Best Of Tucson®

Best Yoga Studio

Yoga Oasis

2631 N. Campbell Ave.

7858 E. Wrightstown Rd., ​Suite 116

245 E. Congress St., ​Suite 101

It goes without saying that Yoga Oasis yoga studios are the most versatile locations to practice yoga in Tucson. All three locations provide a multitude of classes to meditate on the last year of chaos. Balance your yin and yang with sunset yoga or start working on your summer 2022 body goals with vinyasa flow. Still worried about exercising in a room full of strangers? Yoga Oasis offers online classes to yogis who prefer to practice alone. All three of the studios offer rotating workshops meant to develop your knowledge of body alignment and protect you from injury. With so many options for growth, it’s no surprise local yogis voted this studio #1.



Reader Recommended

Fourth Avenue Yoga

Session Yoga


October 21-27

