Bill could be a game changer for medical cannabis

SB1466 was approved in late March by Arizona lawmakers. If passed by the House, SB1466 would be a catalyst in changing Arizona’s current medical marijuana laws.

The bill fights to expand medical conditions that qualify one for a medical card, adding PTSD and autism to the list. Additionally, veterans would not pay for a medical license. The bill also fights to cut the costs of the card overall — plunging from $150 to $50.

Considering that most Arizonans have had to pay upward of $275 for a medical card, with all fees combined, this would be a massive change in how people can access cannabis as medicine.

While medical and recreational users pay a 5.6% transaction privilege tax, those who shop recreationally pay an extra 16% in excise taxes. Local counties and cities can also implement a local sales tax that ranges from 1% to 4%. So, while recreational cannabis is legal, those who rely on it as their medicine and cannot afford a medical card, pay at least 20% in taxes for each transaction.

With all this in mind, it is not surprising that since the legalization of recreational cannabis in 2021, medical sales have trudged along. In fact, the Arizona Department of Revenue found that medical sales have steadily declined since October of last year.

The waters have always been murky between recreational and medicinal users. Because the state has a variety of laws regarding what can be sold recreationally and what can only be sold medically, those who cannot afford a medical card may still require medical products for optimal relief.

Having access to a medical card opens the door to cannabis products such as higher doses of edibles (Arizona currently limits recreational consumers to edibles dosed at 10 mg), lower overall costs, and the ability to buy larger quantities of cannabis per transaction. It isn’t always about getting high, and being unable to afford a medical card creates a valid frustration in consumption. If passed, SB1466 could break down these barriers.

Current qualified conditions for applying for a medical card in Arizona include cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, seizures and other severe medical conditions. At least 20 states have included PTSD as a qualified condition; and 14 count autism. If SB1466 becomes law, Arizona’s medical program would establish new avenues of relief for many people in Arizona.

Via AZMarijuana, Ann Torrez, the executive director of the Arizona Dispensaries Association, said, “ADA supports SB1466, which gives veterans the ability to acquire a medical marijuana card at no cost. Often veterans suffer from PTSD, insomnia, heightened anxiety and chronic pain. A free medical marijuana card gives veteran patients access to medical cannabis treatment for any of these common conditions.”

Any change to the medical marijuana program faces rigorous constitutional limits regarding the ways in which cannabis laws are changed. Any cannabis-related bill will only become law if two-thirds of supermajorities in each chamber support the bill. SB1466 received hearty bipartisan support and will move to the House where it must receive at least 40 votes.