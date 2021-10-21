Best Of Tucson®

Best Wine Bar

Revel

416 E. Ninth St.

Currently open only for takeout on Friday-Sunday, Revel is located between funky Fourth Avenue and Would-Really-Like-To-Be-Funky Downtown. Revel features an international wine selection, an extensive selection of beers and hand-crafted meat-and-cheese plates.

Reader Recommended

Ermanos

Postinos


Previous: Best Place to Get a Glass of Wine
Next: Best Happy Hour

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation