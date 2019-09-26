Bursting With Pride 

Many communities do their Pride celebration in June, to commemorate the Stonewall Riots that launched the gay-rights movement 50 years ago. But here in Tucson, it's just too hot for a parade and a daylong outdoor festival in the summertime, so Tucson's LBGT community throws the party in September. In our special cover story package this week, associate editor Jeff Gardner gives you the lowdown on what's happening at Pride this year, along with a new push to document Tucson's LGBT history; calendar editor Emily Dieckman tells an amazing story about gay adoption; web editor Jamie Verwys gets a kick out of an LGBT-oriented self-defense course; and contributor Lee Allen takes a look at what's happening with Tucson's LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Staff reporter Kathleen B. Kunz digs into the ongoing fight about whether our elections are secure; columnist Tom Danehy gets a few things off his chest; arts contributor Margaret Regan reviews a show examining the challenges facing undocumented immigrants on their travel to the United States; Leticia Gonzalez of Taming of the Review discovers Something Something Theatre's production of a play about women during the French Revolution is far from revolting; staff writer Christopher Boan learns about how Hiss Golden Messenger delivers; Chow columnist Mark Whittaker has a taste of barbecue in the Vail area; Police Dispatch columnist Anna Mirocha comes across a UA student who got very, very high; and there's plenty more, so it's time to settle in and read our paper.

