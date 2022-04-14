CANNABIS BOWL 2022: Results of this year's reader poll

Dispensaries and Clinics

Earth’s Healing, 78 W. River Road, (520) 253-7198; 2075 E. Benson Highway, (520) 373-5779, earthshealing.org

Even before the pandemic, Earth’s Healing’s delivery service was on point. If you’re feeling too lazy (or too high) to drive, the friendly staff will bring your bud to you, as long as you call your order in early enough to make the daily cut. If you’re spending between $40 and $100, you’ll pay a flat $10 fee. If your order is between $101 and $200, you’ll pay a mere $5. And if your order is above $200, it’s free. With the way gas prices are climbing, you might be saving money with this service.

Reader Recommended

Downtown Dispensary/D2, 221 E. Sixth St., (520) 838-0492, thedowntowndispensary.com; 7105 E. 22nd St., (520) 214-3232, d2dispensary.com

Desert Bloom Re-Leaf Center, 8060 E. 22nd St., (520) 886-1760, Dbloomtucson.com

Best Certification Center

Tumbleweeds Health Center, 4826 E. Broadway Blvd., (520) 838-4430, tumbleweedshealthcenter.com

Tumbleweeds Health Center isn’t just a place to get your medical card, although it’s our readers’ favorite spot to do just that. Since they opened Tumbleweeds more than a decade ago, owners Dana Rae Zygmunt and Kim A. Williams have made it their mission to educate the public about the many medical benefits of cannabis. If you’re got questions, they’ve got answers.

Reader Recommended

Dr. Reeferalz Medical Marijuana Evaluation Center, 4120 E. Speedway Blvd., (520) 623-0420, Drreeferalz.com

Natural Healing Care Center, 2231 E. Speedway Blvd., (520) 323-0069, Naturalhealingcarecenter.com

Best Medical Marijuana Doc

Heather Moroso, Moroso Medical Center, 2231 S. Fourth Ave., (520) 275-1449, morosomedicalcenter.com

Dr. Heather Moroso once again tops this category, to no great surprise. She’s been working with cannabis patients ever since voters legalized medical marijuana more than a decade ago and is well known for her compassionate work with HIV/AIDS patients. Be sure to check out her new clinic, the Moroso Medical Center, in South Tucson, where she’s given the old Antonio’s tavern a total makeover. You’ll not only have the opportunity to get certified for a medical marijuana card, but you’ll also have the chance to take classes, socialize with your fellow cannabis enthusiasts, learn more about healthy lifestyles and enjoy a smoothie.

Reader Recommended

Dr. Alicia Miller, Tumbleweeds Health Center, 4826 E. Broadway Blvd., (520) 838-4430, tumbleweedshealthcenter.com

Dr. Shonna Christian, Dr. Reeferalz Medical Marijuana Evaluation Center, 4120 E. Speedway Blvd., (520) 623-0420, Drreeferalz.com

Best Waiting Room

Earth’s Healing, 78 W. River Road, (520) 253-7198; 2075 E. Benson Highway, (520) 373-5779, earthshealing.org

Between the pandemic and the advent of recreational sales, the comfy couches at Earth’s Healing have gone away, but our readers still fondly remember being able to lounge in comfort while waiting for an order. Still, Earth’s Healing remains the top spot when you’re waiting for your name to be called and we love the makeover they’ve done at the Benson Highway location.

Reader Recommended

Halo Cannabis, 7710 S. Wilmot Road, (520) 664-2251, thegreenhalo.com

Prime Leaf, 4220 E. Speedway Blvd.; 1525 N. Park Ave., (520) 447-7463, theprimeleaf.com

Best Customer Service

Earth’s Healing, 78 W. River Road, (520) 253-7198; 2075 E. Benson Highway, (520) 373-5779, earthshealing.org

The Earth’s Healing budtenders know how to take care of their patients—and they prove it on a daily basis. You can dodge the line by ordering ahead of time online and if you don’t want to drive to the store, they will even deliver for you. What more can you ask for?

