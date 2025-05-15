Betting Bonanza: Wagering is not slowing down in Arizona

From hosting the Super Bowl in 2023 to the NCAA Final Four in 2024, the Grand Canyon State has established itself as a premier destination for sports.

With that, Arizona’s monthly sports betting numbers have gone up. Since the legalization of sports betting in September 2021, Arizona’s monthly wagers have increased by $441 million.

“One key factor is accessibility of mobile event wagering and fantasy sports platforms,” said Dayne O’Brien, the public information officer of the ADG. “This allows individuals to participate conveniently from their devices.”

Along with its ease of use, Arizona has “ranked among the top 10 states in terms of monthly sports betting since its launch,” O’Brien said.

Licensed event wagering operators have implemented marketing and promotional campaigns that may have raised awareness and engagement among new participants, O’Brien said.

ADG reports indicate that Arizona experiences its highest numbers in November and December, with spikes exceeding $100 million in those months alone.

This is nothing out of the ordinary. O’Brien said those months tend to gain higher activity due to the overlapping seasons for the NFL, NCAAF, NBA and NHL.

Online gambling may not be for everyone. Jeff Cole, a retail sports bettor and Tucson resident, said he has been gambling on games “in-house” for more than 20 years.

Cole takes his bets to Casino Del Sol.

“I tend to take more time to make the picks when it’s in-house,” Cole said. If he is doing well, he goes out “four or five times a week.”

Cole said he enjoys the “thrill of winning,” and manages the risk by following one rule: “You only bet what you can lose.”

Sports betting is only legal for ages 21 and older though Cole said, “People like new things and once it came to Arizona, everyone was going to want to try it, even underage.”

Some find fun not only in winning but in strategizing the picks. Cole said he enjoys researching the previous season and evaluating roster changes before making his best picks.

Cole said, initially, he “hopes for the best, but by the middle of the year, you should know your teams.”

click to enlarge (Casino Del Sol/Submitted) Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona. (Casino Del Sol/Submitted)

Arizona’s gambling industry is on “steady growth,” with sports betting still being relatively new, it is “too early to determine a plateau,” O’Brien said.

The Arizona Department of Gaming urges Arizona residents and visitors to exercise caution with online gaming activities, O’Brien said.

Only legal, regulated operations provide important consumer protections not found in the illegal market, helping ensure a safer experience for participants. Certain online event wagering is legal in Arizona. A list of all licensed and regulated event wagering operators legally taking bets in Arizona are on the department’s website at gaming.az.gov.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can get help now by calling 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783), DPG’s confidential helpline, texting “NEXTSTEP” to 53342, or utilizing a chat feature on the DPG website. DPG’s helpline confidentiality connects callers with available resources, including statewide treatment providers who specialize in problem gambling.

The helpline is available 24/7 to everyone facing a problem with gambling — individuals and affected family members, friends, or co-workers. Learn more and access resources at problemgambling.az.gov.