Black is the ‘psychedelic circus’ ringleader

click to enlarge (Steven Black/Submitted) “Burnout Turnout: The Steven Black Show” is a new comedy variety show.

A “psychedelic circus” is how Steven Black describes his vision for “Burnout Turnout,” his new variety stage show series at The Screening Room.

The show has it all — three live music acts, three standup comedians and tech support that shares his vision. The standup talent for his Friday, June 23, show includes Stephanie Farrington, Brady Evans and Roxy Merrari.

“All guests will be interviewed on stage and there will be fun segments, music videos and prank call videos between acts,” Black said.

“It’s sort of like a circus-style psychedelic talk show featuring the most talented and bizarre. Everything’s recorded and turned into a YouTube show.”

“Burnout Turnout: The Steven Black Show,” The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress Street, 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, screeningroomdowntown.com, $10





MORE COMEDY THIS WEEK

Corbett Brewery, 309 E. Seventh Street, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, free, “Off the Deep End Comedy,” Chris Quinn, Connor Hanna and Clint Lapsansky support featured comic Phyllis Voren and headliner and nationally touring comedian Bruce Purcell. Cory Lytle hosts.

Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Comedy at “Chris Haughton & Friends,” Mo Urban, Rich Gary and Amber Frame, Rory Monserat headlines, Chris Haughton hosts. hotelmccoy.com

Laff’s Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway Boulevard. 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, $15, $20 preferred seating, Chris Storin mines hilarity from his bicultural background. laffstucson.com

Tucson Improv Movement/TIM Comedy Theatre, 414 E. Ninth Street, $7 each show, $10 for both shows, same night, free jam and open mic; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, “Cage Match”; 8:30 p.m. Open Mic, Jen Blanco Thomas hosts; 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, Improv Jam; 7:30 p.m. “The Soapbox” with Antares Hagman; 9 p.m. Stand Up Headliner Showcase; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, debut of TIM’s new Unnamed Sketch Team; 9 p.m. “The Dating Scene.” tucsonimprov.com

Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway Boulevard, $8, live or remote, $5 kids. 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, Family-Friendly Improv with Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed (NBOJU); 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, NBOJU, 9 p.m. “Laugh with Pride.” unscrewedtheatre.org.