Best Yoga Studio 

Multiple locations

We get it: You want to try out yoga to relax, but it can seem such a diverse and foreign concept the very act of signing up can make you even more stressed out. Luckily, Yoga Oasis allows you to breathe a sigh of relief with their wide variety of yoga classes for every type of person. With three locations across town, Yoga Oasis’ classes range from rooftop yoga to LGBT-friendly yoga to prenatal yoga. No matter what your needs, Yoga Oasis has your back (and your core as well).

Runners Up

2. 4th Avenue Yoga

3. Tucson Yoga