Reader Recommended

Halo Cannabis, 7710 S. Wilmot Road, (520) 664-2251, thegreenhalo.com

Prime Leaf, 4220 E. Speedway Blvd.; 1525 N. Park Ave., (520) 447-7463, theprimeleaf.com

Best New Patient Special

Earth’s Healing, 78 W. River Road, (520) 253-7198; 2075 E. Benson Highway, (520) 373-5779, earthshealing.org

If you’re a new medical patient, there’s the fun of exploring the specials you’re eligible for when you visit dispensaries. Let’s face it: Free weed is the best weed. At Earth’s Healing, new patients have the choice of four specials: A free one-gram pre-roll; a free 100-mg edible; a free 500 mg Earthvape; or a buy-one/get-one deal on a $25 eighth of an ounce. Plus, on your second visit, you get a free pre-roll. Now that’s a way to earn return visits.

Reader Recommended

Halo Cannabis, 7710 S. Wilmot Road, (520) 664-2251, thegreenhalo.com

NatureMed, 5390 E. Ina Road, (520) 620-9123, naturemedaz.com

Best Pre-Roll

Earth’s Healing, 78 W. River Road, (520) 253-7198; 2075 E. Benson Highway, (520) 373-5779, earthshealing.org

If you’re looking for a tasty pre-roll to pass around to enjoy that sense of community that comes with sharing a joint, Earth’s Healing has fine options made from fresh bud. Measuring out at a gram, it’s surely enough to spark joy in your life.

Reader Recommended

Halo Cannabis, 7710 S. Wilmot Road, (520) 664-2251, thegreenhalo.com

NatureMed, 5390 E. Ina Road, (520) 620-9123, naturemedaz.com



Strains and Brands

Pure & Simple (Halo Infusions)

Halo Infusions’ Pure & Simple brand offers several delicious options of dosed drinks, including a hibiscus citrus juice blend and a prickly lemonade juice blend, as well as an apple juice and an orange juice. All 8-ounce servings come with 100mg of THC, meaning that just a sip will be enough to start the morning on a high note. Unless you’re a cannabis veteran, you won’t want to drink the entire thing in one sitting. Check your local dispensary to see if they carry Pure & Simple.

Reader Recommended

Baked Bros

Keef

Best THC Brownie

Aunt Ellie’s

Aunt Ellie cooks up everything from a 25mg “daily dose” brownie (though we have to say that 25mg seems like more than a daily dose for most people) to the 500mg ultra mega brownie, which is enough doses to keep us high for a month or two. They are all baked locally and the chocolate pairs surprisingly well with the minor undertones of cannabis. Delicious and one of best values for your bud bucks.

Reader Recommended

Sublime

Amy & Al’s

Best Craft Baked Edible

Sublime

Sublime infuses a wide line of edibles, including chocolate bars, hard candy (don’t miss the Phoenix prickly pear for some authentic Arizona flavor), spicy Southwest pretzels and a chili-limon popcorn. We sure miss the lemon tea cake they used to make, but their line remains as potent and tasty as well.

Reader Recommended

Aunt Ellie’s

Amy & Al’s

Best Candy THC Edible

Ogeez!

If you like gummies, you should try out Ogeez! They have a wonderful chewy texture and are available in a variety of fruity flavors, including raspberry orange, blackberries and cream, and watermelon. Mostly, they come in 10mg doses in packs of 10, but medical patients are eligible to pick up a pack of 10 30mg gummies. Pro tip: Medical patients can find them for 30% off on Saturdays at both Prime Leaf locations.

Reader Recommended

Wyld

Sublime

Best THC Topical



iLava Touch

We have friends who swear by the pain-relieving effects they get from iLava Touch, a blend of THC, CBD and other essential oils such as mango ginger and blue tansy. Developed by the team at Downtown Dispensary/D2, the topical gel has a wonderful scent and can help with everything from arthritis pain to a bad back.

Reader Recommended

Sublime

Chronic Health

Best Indica Concentrate

Earth Extracts

Cannabis concentrates have a few advantages over fresh bud: They don’t create stinky weed clouds when you smoke it and you can get high AF. Our readers give this year’s prize to the concentrates at Earth’s Extracts, the house brand of Earth’s Healing. The extract comes in various forms that range from a sticky sheet of shatter to tiny little crystals of live resin terp sugar. Whichever direction you do, you’ll enjoy the buzz.

Reader Recommended

Halo Cannabis

C-Rex

Best Sativa Concentrate

Earth Extracts

Our readers not only loved the Earth’s Extracts indica concentrate, but they also voted the Earth’s Healing house brand as the best sativa concentrate.

Reader Recommended

C-Rex

Halo Cannabis

Best Hybrid Concentrate

Earth Extracts

And it’s the trifecta for Earth Extracts as they also win for the best hybrid concentrate. Whether they are crafting this from cured whole nugget flower or fresh frozen bud (to preserve as many terpenes as possible), the Earth Extracts team knows how to get the best out of the plant.

Reader Recommended

Halo Cannabis

C-Rex

Best Sativa Vape Cartridge

C-Rex

C-Rex creates its cannabis extract without the use of solvents, which sounds like a step forward to us. The team uses fresh-frozen bud, ice water, heat and pressure to squeeze out that THC and create a range of products, including the cartridges our readers love.

Reader Recommended

Earth Extracts

iLava

Best Indica Vape Cartridge

Earth Extracts

Earth Extracts continues its dominance of the 2022 Cannabis Bowl with yet another win for their splendid concentrate. We can only say congrats for winning so many of our readers’ hearts

(and lungs).

Reader Recommended

C-Rex

iLava

Best Hybrid Vape Cartridge

iLava

iLava, the house brand of Downtown Dispensary/D2, is one of the finest vape cartridges on the local market. Made with their signature extract, the cartridge delivers a mild buzz while allowing the user to remain discreet.

Reader Recommended

Earthvape

C-Rex

Best CBD Vape Cartridge

Earthvape

And yet another win for Earth’s Healing for their CBD vape cartridge. If you don’t enjoy the cloudy effects of THC but are still seeking relief from pain, CBD might just be the thing for you.

Reader Recommended

C-Rex

Stiiizy

Best Sativa Flower

Halo Cannabis, 7710 S. Wilmot Road, (520) 664-2251, thegreenhalo.com

Halo Cannabis has a grow right on the edge of Tucson, so you know the bud is going to be fresh. They offer an ever-changing lineup of sativa strains as they crossbreed to reach that elusive perfect buzz.

Reader Recommended

Sunday Goods

Sublime

Best Indica Flower

Halo Cannabis, 7710 S. Wilmot Road, (520) 664-2251 thegreenhalo.com

Congrats to Halo Cannabis for winning the coveted Best Flower award in both the indica and sativa categories. This is quality cannabis that will taste fresh and deliver the high you’re seeking.

Reader Recommended

Mohave

Sunday Goods

Best Hybrid Flower



The Pharm

The Pharm boasts that it grows “sun-soaked cannabis” at its Willcox farm—and that sounds like a great Pharm-to-table experience to us. Whether you’re looking for flower for your pipe, a pre-roll to share with friends, or a distillate, check your local dispensary to see if they are carrying Pharm.

Reader Recommended

Halo Cannabis

Sublime

Best CBD Flower

Healthful Flowers, 5460 E. Speedway Blvd., (520) 279-1819, healthfulflowers.com

We’re learning a lot more about the benefits of CBD, so more people are experimenting with it, especially since it doesn’t carry the same (happily vanishing) stigma of cannabis. Healthful Flowers carries a wide variety of CBD strains and a knowledgeable staff to help you navigate your option.

Reader Recommended

Tierra Grow

CBD Wellness