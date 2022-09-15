Budtenders: Eva Halvax, Hana Meds-Green Valley

click to enlarge (Holly Harris/Contributor) Budtender Eva Halvax of Hana Med in Green Valley says she enjoys helping others. “I constantly hear how people no longer rely on opioids or alcohol. That is incredibly rewarding and has easily become my favorite aspect of being behind the counter.”

Record sales for adult/recreational marijuana use is still climbing in Arizona.

Originally ADOR reported April’s sales at an estimate of $75.5 million, but the revised estimate is higher at $81.2 million. That makes April the best month in the recreational cannabis sales.

But June could be in line to beat April’s record sales. According to ADOR, June’s monthly recreational marijuana sales is $66.4 million.

As part of Tucson Weekly’s Budtenders series, we chat with Eva Halvax, budtender and floor manager for Hana Meds dispensary. She shared her experiences working in this rapidly growing industry.

Tell us about your career in the cannabis industry.

I graduated from the University of Arizona in the winter of 2020, so the job market was not too great. But this was right around the time that dispensaries were beginning to sell cannabis recreationally. My best friend had just gotten hired at Hana Meds and she encouraged me to apply. It was definitely an interesting work of fate, because I do feel like this is where I am supposed to be.

What types of cannabis do you specialize in?

For me, nothing will ever beat flower. As much as I love a good concentrate, the ritual of smoking is one that will always be my favorite. I love learning about the genetics of a particular strain and familiarizing myself with its terpene profiles.

What are your favorite memories being behind the counter?

I never expected how many people I would actually be able to help with this job. I constantly hear how people no longer rely on opioids or alcohol. That is incredibly rewarding and has easily become my favorite aspect of being behind the counter. Hana Meds is a small space, and we are able to foster deeper relationships with our regulars that feels really unique within the industry.

What is the oddest request for a product or oddest infused flavor for an edible request you have had?

I don’t love to yuck other people’s yums, but I have gotten a request for infused chocolate milk. Not really my jam, but to each their own!

What is the difference between, hybrid, indica and sativa?

The difference between an indica, sativa and hybrids ranges per person. But, typically, we like to tell people that indicas give you a body high, meaning they help with pain, relaxation and insomnia. Sativas are known for their head highs and can help with energy and focus levels. Hybrids are a great middle ground. They can be an even hybrid, or they can be dominant in either an indica or sativa strain.

What does ordering a hybrid, indica or sativa say about a person?

That’s tricky! I’ve noticed the people who order sativas tend to be gamers, musicians and artists; people who are looking for a good daytime high that stimulates their mood and creativity. People who like indicas are usually looking to unwind and relax. They offer a great body high and help with depression and anxiety, so I’d say a good amount of our patients come in looking for a nice heavy indica. Hybrids are a mixed bag. I think it shows that someone is looking for a good balance between the two.

What’s your best piece of advice for people wanting to get into the business?

My best piece of advice for people wanting to get into the business is to be educated in the rules and expectations of the industry. All dispensaries require you to have a facility agent license, which can be expensive. I hate telling people about that part. And at the end of the day, it is still a retail job and that is an industry that comes with its own set of hardships. This is people’s medicine, and it is not always easy to navigate those interactions. It can be heavy, but it is worth it.

Featured product: Which product is your favorite or best-selling item? Describe the product and its effects?

My favorite product has to be the pre-rolls (flower), Tangerine Kush from Dutchie (hybrid). It is so relaxing and shuts the brain off after a long busy day. (The Dutchie Tangerine Kush six pre-rolls pack was unavailable at the time of publication.)

Hana Meds Dispensary - Green Valley

1732 W. Duval Commerce Point Place, Green Valley

520-289-8030

hanadispensaries.com

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday