartridges. As good as its psychoactive stuff, its CBD is maybe the better choice in situations where being high isn’t the call.

Reader Recommended

Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org

Stiiizy

stiiizy.com





Best Sativa Flower

Halo Cannabis

7710 S. Wilmot Road

520-664-2251, thegreenhalo.com

As analogous as our Cannabis Bowl is to sports, this category really is the “best actor” of the poll. And the winner is … Halo Cannabis! We’ll save you a speech and just leave it at this bud being really, really good.

Reader Recommended

Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org

Downtown Flower, Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, 520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com

D2 Dispensary

7139 E. 22nd Street, 520-214-3232

d2dispensary.com





Best Indica Flower

Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org

If “best sativa flower” is “best actor,” then “best indica flower” is “best actress.” Earth’s Healing claims another win with its show-stealing performance. To make it a sports reference, this is nothing short of a touchdown, a grand slam, true buzzer-beater for the ages that will surely bring even better competition next year.

Reader Recommended

Downtown Flower, Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, 520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com

D2 Dispensary

7139 E. 22nd Street, 520-214-3232

d2dispensary.com

Halo Cannabis

7710 S. Wilmot Road

520-664-2251

thegreenhalo.com





Best Hybrid Flower Strain

Downtown Flower, Downtown Dispensary

221 E. Sixth Street, 520-838-0492

thedowntowndispensary.com

D2 Dispensary

7139 E. 22nd Street

520-214-3232, d2dispensary.com

Winner of best hybrid flower strain, Downtown Flower uses what they call cold curing, which is storing the cannabis plant itself at extremely frigid temperatures to retain its quality, as well as intensive measures such as transporting the plants in a fashion that avoids contact with surfaces.

Reader Recommended

Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org

Halo Cannabis

7710 S. Wilmot Road, 520-664-2251

thegreenhalo.com





Best CBD Flower

Healthful Flowers

5460 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-279-1819, healthfulflowers.com

Healthful Flowers is unique in the fact that it is a CBD dispensary, offering products that include compounds found in cannabis such as CBD or CBG that offer benefits such as relaxation without the high. When it comes to dispensaries, Healthful Flowers truly stands out in the fact that it puts CBD first and foremost, with a wide assortment of strains and people ready to help pick out the ideal bud.

Reader Recommended

Tierra Grow

tierragrow.com

CBD Wellness



5390 W. Ina Road

520-429-9618, cbdwellness.com