Brian Berggoetz Band fetes new EP with party

click to enlarge (Phil Kelly Photography/Contributor) Brian Berggoetz is a self-taught singer-songwriter who has been making music for most of his life.

Singer-songwriter Brian Berggoetz strives for his eponymous band to be different.

With their newest EP, “Familiar Sounds,” the group brings a mix of hard rock, orchestral country rock and orchestral music.

They will celebrate the release of “Familiar Sounds” on Friday, June 2, at Craft Republic. The follow-up to 2021’s “Wildflower,” the EP features “Folsom Prison Blues,” “My Way Home,” “It’s Gonna Rain,” “Familiar Sounds” and “Pieces of Silver.”

Along with Berggoetz, two core people behind the album were guitarist, bassist and producer Jason Damico, who is from Raleigh, North Carolina, and Jeff Browning, a drummer, producer and engineer who operates DRMX Studios in Marana.

This was the first time that Berggoetz recorded with many of the musicians on the album. Some of them also perform with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra.

Thus far, “It’s Gonna Rain” has been most popular song from the record. The tune, which has a hard-driving beat, is about working through personal pain and loneliness after a breakup.

“If you sing along with this, if you have pain inside of you, throw something, break something, scream, sing along to the song at your top voice, and you will feel better,” Berggoetz said.

Berggoetz regularly performs with one of two lineups: straight-up rock or an Americana trio with violin and cello. He adapts his songs for the format.

During one recent gig at Firetruck Brewing Company, he performed with the violin and cello for one set and then unplugged with the rock band — without a drummer — for the second.

For the upcoming release show, he will perform with his rock lineup. He plays a variety of originals and covers, the latter of which are performed in his style.

Berggoetz said over the years, his music has evolved and become more varied.

“In the past, it was all rock ‘n’ roll and blues…When I found the violin and cello player, who both play in the UA symphony, it was magic. We’ve played a lot of gigs and had a great time playing some of the most beautiful music…I’ve done a lot of sweet, sentimental songs as well as hard breakup songs that have gone to the rock band,” Berggoetz said.

With his music, Berggoetz crosses pop, rock, Americana, country, folk and moody blues genres.

“I just try to stay out of the way and let the song come through, whatever way it wants to come through. That’s the best way to write a song,” Berggoetz said.

Berggoetz is a self-taught guitarist and vocalist who has been playing music for about 30 years. He helms acoustic and electric guitars, as well as harmonica. A self-taught musician, he developed is distinctive sound.

“People say my songs are very unique. I’m not trained. I don’t know the way I’m supposed to be writing songs. I write them in a way that if it feels good, it is good. I like things that are not typical. I don’t want to write 1, 4, 5. I want to find some unique chords that make the song sound different than everybody else,” Berggoetz said.

“I’m a different type of songwriter. I’m not looking to write a bunch of songs in the same style or genre. I try to make every song different than any other song that I’ve written.”

He has opened for or shared the stage with the Rev. Horton Heat, Charlie Sexton and Jerry Giddens.

Locally, his group regularly performs at venues such as Monterey Court, the Rockabilly Grill, Catalina State Park, Firetruck Brewing Company, Button Brew House and Fini’s Landing.

For him, connection with the audience is important. If they are engaged with his music, he feels that the performance is successful.

“When they respond to the music, to something I’ve wrote, that I’ve bled from my heart onto the paper, when people react to that, respond to it and feel the same thing, that’s what it’s all about,” Berggoetz said.

“Familiar Sounds” EP Release Party

WHEN: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 2

WHERE: Craft Republic, 7625 N. La Cholla Boulevard, Tucson

cost: Free admission

INFO: brianberggoetz.com