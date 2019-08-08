Candid Camera 

Our friends at the Electronic Frontier Foundation are working with the University of Nevada, Reno's Reynolds School of Journalism to create an inventory of surveillance technology in the hands of law enforcement. So when EFF Senior Investigative Researcher Dave Maass asked me if we'd like to run a roundup of what's in the hands of Pima County's various agencies, I was delighted to say yes. You can find out who's watching you—and how—in this week's cover story. And you can follow the project's work EFF's Street-Level Surveillance hub at eff.org/sos

Speaking of the tech sector: A big congrats to new web editor Jamie Verwys, who earned first place in the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication's Investigation and Analysis category for a story exploring gender pay gaps in leadership positions at the University of Arizona, ASU and NAU. It was one of her final student projects and we're super proud to hear the news.

Coincidentally, Jamie is also launching a new series this week called Love Notes. She'll be looking at how romance sometimes blooms in Tucson's rock 'n' roll community, starting with KXCI head honcho Cathy Rivers and Rialto booking chief Kris Kerry. Look for more installments in the months to come!

Elsewhere in the book: Staff reporter Kathleen Kunz profiles the candidates who want to replace Tucson City Councilwoman Regina Romero; unpaid intern Ambur Wilkerson previews the Southeastern Arizona Birding Festival; columnist Tom Danehy wonders why the Democratic presidential candidates seem to be determined to give the election away to Trump; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith profiles a former sex worker; arts writer Margaret Regan reviews the latest show at the Center for Creative Photography; Chow writer Mark Whittaker visits Fourth Avenue's Boxyard; theater writer Betsy Labiner of Taming of the Review sizes up Show People, the latest production at Live Theatre Workshop; and there's plenty more in our pages, so jump in and get your fingers inky. Or click and explore if you're in the digital age.

See you on my surveillance app!

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

