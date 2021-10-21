Best Of Tucson®

Best Wings

Wings Over Broadway

8838 E. Broadway Blvd.

Wings Over Broadway puts it bluntly on their website: beer, wings and sports. If any or all three of these sound good to you, Wings Over Broadway is up your alley. It doesn’t hurt that they’re a BOT regular, dishing out favorites like lemon pepper, honey gold and garlic Parmesan wings. Pair these with some beer or burgers, and you’ve definitely got a happy hour.

Reader Recommended

Rocco’s Little Chicago

ATL Wings




