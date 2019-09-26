Bursting With Pride 

Elsewhere in the book this week: Staff reporter Kathleen B. Kunz digs into the ongoing fight about whether our elections are secure; columnist Tom Danehy gets a few things off his chest; arts contributor Margaret Regan reviews a show examining the challenges facing undocumented immigrants on their travel to the United States; Leticia Gonzalez of Taming of the Review discovers Something Something Theatre's production of a play about women during the French Revolution is far from revolting; staff writer Christopher Boan learns about how Hiss Golden Messenger delivers; Chow columnist Mark Whittaker has a taste of barbecue in the Vail area; Police Dispatch columnist Anna Mirocha comes across a UA student who got very, very high; and there's plenty more, so it's time to settle in and read our paper.
See you at the parade!
— Jim Nintzel
Executive Editor
